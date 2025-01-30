Mi Lupita Ballwin Reopens in New Location January 30th

Mi Lupita reopens today, January 30, 2024, at its new, long-awaited location at 100 Holloway Rd.

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) For 30 years, Mi Lupita has served award-winning Mexican cuisine to the Ballwin, Missouri, community. After months of renovating its new location at 100 Holloway Rd, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it will open today, January 30. The owner/manager, David Sanchez, confirmed this via text message.

We first published this story on December 16, 2024, and have remained in contact with the family since then. This has been an enjoyable relocation. We have received dozens, if not hundreds, of emails asking questions about the opening date, etc. They have a loyal following, and Mi Lupita is part of their daily lives that they rely on to feed their families. It has been interesting.

We expect them to have a full house. I know I will be there to see the new place and take some pictures after having lunch.

Congratulations to David and his entire family!

Mi Lupita Ballwin online ratings are as follows as of January 30, 2025, at 4:00 am:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 1003 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 1003 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.9K likes – 3.5K followers – 90% recommend (651 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.9K likes – 3.5K followers – 90% recommend (651 Reviews) Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 265 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp

– 4.0 Stars with 265 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars – averaged across five significant online rating and review platforms.

On nextdoor, they have 780 “Hearts of Love” and have been a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

They are also listed on America’s Best Restaurants earlier this year. The video is added below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>