Restaurants Open New Year’s Eve 2024 in St. Louis

According to online sources, restaurants open in St. Louis, MO, on New Year’s Eve 2024.
ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We have compiled a list of restaurants in the St. Louis, Missouri, region to help you plan your New Year’s Eve celebration.
Sources may include OpenTable, Yelp, TripAdvisor, us calling restaurants, and more. We have not independently verified this information, so please get in touch with the restaurant you choose to confirm. This is a guide only!
This list is subject to change without notice. We strongly encourage readers to call and make your New Year’s Eve reservations as soon as possible to ensure seating.
Restaurants open New Year’s Eve 2024 in the St. Louis region are as follows:
- Wonton King Chinese Restaurant – University City, MO
- Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill
- Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino
- 801 Local
- Herbie’s
- The Capital Grille – Clayton
- Brio Italian Grille – Frontenac
- Oceano Bistro – Clayton
- Maggiano’s
- Ramsay’s Kitchen @ Horseshoe Casino
- Louie’s Wine Dive
- IL Bel Lago – From the Hill
- Dominics Trattoria
- II Palato
- One 19 North Tapas Wine Bar
- Lorenzo’s Trattoria
- Robust
- Perennial on Lockwood
- Guido’s Pizza and Tapas
- Ibby’s
- EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
- Diego’s Cantina
- Peel Wood Fired Pizza
- Trattoria Toscana
- Bar Italia Ristorante
- The Preston
- Commonwealth
- Caf La Vie
- Blood and Sand
- Pan D’Olive
- Frida’s
- The Main House
- Rigazzis
- Bar Louie – Chesterfield
- Bella Vino
- Bar Louie – St. Charles
- Broadway Oyster Bar
- Walnut Grill – Sunset Hills
- The Lemp Mansion
- Chase Club
- Addie’s Thai House
- PF Chang’s – Chesterfield
- Buzzetta’s Italian Cafe
- Al’s Restaurant
- PF Chang’s – St. Charles
- Spiro’s – St. Charles
- Union 30
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Olivette
- Brick House Tavern + Tap – Chesterfield
- Robie’s Restaurant and Lounge at Magnolia Hotel
- Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen
- Sterlings – Creve Coeur
- Mimi’s Cafe – Chesterfield
- Elements
- Dave & Busters – St. Louis
- The Boom Boom Room – St. Louis
- Zenia Bar & Grill
- Red Lobster – Lindbergh Blvd
- Namaste Restaurant & Bar
- Stone Summit Steak & Seafood
- Red Lobster – Bridgeton
- Red Lobster – Chesterfield
- The Tilted Skillet
- Red Lobster – St. Peters
- Red Lobster – Fairview Heights
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Ballwin
- Brett Hull’s Junction House
- Red Lobster – Alton
- Buffalo Wild Wings – O’Fallon, IL
- Eleven Eleven Mississippi
- Gallagher’s – Waterloo