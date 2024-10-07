Uncle Bill's Pancakes in St. Louis to Close Tomorrow

Posted on By Martin Smith

Uncle Bill’s Pancakes will close in South St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 3427 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63139, will permanently close tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after 63 years of business.  It is currently rated 4.3 Stars by Google and has more than 4400 online customer reviews.  This restaurant closure is not due to a lack of business.  There is more to this story that probably won’t be discussed.

According to local news stations, the location on Manchester Road in Ballwin will remain open—for how long, nobody knows!

This is another example of how challenging the restaurant industry has become since the pandemic.  Many young adults have stopped working or have sought other types of employment.

We have been forecasting this social and economic change since the pandemic, and we continue to expect more challenging times ahead.  Physical brick-and-mortar restaurant locations might be endangered as the young generation refuses to accept this type of work.

The majority of restaurants claim that over 50% of their revenue is from online ordering for delivery.  Most can’t justify the physical locations now because they lack the funds to vacate and move to a smaller place or to a ghost kitchen type of business model.

Many new restaurant concepts are having difficulty opening because the staffing shortage was not given the consideration it deserved.

Uncle Bill’s Pancakes is not the first closure, and certainly won’t be the last.

USPress.News covered this story.

Uncle Bill's Will Be Missed

October 7, 2024

I have been a regular customer at the Kings Highway Uncle Bill’s for the three-plus years that I have lived in St. Louis. I will miss the place, notably the servers I have met there since 2021. Most of them receive very good grades from me. Here are the servers who scored in the 90s:

Millie 97 A

Kristen (left in March) 94 A

Lucy (left in December) 94 A

Sarah (left in January) 93 a minus

Sarah (still there) 92 A-minus

I enjoyed the pancakes, sausages (links and patties both), and the crispy bacon. In the cooler weather, they always gave me prompt refills–and refills of iced tea in the warmer weather. I will miss the servers, the cashiers, and everyone else.

Sid
