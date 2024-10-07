Uncle Bill’s Pancakes in St. Louis to Close Tomorrow

Uncle Bill’s Pancakes will close in South St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63139, will permanently close tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after 63 years of business. It is currently rated 4.3 Stars by Google and has more than 4400 online customer reviews. This restaurant closure is not due to a lack of business. There is more to this story that probably won’t be discussed.

According to local news stations, the location on Manchester Road in Ballwin will remain open—for how long, nobody knows!

This is another example of how challenging the restaurant industry has become since the pandemic. Many young adults have stopped working or have sought other types of employment.

We have been forecasting this social and economic change since the pandemic, and we continue to expect more challenging times ahead. Physical brick-and-mortar restaurant locations might be endangered as the young generation refuses to accept this type of work.

The majority of restaurants claim that over 50% of their revenue is from online ordering for delivery. Most can’t justify the physical locations now because they lack the funds to vacate and move to a smaller place or to a ghost kitchen type of business model.

Many new restaurant concepts are having difficulty opening because the staffing shortage was not given the consideration it deserved.

Uncle Bill’s Pancakes is not the first closure, and certainly won’t be the last.

USPress.News covered this story.