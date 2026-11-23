Modern Brewery Kirkwood expansion plans include a craft brewery, taproom and restaurant at the former Session Taco location in 2027.

KIRKWOOD, MO — November 23, 2026 (St. Louis Restaurant Review) — The Modern Brewery Kirkwood project represents a substantial investment in downtown Kirkwood, Missouri, by an established St. Louis craft beer producer. The established craft beer producer plans to transform the former Session Taco restaurant at 105 East Jefferson Avenue into a brewery, taproom and dining destination.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot property will provide additional brewing capacity while introducing another locally operated restaurant concept to one of St. Louis County’s established suburban dining districts.

The expansion, reported November 19, represents an encouraging development for the regional hospitality industry. While numerous restaurants have announced closures and restructuring, this project illustrates how businesses with established brands and diversified revenue opportunities can continue pursuing growth.

Modern Brewery is targeting late spring 2027 for the opening, although construction progress, regulatory requirements and other development considerations could affect the schedule. The project combines manufacturing, hospitality, food service and neighborhood commercial development under one roof.

Modern Brewery Expansion Brings New Investment to Kirkwood

Downtown Kirkwood has developed a recognizable identity as a destination where independent restaurants, specialty retailers and community-oriented businesses operate within a walkable commercial district.

Unlike a completely new restaurant entering the market without an established customer base, the company already has experience operating both a commercial brewing business and a restaurant. Its existing public-facing location at 5200 Oakland Avenue in St. Louis combines craft beer with food prepared by The Kings Oak restaurant.

The Kirkwood development is expected to build upon that experience while introducing additional production capabilities. Expanding an established business can offer advantages unavailable to first-time restaurant operators. Management has existing knowledge of customer preferences, ingredient requirements, staffing procedures, production costs and purchasing patterns. However, those advantages do not eliminate the financial and operational risks associated with opening another location.

Former Session Taco Property Gets Another Opportunity

The planned Kirkwood restaurant will occupy a property with a significant history in the local hospitality industry. Located at 105 East Jefferson Avenue, the building previously accommodated brewing operations, including Kirkwood Station Brewing Company, before becoming a Mexican restaurant operating under the Mission Taco Joint and later Session Taco names.

The return of brewing operations to the property represents an interesting transition for the building. Commercial spaces previously developed for restaurants or breweries can offer opportunities for incoming operators. Depending on the condition and suitability of existing infrastructure, a new tenant may be able to incorporate specialized plumbing, ventilation, utility connections and other improvements into its construction plans.

Nevertheless, commercial brewery conversions remain complex projects requiring engineering, construction, equipment installation and regulatory approvals. The property’s size also creates opportunities beyond traditional restaurant operations. Additional interior space can potentially accommodate production equipment, storage, food preparation and customer dining without requiring an entirely separate building.

For downtown Kirkwood, the redevelopment could return an inactive commercial property to productive use while generating additional reasons for consumers to visit the surrounding business district.

Additional Brewing Capacity Is Central to the Expansion

One of the most significant aspects of the Modern Brewery expansion is its potential to increase beer production. According to initial reporting, demand from the company’s existing taproom and retail distribution channels has created pressure on its current production capabilities.

Additional brewing equipment could help the company increase production without relying exclusively on its existing Manchester Avenue facility. That distinction makes the Kirkwood project different from a conventional restaurant expansion.

A traditional restaurant generally depends heavily on food and beverage purchases made directly by customers visiting the establishment. A brewery with retail distribution capabilities can potentially generate revenue from multiple sources, including:

On-site restaurant food sales.

Craft beer purchases in the taproom.

Packaged beer distribution.

Sales to participating restaurants and retailers.

Additional beverage offerings.

Potential merchandise sales and promotional activities.

These are general revenue opportunities associated with brewery operations, rather than confirmed financial projections for the Kirkwood location. Diversification can help a hospitality business avoid relying entirely on dining room traffic, although managing multiple revenue channels introduces additional operational responsibilities.

What Customers Can Expect at Modern Brewery Kirkwood

The planned dining experience is expected to incorporate elements of The Kings Oak, the restaurant associated with the company’s Oakland Avenue location. The existing restaurant distinguishes itself from a traditional brewery serving only appetizers or limited bar food by offering a more developed culinary program.

Early reporting indicates that the Kirkwood menu is expected to incorporate sourdough pizza, sandwiches and dishes influenced by Louisiana cooking. This combination could appeal to customers looking for a casual restaurant experience without limiting the establishment exclusively to craft beer enthusiasts.

A restaurant with a strong culinary identity can potentially attract customers who might otherwise have little interest in visiting a brewery. Families, neighborhood residents, groups of friends and customers seeking a casual lunch or dinner may have different reasons for visiting the same establishment.

Pizza, in particular, can provide flexibility for restaurant guests. Customers can order individual meals or share larger dishes, depending on their dining preferences and budgets. The final Kirkwood menu, pricing and complete beverage selection have not been confirmed. Customers should expect additional details as the proposed opening approaches.

Modern Brewery Builds on an Established St. Louis Brand

Modern Brewery has spent more than a decade developing its presence in the regional craft beer industry. The company’s official website identifies Citrapolis as one of its products and promotes its combination of locally produced beer, restaurant food and cocktails.

Its Oakland Avenue establishment demonstrates how a brewery can evolve beyond beer production into a broader hospitality business. That evolution is particularly relevant as consumer preferences continue changing throughout the restaurant industry.

Customers have numerous competing options when deciding where to spend discretionary income. Restaurants compete not only against other dining establishments but also against entertainment venues, grocery stores, delivery services and meals prepared at home.

