Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant Adds eOrderSTL

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant at 1407 West Highway 50, O’Fallon, Illinois, has added eOrderSTL to its online ordering options.

O’FALLON, IL (StLouisRestaurantReview) Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant has added eOrderSTL to its list of online ordering platforms. It also offers DoorDash and GrubHub. Its online reviews are among the highest in the region, and it continues to improve its operation.

CLICK to Order Online

About Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant

Zapp is located in O’Fallon, Illinois, and offers authentic Thai cuisine at affordable prices. It also provides online ordering using eOrderSTL, DoorDash, and GrubHub. Recently, they reconfigured the kitchen to enhance efficiency, which will benefit customers.

The current owner purchased the business in late 2021 and gradually made changes to improve the operations and customer satisfaction.

According to a CNN Travel Survey conducted each year, Thai cuisine is among the world’s best. Naturally, Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant offers these favorite Thai dishes and more. All of their Thai dishes are authentic recipes created using only the best Thai ingredients. Customers love their cuisine, which is illustrated in its online reviews.

World’s 50 Best Foods based on a CNN Travel survey conducted in 2017:

Tom Yam Kung – ranked 4th

– ranked 4th Pad Thai – ranked 5th

– ranked 5th Massaman Curry – ranked 10th

– ranked 10th Green Curry – ranked 19th

– ranked 19th Thai Fried Rice – ranked 24th

– ranked 24th Nam Tok Mu – ranked 36th

Zapp Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, has high online reviews as of July 22, 2024 @ 7:10 am.

Google – 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.0 Stars with 51 reviews – 547 likes – 574 followers

– 4.0 Stars with 51 reviews – 547 likes – 574 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 165 online customer reviews

– 4 Stars with 165 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews

– 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online review

– 5 Stars with one online review DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with more than 500 online customer reviews

– 4.6 Stars with more than 500 online customer reviews Seamless – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes

– 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes GrubHub – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Tuesday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Wednesday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Thursday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Friday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Saturday – 11 am – 8 pm

Address and phone:

1407 West Highway 50

O’Fallon, Illinois 62269

Phone: +1 618-628-9276

Owner: Sinath Ngeth

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is an online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. It charges a commission less than the major online platforms but includes a comprehensive list of marketing options designed to attract new customers for online ordering and dine-in. eOrderSTL is intended to benefit the restaurant and help increase the profit margin while increasing revenue and reducing commission expense.