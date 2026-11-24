MAPLEWOOD, MO — November 24, 2026 — St. Louis Restaurant Review — The Sports Bra brings a distinctive restaurant and sports viewing experience to Manchester Road in Maplewood. The Portland-based brand announced November 13 as the grand opening date for its first franchise, and recent customer reviews indicate that the local establishment is welcoming diners. Operated by St.

Louis entrepreneurs Heather Hill and Sara Pilsner, the business combines neighborhood hospitality with a commitment to putting women’s athletic competition at the center of its entertainment programming.

AI-generated storefront illustration; not an actual photograph of the restaurant.

The Sports Bra: A New Kind of Neighborhood Restaurant

A visit to a conventional sports bar often begins with a familiar question: which game is on? At this establishment, the answer follows a deliberately different philosophy. Women’s competitions are the focus, rather than an alternative offered on a smaller television when another event is not being broadcast.

That distinction gives fans a dependable gathering place and gives customers who are new to women’s sports an opportunity to discover teams and competitions they might not otherwise encounter. For Maplewood, the opening adds another independently operated franchise business to an established commercial district. Here are five reasons the new restaurant deserves attention from residents and visitors.

The Sports Bra: Article Guide

1. Local Entrepreneurs Behind a National First

The Sports Bra began in Oregon in 2022 under founder Jenny Nguyen. Its expansion into Missouri is significant because it tests whether a concept established in one city can develop an audience through local franchise ownership elsewhere. Hill and Pilsner operate the Missouri business through PilsnerHill Group LLC. Their relationship began through softball, long before they became restaurant business partners.

Their shared experience gives the concept a personal connection to the kinds of athletic experiences it celebrates. Hill also brings an extensive management background, including work in retail and hospitality. The brand’s original location announcement explains the partnership and its selection of Manchester Road. For customers who value supporting local entrepreneurs, this is an important distinction: the restaurant belongs to a national franchise system but has local operators.

Franchise affiliation can provide established brand recognition and operating guidance, while local owners remain responsible for building relationships with their customers and creating a restaurant that fits its community.

2. The Sports Bra Puts Women’s Athletics Front and Center

The Sports Bra has thirteen screens and plans programming across professional, collegiate and regional competitions. Its opening announcement identifies regional roller derby and women’s tackle football among the sports it intends to showcase. Basketball, soccer, hockey, softball and volleyball also provide opportunities to build viewing events throughout the year. This variety is an important business advantage. A sports restaurant that depends entirely on a single league can face quieter periods outside that league’s season.

By developing an audience for several sports, the owners have opportunities to create different reasons to visit throughout the calendar. Actual broadcasts depend on scheduling and viewing rights, so customers hoping to watch a particular matchup should consult the restaurant’s event information in advance. The concept can also help introduce fans of one sport to another.

A customer who visits for a college basketball matchup might discover a local roller derby team or become interested in professional softball. That exposure is part of what distinguishes the restaurant from an ordinary dining room with televisions.

3. The Sports Bra Menu Offers Game-Day Favorites

A successful sports bar needs to give customers reasons to return even when a major game is not scheduled. The Sports Bra addresses this challenge with a menu that reaches beyond a narrow selection of traditional appetizers. Reported offerings include burgers, wings, ribs, sandwiches and plant-based choices. Nguyen’s Vietnamese culinary influences bring another dimension to the familiar American bar-and-grill format, particularly through the preparation of selected dishes.

Local coverage describes a vegetarian tempeh sandwich and cauliflower alternatives among the menu choices. The intention is to accommodate diners with different preferences without requiring everyone at a table to order the same style of food.

That flexibility matters for groups celebrating after a youth sporting event, meeting for lunch or gathering with friends who have different dietary needs.

The Sports Bra also offers drinks suitable for customers who do not consume alcohol. Visitors with allergies or dietary restrictions should confirm ingredients and preparation practices directly with staff; menu descriptions alone do not establish that cross-contact is prevented. Current dishes and prices should be checked with the restaurant before visiting. We have not conducted an independent tasting, so this feature describes the concept rather than assigning a food quality rating.

4. The Sports Bra Brings Local Character to Maplewood

The Sports Bra occupies the former Boogaloo space at 7344 Manchester Road. Its approximately 2,950 square feet provide room for dining and bar service, with additional outdoor seating.

Rather than creating a generic franchise interior, the owners have incorporated local athletic history into the setting. First Alert 4 reported that wood recovered from Washington University athletic flooring was repurposed for furnishings. This is an appealing design decision because it connects the physical space to the community whose sports culture the restaurant celebrates. It also illustrates how existing materials can become meaningful decorative features instead of being discarded.

The dining room can serve as a place for families and supporters to gather before or after a competition. A dedicated setting offers something that watching a game at home cannot always provide: the shared experience of discovering a sport alongside other fans. Whether that sense of community develops into a regular customer base will depend on the hospitality, food, programming and consistency that the business delivers over time.

5. The Sports Bra Supports Local Businesses

The Sports Bra has identified purchasing from nearby producers and women-led suppliers as part of its operating philosophy. For a restaurant, sourcing decisions affect far more than the menu. Relationships with regional suppliers can help businesses distinguish their products, collaborate on special events and keep a portion of spending within the local economy.

Such partnerships also introduce restaurant customers to producers they may not encounter through national distribution channels. However, local purchasing does not remove the need for careful cost control, reliable deliveries and consistent product quality. The owners must balance their sourcing goals with the practical requirements of running a restaurant. This combination of mission and commercial discipline is what makes the franchise an interesting business story.

Community fundraisers and organized viewing events could create additional connections with local organizations, provided that the restaurant can coordinate them effectively.

Why the Opening Matters to the St. Louis Restaurant Industry

As dining habits evolve, restaurants increasingly need a clear explanation of why customers should choose their establishment over the numerous alternatives available. A distinctive entertainment concept can provide that explanation. Our recent coverage of Colombo’s live podcast nights provides another example of a restaurant combining hospitality with an experience that cannot be reproduced simply by ordering dinner for delivery.

Meanwhile, the Mainlander expansion and Modern Brewery’s Kirkwood plans illustrate other approaches to investment in the regional dining market. These ventures target different customers, but each highlights the importance of having a recognizable identity.

The Sports Bra is particularly interesting because its differentiating feature is not a price promotion or a single signature dish.

Its entire entertainment model is designed around an identifiable audience. The challenge is to turn that audience into repeat customers while also welcoming people who primarily want a meal. That balance will be important as opening-period interest gives way to the everyday demands of restaurant operations.

Visit The Sports Bra in Maplewood

The Sports Bra is located along Manchester Road in the heart of Maplewood, Missouri. Its location makes it a practical stop for visitors exploring the surrounding St. Louis communities. Published opening hours and current business listings differ, particularly regarding Monday and Tuesday service, so check the official local restaurant website or contact the business before traveling. Customers should also check the broadcast and event schedule if they are planning a visit around a specific competition.

The location can be an appealing option for a casual lunch, an evening with friends or a family gathering centered on an athletic event. No independent inspection of parking or accessibility facilities was undertaken for this feature; customers with specific access needs should contact the restaurant for details.

Restaurant Information

The Sports Bra

7344 Manchester Road

Maplewood, MO 63143

Phone: 314-202-8047

Google Maps – directions to the restaurant

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes The Sports Bra different? Its television programming centers exclusively on women’s athletic competitions. Is the Maplewood location locally owned? Yes. Hill and Pilsner operate the local franchise. Is it a family-friendly restaurant? The brand describes its concept as suitable for families, with food and nonalcoholic beverage choices. When was the grand opening scheduled? The company’s announcement specified November 13, 2026.

Recent customer reviews indicate the restaurant is operating. Where can I find current hours? Consult the restaurant directly, particularly before visiting early in the week.