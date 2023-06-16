Jalisco Pizza Added to Restaurant Directory

Jalisco Pizza was added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jalisco Pizza was added to our Restaurant Directory.  While they are a new establishment, their online reviews are excellent.

We interviewed the owner, Leonardo, to get the information to publish a restaurant review, but before meeting with him, I bought a 10″ Meat Lovers pizza, and it was excellent.  The dough was different than anything I have experienced in the past, and the cheese is a premium Italian cheese.

He refers to his restaurant as Italian/Mexican Fusion cuisine.  It is an excellent concept fusing America’s two favorite cuisines, Pizza or Italian and Pizza.

We will publish a restaurant review soon.

This information/news was published on STL.News as well.

Address, phone, and email:

3831 Elm Street
St Charles, Missouri 63301
Phone: (636) 723-7800
Email: jaliscopizza3831@gmail.com

