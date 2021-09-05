WILDWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We are pleased to announce that we launched three restaurants on our eOrderSTL online ordering platform in recent days. The eOrderSTL platform does not accept just any restaurant on its platform. Some qualifications involve online reviews, credit history, and more that they must qualify for to be approved.

We should have a few more than launches this upcoming week. However, the recent additions are:

This upcoming week we should launch the following:

Stay tuned for more updates!