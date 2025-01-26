Wonton King Recognized by 101TheEagle.com

101TheEagle.com and STL.News Recognized Wonton King in University City, Missouri.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Wonton King struck media gold again, with recognition from 101TheEagle.com in an article titled “America’s Best Chinese Food is a Family-owned Place in Missouri” and also cited by STL.News.

Wonton King is becoming an increasing topic of publicity in the Chinese restaurant sector, probably due to its ratings and long-term reputation of being open seven days a week, including holidays, to serve the community with pride. While many consumers enjoy restaurants open seven days a week, including holidays, they don’t realize the strain it adds to the owners and their families. It’s a huge commitment that deserves any special recognition it can get. They deserve it so consumers can enjoy the holiday with their families.

Having once been part of a family dedicated to the family restaurant business, I’ve seen how it can bring the family closer together. Still, it can tear them apart in other ways because the priorities get out of order. However, the owners of Wonton King have created an outstanding balance of family, work, and friends.

Additionally, Wonton King announced that it offers catering online using ezcater.com. CLICK to view its online menu, which includes pickup or delivery options.