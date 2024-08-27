Chimi’s Fresh-Mex – Chesterfield Added to Directory

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Chesterfield, MO, has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis Restaurant Review has added Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Chesterfield, MO, to the restaurant directory due to its multiple locations, which all have high Google ratings, which were based on their customers’ online reviews and ratings.

It is a locally owned chain that has impressed us with its high ratings. After eating at the Chesterfield, MO, location, I quickly understood the strong ratings. The facility was clean, the menu had a large selection of outstanding Mexican cuisine, and the service was fast.

We don’t know much about this chain, but we will contact the owners for more information. Their website lacks sufficient content, so we are digging deeper. So far, it appears that Jesus J. Casillas, who lives in the region, owns the chain. We are attempting to make contact with the party now.

Needless to say, we are impressed with the management’s capability to operate this size of a private chain and maintain consistent operations throughout.

We will be adding all locations to our restaurant directory.

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex locations and Google Ratings as of August 27, 2024 at 4:45 am are as follows:

Bridgeton, MO – 4.3 Stars Chesterfield, MO – 4.4 Stars Cottleville, MO – 4.4 Stars Florissant, MO – 4.5 Stars Overland, MO – 4.4 Stars St. Louis, MO – 4.4 Stars St. Peters, MO – 4.3 Stars Wentzville, MO – 4.3 Stars

Editorial Note: The ratings are subject to change without notice as customers publish new ratings.

Address and phone:

60 Four Seasons Shopping Center

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: +1 314-786-5090