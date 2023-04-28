Restaurant Review – Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant

Two women from Syria came to the U.S. sharing the same vision before they met, which has become a successful partnership, and that vision is now known as Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri.

Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant has two owners, Ilham Abdulnour Bitar and Zeina Bittar, who are both from Syria.

These two restaurant owners have one of the most interesting stories.

Both love cooking and entertaining guests, so they split their duties to make managing a restaurant easier. You can see the high respect that each illustrates towards the other.

Their friendship and partnership have an exciting story behind them. Both are from Syria but did not know each other before arriving in the U.S. Both married doctors with the same last name and ended up living in St. Louis. They became friends and now co-own this restaurant together.

It is a cozy restaurant, which makes it easy to enjoy a casual evening with friends and families enjoying the Mediterranean hospitality and the traditional flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine with a variety of delicious dishes from a large selection of hot and cold Meza to seafood combined with a pristine Arabian setting.

The Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines include Syrian and Lebanese dishes like:

Fattoush

Tabbouleh

Kibbeh

Shawarma

Additionally, they have menu items that are perfect for vegetarians.

Their friendship, dreams, and creativity have created a synergy that works well, as proven by their online reviews.

While the food tastes fantastic, the presentation is the best feature. It is a beautiful display and thoroughly thought out in advance, including their catering displays.

All visitors are served a complimentary bread appetizer featuring pita bread accompanied by three dips, including beet-tahini dip, black bean dip with olive oil, and garlic mashed potatoes.

Rozanna’s online reviews as of March 7, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with more than 470 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with more than 470 online reviews Facebook – not rated, but has 1.3K likes – 1.4K followers

– not rated, but has 1.3K likes – 1.4K followers Yelp – 4.5 Stars with more than 100 online reviews

– 4.5 Stars with more than 100 online reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 5 reviews

– 5 Stars with 5 reviews DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 89 votes

– 4.7 Stars with 89 votes Average Rating – 4.75 across four platforms (Facebook not included in average)

They offer:

Dine in

Carry out

Online Ordering (third-party providers)

Patio for outdoor dining

Bar area

Catering

Special Events

Breakfast on weekends

Unlike most restaurant owners, they don’t have visions for multiple restaurants, but maybe a bigger facility to host more customers and larger events.

However, the existing location is charming, warm, and comfortable. Furthermore, the online reviews are high, illustrating the quality of the cuisine and service. Lastly, the owners are lovely, gracious and appreciate the support of their customers. They work hard and cooperate with each other and the staff to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Rozanna Mediterranean Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – 11 am – 4 pm

– 11 am – 4 pm Monday – 11 am – 9 pm

– 11 am – 9 pm Tuesday – CLOSED

Wednesday – 11 am – 9 pm

– 11 am – 9 pm Thursday – 11 am – 10 pm

– 11 am – 10 pm Friday – 11 am – 10 pm

– 11 am – 10 pm Saturday – 11 am – 10 pm

Address, phone, and email:

403 Lafayette Center

Manchester, Missouri 63011

Phone: (636) 527-4000

Email: RozannaSTL@gmail.com

