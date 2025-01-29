Roberto’s Trattoria, 145 Concord Plaza, St. Louis, Missouri 63128, is an award-winning Italian restaurant.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Roberto’s Trattoria, located at 145 Concord Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, is an award-winning fine-dining Italian restaurant. It is a charming place with a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. The classy bar is small but very inviting. The restaurant is a first-class operation with great new owners, Jami and Matt Hines, who acquired it in August 2022. The owner is very polite and professional, and he prioritizes customer service.

This establishment is not located on The Hill but offers customers equal quality Italian cuisine and dining experiences.

Offering Italian cuisine is a challenging niche, as the region has many great Italian restaurants and a rich Italian presence. You are doing a fantastic job if you can be in the Top Ten.

Many would think you must be located on The Hill to compete, but Roberto’s Trattoria proves otherwise. If you have excellent cuisine and service, they will come regardless of your location.

Roberto’s Trattoria Limoncello is made in-house with organic hand-peeled lemons, pure cane sugar, and grain alcohol. Available to take home in 500 ml bottles.

Seating is limited – reservations are recommended.

The online ratings and reviews of Roberto’s Trattoria as of January 29, 2025, at 8:20 pm are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 507 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 507 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 248 online customer ratings and reviews – 6K likes – 6.8K followers – 88% recommend (670 Reviews)

– 4.4 Stars with 248 online customer ratings and reviews – 6K likes – 6.8K followers – 88% recommend (670 Reviews) OpenTable – 4.8 Stars with 600 online customer ratings and reviews with prices ranging from $31 to $50

– 4.8 Stars with 600 online customer ratings and reviews with prices ranging from $31 to $50 TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 416 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 416 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Average Rating – 4.68 – averaging five significant online rating and review platforms – Amazing ratings!

NOTE: Ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice as customers publish new ratings and reviews. We will do our best to keep them updated, but for the latest ratings, please visit the source.

Business hours:

Sunday – Closed

– Monday – Closed

– Tuesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, then 4:30 – 10:00 pm Saturday – 4:30 – 10:00 pm

NOTE: Lunch is available Tuesday through Friday only! Additionally, hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Address and phone:

145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center

Sappington, Missouri 63128

Phone: +1 314-842-9998

Website: RobertosSTL.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional resources: