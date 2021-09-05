WILDWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) We are pleased to announce that we launched three restaurants on our eOrderSTL online ordering platform in recent days. The eOrderSTL platform does not accept just any restaurant on its platform. Some qualifications involve online reviews, credit history, and more that they must qualify for to be approved.
We should have a few more than launches this upcoming week. However, the recent additions are:
This upcoming week we should launch the following:
- Crafty Chameleon Bar – Ellisville, MO
- Golden Chicken – St. Peters, MO
- Imo’s Pizza – Chesterfield
- Thai Kitchen – Florissant, MO
- Thai Kitchen – Wentzville, MO
Stay tuned for more updates!
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of St. Louis Restaurant Review, STL.News, USPress.News, and STL.Directory. He is a member of the United States Press Agency (ID: 31659) and the US Press Agency.