Businesses capable of offering several reasons to visit may have an opportunity to develop stronger customer relationships. An established brewery can attract consumers interested in its products, while a restaurant provides an additional reason for customers to visit regardless of whether they purchase alcoholic beverages.

Readers interested in the region’s established beer culture can also explore our coverage of Old Millstream Inn in historic St. Charles.

Why Downtown Kirkwood Attracts Restaurant Investment

Downtown Kirkwood, located in the City of Kirkwood, offers a commercial environment that differs from conventional suburban shopping centers. Its concentration of businesses creates opportunities for visitors to combine dining with shopping, community activities and other errands.

Restaurants operating in established downtown districts may benefit from customers who discover businesses while walking through the neighborhood rather than visiting exclusively because of a planned dining occasion. A brewery and restaurant may also contribute to commercial activity during evening hours, when some traditional retail businesses are closed.

The presence of additional dining establishments can strengthen a district’s identity as a destination, although increased competition also requires operators to differentiate their businesses. Kirkwood’s existing restaurant community offers consumers a variety of culinary experiences and price points.

The new development will enter that competitive environment with an established brand, a distinct beverage program and a restaurant concept intended to complement its brewing operations. Its long-term performance will ultimately depend on factors including food quality, customer service, pricing, operating efficiency and the ability to develop repeat business.

Restaurant Closures Do Not Tell the Entire Industry Story

Throughout 2026, restaurant closures have generated considerable attention across the St. Louis metropolitan area. Independent restaurant operators face challenges associated with labor expenses, ingredient costs, commercial rent, insurance, utilities and changing consumer purchasing behavior.

At the same time, individual businesses continue announcing expansion projects and developing new concepts. These seemingly contradictory developments illustrate that the restaurant economy is not experiencing identical conditions across every business.

An operator with established customer demand, recognizable products and multiple sales channels may face different circumstances from an independent restaurant relying almost entirely on dining room sales. Similarly, a restaurant occupying a favorable commercial location may experience opportunities unavailable to businesses operating in less visible areas.

The planned Modern Brewery expansion should not be interpreted as evidence that the entire restaurant industry has recovered from its financial challenges. Instead, it demonstrates that selective investment remains possible when operators identify an opportunity that fits their business strategy.

The development also illustrates how commercial properties vacated by one restaurant can provide growth opportunities for another business. Readers can explore additional regional developments in our coverage of new St. Louis restaurants and the Washington Avenue food hall.

Modern Brewery Kirkwood Opening Plans for 2027

Management is targeting late spring 2027 for opening the Kirkwood location. Renovation work reportedly began before the expansion announcement, but the conversion will require additional preparation before customers can enter the facility.

A brewery and restaurant development can involve numerous construction and operational requirements, including food preparation facilities, commercial brewing equipment, electrical systems, plumbing, refrigeration and customer accommodations.

The necessary health, building and alcoholic beverage approvals can also influence an opening schedule. The anticipated opening should therefore be considered a development target rather than a guaranteed date.

Early plans call for daily operations, but final business hours and opening celebrations have not been announced. Residents and customers interested in following the project can monitor the company’s official communications for construction updates and opening announcements.

A Positive Development for the Kirkwood Business Community

The proposed redevelopment represents an opportunity to return a prominent downtown commercial property to active business use. Beyond the immediate restaurant operation, successful redevelopment projects can contribute to neighborhood economic activity through employment, supplier purchases, construction services and additional customer visits.

Surrounding businesses may benefit when customers combine restaurant visits with other activities in the commercial district. Those benefits will depend on the restaurant’s eventual performance and its ability to attract consistent customer traffic.

The expansion is nevertheless an encouraging example of an established St. Louis business investing in another local community rather than pursuing growth exclusively outside the region.

Modern Brewery Kirkwood Location Information

Proposed location: 105 East Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

105 East Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122 Concept: Craft brewery, taproom and restaurant

Craft brewery, taproom and restaurant Building size: Approximately 12,000 square feet

Approximately 12,000 square feet Anticipated opening: Late spring 2027

Late spring 2027 Current status: Development and renovation

Development and renovation Existing location: 5200 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110

The proposed Modern Brewery Kirkwood location is not currently open to customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Modern Brewery open in Kirkwood?

The brewery and restaurant are targeting late spring 2027. An exact opening date has not been confirmed.

Where will the new brewery be located?

The proposed location is 105 East Jefferson Avenue in downtown Kirkwood, occupying the former Session Taco restaurant.

Will the Kirkwood location serve food?

Current plans include a restaurant featuring selections influenced by The Kings Oak menu, including pizza, sandwiches and Louisiana-inspired dishes.

Will beer be brewed at the Kirkwood location?

Additional brewing capacity is an important component of the development plans.

Is the existing Oakland Avenue location closing?

The Kirkwood project has been described as an expansion of the existing business, not a replacement for its Oakland Avenue restaurant and taproom.

Conclusion

Modern Brewery’s expansion into downtown Kirkwood represents a significant development for the St. Louis craft brewing and restaurant communities. By combining additional production capacity with an established restaurant concept, the company is pursuing a growth strategy that extends beyond conventional dining room sales.

The redevelopment of the former Session Taco property also offers an opportunity to restore commercial activity at an address with a long history in Kirkwood’s hospitality industry. Although construction schedules and final operating details remain subject to change, the planned opening in 2027 provides another example of continued local business investment despite challenging conditions across portions of the restaurant industry.

St. Louis Restaurant Review will continue monitoring Kirkwood restaurant news, including openings, closures and expansions affecting the metropolitan area’s hospitality community.

Reporting attribution: Expansion details were initially reported by St. Louis Magazine on November 19, 2026. Additional business information comes from the brewery’s official website. Featured image is an editorial illustration, not a photograph of the proposed premises.