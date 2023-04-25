Manee Thai Restaurant Added to Restaurant Directory

Manee Thai Restaurant has been added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Manee Thai Restaurant is a Thai restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. It is located on Manchester Road in the Lafayette Center.

They were carefully chosen to be added to the directory due to their online reviews and length of time in business serving the community.

It appears it opened in 1997 and has served the community since. There have been multiple owners, but it seems the existing owners have given this establishment the stability and dedication it deserves.

We will be publishing a restaurant review in the near future.

Address and phone:

481 Lafayette Center Drive

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: +1 636-256-8898

CLICK to view their listing on STL.News