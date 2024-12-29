Charlie Gitto’s – #1 Impressive Wine List in St. Louis

Charlie Gitto’s offers one of the best wine lists in St. Louis from two locations: Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill and Charlie Gitto’s at Hollywood Casino. Its wines are selected from Italy and California.

Charlie Gitto recently announced that it is privately labeled Chianti and Pinto Grigio.

Charlie Gitto’s is one of the best Italian restaurants in the St. Louis region, so its extensive wine list should be no surprise.

Charlie Gitto’s has knowledgeable service staff who can answer your questions. You can purchase their privately labeled wines at either location or for pickup at CharlieGittos.com/shop. They also offer steaks, sauces, and dressings at each location or online.

Red Wine Features

Italy

8A – Savignola “Ora” Chianti Classico (Sangiovese) – $52.00 32A – Bric Cenciurio 2019 (Nebbiolo) Only Available at Charlie Gitto’s – $75 18A – Charlie Gitto’s Private Label 2022 Chianti (Sangiovese/Cabernet) – $60 54 – Aldegheri “Le Pietre” 2019 Veneto (Corvina/Cabernet/Rondinella) – $65

United States

506B – Storypoint 2020 California – $40 302C – Ramsay 2021 North Coast of California (Pinot Noir) – $56 308C – Averaen 2022 Willamette Valley in Orgeon – $65 519A – Justin 2020 Pasa Robles, CA (Cabernet Savignon) – $60 313A – Belle Gloss “Balade” 2022 Monterey County, CA (Pinot Noir) – $75 503A – Scott Palazzo “Reserve” 2019 Napa Valley (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $135

White Wine Features

Italy

L11A – Flor Prosecco NV Veneto (GLERA) – $46 L9 – Blengio NV Moscato D Asti (Sweet Moscato) – $44 L70 – Bonotto 2022 Veneto (Pinot Grigio) – $42 L49 – La Spinona 2021 Piedmont (Chardonnay) – $54 L40 – La Scolca “Etichetta Nera” 2022 GAVI Dei GAVI (Cortese) – $85 R2 – Nuvole Sul Poggio 2022 Gavi di Gavi PIEDMONT, Italy (Cortese) – $54 L90 – Charlie Gitto’s Private Label 2023 Fruili (Pinot Grigio) – $56

New World Wine

R81 – Sea Pearl 2022 Marborough, New Zealand – $40 R20 – Jordan 2021 Alexander Valley CA (Chardonnay) – $64 R60 – Rombauer 2022 Carneros, CA (Chardonnay) – $75 R59 – Cakebread Cellars 2022 Napa Valley, CA (Chardonnay) – $90

Old World White Wine by the Glass

Featuring

Aldeghri 2022 Soave Classico Veneto Italy (Chardonnay/Garganega/Trebbiano) – $13.50 La Spinona 2021 Pidemont, Italy (Chardonnay) – $13.50 Charlie Gitto’s Private Label Fruili (Pinot Grigio) – $13.50

Old World Wines

Blengio NV Piedmont (Sweet Moscato) – $11.50 Heinz Eifel 2022 Mosel, Germany (Riesling)(Sweet) – $10 Bonotto 2022 Veneto, Italy (Pinot Grigio) – $10.50 Flor Prosecco NV Veneto, Italy (Clera) – $11.50 Badia Di Morrona Felciaio 2022 Toscana (Vermentino) – $12 Nuvole Sul Poggio 2022 Gavi di Gavi Piedmont, Italy (Cortese) – $13.50 Laurent Perrier Brut N.V. France (Pinot Grigio, Meunier, Chardonnay) – $35

New World White Wines by The Glass

Featuring

Storypoint 2021 California (Chardonnay) – $10 Sea Pearl 2022 Marborough, New Zealand (Sauvignon Blanc) – $10

New World Wines

Jordan 2021 Alexander Valley, CA (Chardonnay) – $16 Rombauer 2022 Carneros, CA (Chardonnay) – $18.75

New World Red Wine by The Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon/Blends

Pascual Toso 2021 Mendoza, Argentina (Malbec) – $9 Storypoint 2021 California – $10 Justin 2021 Pasa Robles, CA (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $15 Quilt 2021 “Napa Valley” California (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $16.25 Abstract 2022 California (Grenache/Petite Sirah/Syrah) – $22.50 Duckhorn 2020 “Napa Valley” California (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $26.25 Jordan 2019 Alexander Valley, CA (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $30

