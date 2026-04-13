Clarification Issued Regarding Ownership and Allegations Involving Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville

Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville clarifies that past legal issues involve a former owner, not current management.

The restaurant confirms it has no affiliation with Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon.

Officials urge the removal of a potentially damaging social media comment to avoid legal action.

Ownership Clarification Following Public Confusion – Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant is Open, and Nobody Has Been Indicted

O’FALLON, IL (StLouisRestaurantReview) Recent online discussions have created confusion surrounding Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois. To ensure accuracy and protect the reputation of the current business, it is important to clearly state that any legal matters referenced publicly relate to a former owner, not to the current ownership or management.

The current operators of Zapp Thai Restaurant have no connection to the alleged actions circulating online. The business continues to operate independently and should not be associated with past ownership issues.

Both Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, IL, and Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon, IL, are open and have no existing known legal problems.

No Affiliation With Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon

Further clarification is necessary regarding confusion between similarly named establishments. Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville is not affiliated with Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon, Illinois.

While the names may sound similar, the two businesses are entirely separate entities with different ownership, management, and operations. Any suggestion that the two are connected is inaccurate and potentially misleading to the public.

Legal Principle: Presumption of Innocence

It is also essential to emphasize a fundamental legal principle: the former owner referenced in recent discussions is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Public commentary or speculation should not be treated as fact. Legal proceedings follow a defined process, and outcomes are determined through the judicial system—not through social media discussions or public opinion.

Maintaining this standard is critical not only for fairness but also for protecting individuals from undue harm caused by premature conclusions.

Concerns Over Potentially Harmful Social Media Content

Attention has been drawn to a comment made on Facebook by Keri Curry DeFrancesco that has raised serious concerns.

The comment in question has been described as potentially damaging, speculative, and gossipy, and may contribute to misinformation regarding both the restaurant and individuals involved. In situations like this, such statements can have real-world consequences, including reputational harm and business impact.

Because of these concerns, there is a clear request for the comment to be removed promptly.

Legal Implications of Defamatory Statements

Publishing or sharing statements that could harm a business or individual without verified facts may expose the author to legal risk. Defamation laws are designed to protect against false or misleading statements that cause damage to reputation.

If the comment is not removed, legal action may be considered to address the situation and protect those affected. This step is not taken lightly, but it underscores the seriousness of ensuring that public statements remain accurate and responsible.

The Impact on Local Businesses

Local restaurants rely heavily on community trust and reputation. Inaccurate or misleading information—especially when amplified through social media—can significantly impact customer perception and business operations.

Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville continues to serve its community and should be evaluated based on its current ownership, service, and customer experience—not on unrelated past issues.

Clear communication is essential to prevent confusion and ensure that businesses are judged fairly.

A Call for Responsible Communication

This situation highlights the importance of responsible communication, particularly in the digital age. Social media platforms can spread information quickly, but they also require users to exercise caution and verify facts before posting.

Community members are encouraged to focus on accurate information and avoid sharing or amplifying unverified claims. Respecting this standard benefits everyone, from business owners to customers and the broader community.

Summary: Facts Matter, Accuracy Matters

To summarize:

Any legal matters being discussed publicly relate to a former owner , not the current ownership of Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville

, not the current ownership of in The restaurant is not affiliated with Zapp Noodle Thai in O’Fallon

with in The former owner is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court

unless proven guilty in court A Facebook comment made by Keri Curry DeFrancesco is considered potentially harmful and should be removed immediately

is considered Failure to remove the comment may result in legal action

Maintaining accuracy and fairness is essential in situations like this. Businesses and individuals alike deserve to be represented truthfully, and the community benefits when information shared publicly reflects verified facts rather than speculation.

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