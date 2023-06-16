Jalisco Pizza Added to Restaurant Directory

Jalisco Pizza was added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

ST. CHARLES, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Jalisco Pizza was added to our Restaurant Directory. While they are a new establishment, their online reviews are excellent.

We interviewed the owner, Leonardo, to get the information to publish a restaurant review, but before meeting with him, I bought a 10″ Meat Lovers pizza, and it was excellent. The dough was different than anything I have experienced in the past, and the cheese is a premium Italian cheese.

He refers to his restaurant as Italian/Mexican Fusion cuisine. It is an excellent concept fusing America’s two favorite cuisines, Pizza or Italian and Pizza.

We will publish a restaurant review soon.

Address, phone, and email:

3831 Elm Street

St Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: (636) 723-7800

Email: jaliscopizza3831@gmail.com