Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe – Discount to Register Online

VALLEY PARK, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe, 2961 Doughtery Ferry Rd, Valley Park, MO, published a press release on its website and STL.News this morning announcing a 15% discount for registering an account online with eOrderSTL, the cafe’s preferred online ordering provider.

Sweetie Cup offers lunch, dinner, online ordering, pickup, delivery, catering, and award-winning authentic Thai cuisine that customers love.

They are open six days a week and closed on Sundays.

They are located in The Shoppes At Seven Oaks at Dougherty Ferry Rd and Big Bend. Multiple restaurants and shops make this an excellent afternoon or evening destination.

Next door to Sweetie Cup is Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry, a well-known and respected jewelry store that will certainly entertain the ladies’ viewing and shopping pleasure.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe opened in 2019, slightly ahead of the pandemic. It has grown its business through high customer satisfaction, which is illustrated in its online ratings and reviews.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe online reviews as of October 8, 2024, at 6:50 am are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 185 online reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 36 votes – 1.1K likes – 1.1 followers – 90% recommend it (26 reviews)

Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 115 online customer reviews

TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with 5 online customer reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer review

DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 200+ online customer reviews – 360+ ordered

Average Rating – 4.766 Stars – Amazingly high and remains stable!

Address & phone:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Valley Park, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690