Pinot Noir

Drouhin “Cloudline” 2022 Willamette Valley, Oregon – $10.50 Belle Gloss “Balade” 2022 Monterey County, CA – $18.75

Merlot

Ramsay 2022 North Coast, CA – $14

Zinfandel

Pedroncelli “Mother Clone” 2021 Sonoma County – $12

Tuscany Wines

Chianti

8A – Savignola “Ora” Chianti Classico 2020 (Sangiovese) – $52 18A – Charlie Gitto’s Private Label 2022 Chianti (Sangiovese/Caniolo) – $75 5C – Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti Classico 2020 (Sangiovese/Caniolo) – $75 TS3 – Castello Di Chianti Classico “Millennio” 2015 (Sangiovese) – $115

Brunello

25C – Collosorbo 2018 (Sangioyese) – $99 TS8 – Mastrojanni 2019 (Sangiovese) – $125 22A – Visconti Brunello 2018 (Sangiovese) – $130 17B – Ciacci Pianrosso 2018 (Sangiovese) – $155 17A – Mastrojanni “Loreto” 2018 (Sangiovese) – $280

Rosso Di Montalcino

Mastrojanni 2022 (Sangiovese)(Baby Brunello) – $75

Vino Nobile/Montepulciano

19A – Farnese “Fantini” 2022 (Montepulciano) – $40 IL Conventino 2019 (Sangiovese) – $70

Supertuscan

Featuring

9A – Brancaia “Te” 2022 (Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot) – $54

Montalcino Area Wines

20A – Mastrojanni “San Pio” 2021 (Cabernet Sauv/Alicante/Merlot) – $90

Grossetto & Livorno Area

22C – Tenuta Monteti “Caburnio” 2018 (Cabernet Sauvignon/Alicante/Merlot – $50 27B – Capezzana “Villa DI Capezzana” 2019 (Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot) – $75 35A – Crognolo 2020 (Sangioves/Merlot) – $85 12A – Tenuta San Guido “Guidalberto” 2021 (Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot) – $135 13A – Brancaia “IL BLUE” 2020 (Merlot/Sangiovese/Cabernet Savignon) – $150

Piedmont

34B – Marchesi Di Barolo “Maraia” 2020 (Barbera) – $50

Barbaresco

37A – La Spinona “Bricco Faset” (Nebbiolo)(1000 Cases Made) – $75

Barolo

32A – Bric Cenciurio 2019 (Nebbiolo)(Only at Charlie Gitto’s) – $75 46A – Bovio 2019 (Nebbiolo)(2000 Cases Made) – $135 41C – Manzone “Gramolere” 2019 (Nebbiolo)(1080 Cases Made) – $140 39A – Rivetto 2018 (Nebbiolo)(1000 Cases Made) – $150 43B – Rivetto “ 2018 (Nebbiolo)(3200 Cases Made) – $250

Gattinara

25B – Gattinara “IL Putto” Cantina Delsignore 2018 (Nebbiolo) – $120

North Italian Red Wine

Valpolicella

54A – Aldeghri “Le Pietre” 2019 (Corvina/Cabernet Souvignon/Rondinella) – $65

Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso

Zenato 2020 (Corvina/Rondinella/Molinara) – $68

Amardone Della Valpolicella

54B – Aldegheri Amarone Classico (Corvina/Rondinella/Molinara) – $145

Sicily – Southern Italy Wines

105A – Zabu 2021 Terre Siciliane (Nero D’ Avola) – $32 106C – Lorlando “Assuli” 2020 Sicily (Nero D’ Avola) – $50 105B – Ciro Biondi “Outis” 2021 Enta Rosso (Nerello Mascalese/Nerello Cappuccio) – $75 108A – Elena Fucci “Titolo” 2020 Vulture, Basilicata (Angianico) – $85

Cabernet Sauvignon/Blends

Featuring

506B – Storypoint 2021 CA – $40 519A – Justin 2021 Pasa Robles, CA – $60 509D – Jordan 2019 Alexander Valley, CA – $120 411 – Silver Oak 2020 Alexander Valley, CA – $130

