Dao Tien Express Releases Intro Video

Dao Tien Express in Florissant, MO, released a new intro video.

FLORISSANT, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Dao Tien Express is a family-owned and operated Vietnamese restaurant that opened earlier this year. While it is a new location, it is not a new name in the restaurant industry.

Initially, it was located off Olive and I-170 but lost the lease due to the new Costco development project. They moved downtown on Olive Street, but the building was foreclosed last year, and the lender offered tenants the chance to move out without enforcing the lease terms.

Therefore, they secured this location late last year and spent several months renovating it into the classy and cozy space it is now.

The previous two locations were loved by customers, who gave them high Google ratings of 4.8 to 4.9. This location has already secured 62 online Google reviews as of August 3, 2024, at 6:25 a.m., and it is rated at 4.8 Stars.

This restaurant is listed in our directory, which is filled with local family-owned restaurants that we consider the best restaurants in the St. Louis Metro region.

They offer eOrderSTL as an online ordering option owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. Additionally, they offer Vietnamese catering services guaranteeing timely delivery. CLICK to view their catering menu.

Address, phone, email, and website:

728 South New Florissant Road

Florissant, Missouri 63101

Phone: +1 314-274-8008

Email: DaoTienBistro11@Yahoo.com

Website: DaoTienExpress.com

