Mellow Mushroom Cottleville Celebrates 420 with Craveable Pretzel Bites and Exclusive Giveaways

Cottleville, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Satisfy your munchies on 420 (April 20) with Mellow Mushroom’s Pretzel Bites served with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Cheese – offered with regular or spicy beer cheese – for $4.20! In addition, guests visiting the Mellow Mushroom Cottleville on April 20th at 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive can enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes. The winners will be selected at 4:20 p.m. Prizes include Mellow Mushroom merchandise (t-shirts, ashtrays, and gift cards) and discounts to SWADE, a local dispensary.

The 420 munchie special is one day only for online and in-restaurant purchases using the code MEL420 and features Pretzel Bites with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Cheese served with a choice of classic or spicy Pabst Blue Ribbon™ beer cheese. Pretzel Bites are made with Mellow Mushroom’s classic dough and tossed in garlic butter and Parmesan. The spicy beer cheese is made with Mellow Mushroom’s own Rad Relish, a giardiniera-style spicy pepper mixture, and garnished with pickled jalapeno pepper.

“Offering Pretzel Bites for $4.20 sets the stage for a busy and fun day at Mellow Mushroom!” says Tammi Hilton, franchisee owner of Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville. “We’re inviting Cottleville to come in on April 20th to enjoy munchies, stone-baked pies, and cold hand-crafted beers. To add to the fun, we have partnered with SWADE to host a raffle with fun prizes!”

Info on Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1974 and operates in 19 states today. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.