Napa Valley Wines

515A – Quilt “Napa Valley” 2022 – $65 515 – Louis M. Martini 2019 – $75 514 – Scott Palazzo “Left Bank Red Cuvee” 2019 – $90 517B – Duckhorn 2022 – $105 503A – Scott Palazzo “Proprietary Reserve” 2019 – $135 515B – Neal “Howell Mountain” 2019 – $175 518 – Paul Hobbs 2020 – $200

Orin Swift Wine

411A – Abstract 2022 (Grenache/Petite Sirah/Syrah) – $90 311B – 8 Years in the Desert 2022 (Zinfandel/Syrah/Petite Sirah) – $100 312A – Machete 2020 (Petite Sirah/Syrah/Grenache) – $105 310A – Palermo 2022 (Cabernet Sauvignon) – $110

Pinot Noir Wines

301A – Elk Cove 2022 Willamette Valley, OR – $60 308C – Averaen 2022 Willamette Valley, OR (Pinot Noir) – $65 313A – Belle Gloss “Balade” 2022 Monterey County, CA – $75 305B – Orin Swift “Slander” 2022 Santa Rita Hills, CA – $90 310! – Paul Hobbs 2021 Russian River Valley, CA – $110

Malbec/Blends

50A – Ricci Cubastro 2016 “Santella Del Grom” Italy (Cab Franc/Merlot/Barbera) – $85

Merlot

302C – Ramsay 2022 North Coast CA (Merlot) – $56

Zinfandel

314A – Pedroncelli “Mother Clone” 2022 Sonoma County – $48 311B – 8 Years in The Desert 2022 (Zinfandel/Syrah/Petite Sirah) – 100

Bubbly Dessert

L30 – Ricci Curbastro “Extra Brut” Lombardy (Pinot Noir/Chardonnay) – $85 L20 – Ricci Curbastro “Brut Rose” Lombardy (Pinot Noir/Chardonnay) – $95 L21 – Ricci Curbastro “Saten Brut” Lombardy (Chardonnay) – $120 L25 – Ricci Curbastro “Gualberto” Lombardy (Pinot Noir/Chardonnay) – $125

Sparking

L11A – LaMarca Prosecco NV Veneto (Glera) – $46 LB1 – Manicardi “Amabile” 2021 Emiglia Romagne (Lambrusco)(Sweet Red) – $45 L9 – Blengio NV Moscato D Asti (Sweet Moscato) – $44 L19 – La Spinetta Moscato D Asti 2022 Pidemont (Sweet Moscato) – $48 L20 – Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve N.V. (Champagne, France) – $140

Old World White

Italy

R40 – Alderhri 2022 Soave Classico Vento (Chardonnay/Tribbiano/Garganega) – $54 L49 – La Spinona 2021 Piedmont (Chardonnay) – $54 L40 – La Scolca “Etichetta Nera” 2022 Gavi D Gavi Piedmont (Cortese) – $85 L70 Bonotto 2022 Veneto (Pinot Grigio) – $42 L60 – Badia Di Morrona “Felciaio” 2022 Toscana (Vermentino) – $48 R2 – Nuvole Sul Poggio 2022 Gavi di Gavi Piedmont, Italy – $54 L89 – Antonutti “Ramato” 2022 Grave (Pinot Grigio) – $50 L90 – Charlie Gitto’s Private Label 2023 Fruili (Pinot Grigio) – $50

Germany

R79 – Heinz Eifel “Spatlese” 2022 Mosel (Reisling)(Sweeter) – $40

Rose

L50 – Whispering Angel “The Beach” 2022 Provence France (Grenache Blend) – $44 L59 – La Spinetta “IL Rose” 2022 Tuscany, Italy (Sangiovese/Prugnolo) – $45

New World Whites

Featuring

R81 – Sea Pearl 2022 Marborough, New Zealand – $40

Chardonnay

R50 – Storypoint 2021 California – $40 R20 – Jordan 2022 – Alexander Valley, CA – $64 R60 – Rombauer 2022 Carneros, CA – $75 R61 – Orin Swift “Mannequin” 2022 River Valley, CA – $85 R59 – Cakebread Cellars 2022 Napa Valley, CA – $90

Sauvignon Blanc