O’FALLON, IL (StLouisRestaurantReview) Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant has added eOrderSTL to its list of online ordering platforms. It also offers DoorDash and GrubHub. Its online reviews are among the highest in the region, and it continues to improve its operation.
About Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant
Zapp is located in O’Fallon, Illinois, and offers authentic Thai cuisine at affordable prices. It also provides online ordering using eOrderSTL, DoorDash, and GrubHub. Recently, they reconfigured the kitchen to enhance efficiency, which will benefit customers.
The current owner purchased the business in late 2021 and gradually made changes to improve the operations and customer satisfaction.
According to a CNN Travel Survey conducted each year, Thai cuisine is among the world’s best. Naturally, Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant offers these favorite Thai dishes and more. All of their Thai dishes are authentic recipes created using only the best Thai ingredients. Customers love their cuisine, which is illustrated in its online reviews.
World’s 50 Best Foods based on a CNN Travel survey conducted in 2017:
- Tom Yam Kung – ranked 4th
- Pad Thai – ranked 5th
- Massaman Curry – ranked 10th
- Green Curry – ranked 19th
- Thai Fried Rice – ranked 24th
- Nam Tok Mu – ranked 36th
Zapp Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, has high online reviews as of July 22, 2024 @ 7:10 am.
- Google – 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews
- Facebook – 4.0 Stars with 51 reviews – 547 likes – 574 followers
- Yelp – 4 Stars with 165 online customer reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online review
- DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with more than 500 online customer reviews
- Seamless – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes
- GrubHub – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes
Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant business hours:
- Sunday – Closed
- Monday – 11 am – 8 pm
- Tuesday – 11 am – 8 pm
- Wednesday – 11 am – 8 pm
- Thursday – 11 am – 8 pm
- Friday – 11 am – 8 pm
- Saturday – 11 am – 8 pm
Address and phone:
1407 West Highway 50
O’Fallon, Illinois 62269
Phone: +1 618-628-9276
Owner: Sinath Ngeth
About eOrderSTL
eOrderSTL is an online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. It charges a commission less than the major online platforms but includes a comprehensive list of marketing options designed to attract new customers for online ordering and dine-in. eOrderSTL is intended to benefit the restaurant and help increase the profit margin while increasing revenue and reducing commission expense.