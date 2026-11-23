Firebirds Wood Fired Grill expands its Missouri presence with a new upscale-casual steakhouse and seafood restaurant in Creve Coeur.

CREVE COEUR, MO — November 23, 2026 (St. Louis Restaurant Review) — Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is preparing to expand in the St. Louis metropolitan area with a second location, bringing its signature wood-fired cooking, American cuisine, and upscale-casual dining concept to Creve Coeur, Missouri.

The new restaurant occupies the former California Pizza Kitchen property at 10590 Old Olive Street Road within the Creve Coeur Pavilion shopping center.

The development follows the company’s opening of a restaurant at The Streets of St. Charles and represents another investment by an established restaurant brand in the metropolitan area’s competitive hospitality industry.

Regional restaurant reporting has identified late November 2026 as the anticipated opening period. The company has also established a dedicated Creve Coeur location page on its official website, although an exact opening date has not been independently confirmed.

The expansion is particularly noteworthy as restaurant closures and shifting consumer purchasing habits continue to influence the St. Louis dining market. While some restaurants are reducing operations, others are identifying opportunities to expand, redevelop existing commercial properties, and introduce established dining concepts to additional communities.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Expands Into Creve Coeur

Adding a second metropolitan-area restaurant will make the Firebirds concept more accessible to residents throughout central and western St. Louis County.

Previously, customers interested in visiting the company’s regional restaurant traveled to St. Charles, where Firebirds operates at 1501 Beale Street within The Streets of St. Charles development.

The Creve Coeur restaurant provides another geographic option for customers living or working near Olive Boulevard, Interstate 270, and surrounding communities. The location could potentially attract diners from Creve Coeur, Olivette, Maryland Heights, Town and Country, Chesterfield and other communities throughout St. Louis County.

Creve Coeur’s combination of residential neighborhoods, professional offices, medical facilities, and commercial developments provides a diverse potential customer base for full-service restaurants.

Rather than introducing an unfamiliar restaurant concept to the region, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is expanding a brand with an established local presence. That existing recognition could help the company introduce its new restaurant to customers familiar with its menu, atmosphere, and dining approach.

Former California Pizza Kitchen Receives a Major Renovation

The Creve Coeur development involves substantially renovating an existing restaurant property rather than constructing an entirely new freestanding building.

Municipal records identify the proposed restaurant at Creve Coeur Pavilion and document the company’s request for a conditional use permit. The application describes a restaurant of approximately 6,285 square feet with seating for 183 indoor guests.

The city’s planning process considered the proposed use in October 2025, showing that preparations for the new restaurant began well before its anticipated opening in late 2026.

Commercial construction documents also describe significant exterior and interior modifications. The redevelopment includes changes to the building’s finishes, mechanical systems, kitchen infrastructure, and customer accommodations. Construction plans additionally identify a covered patio measuring approximately 768 square feet.

Although planning documents and construction specifications can change before a project is completed, the available records indicate that this development involves considerably more than replacing restaurant signage and furniture.

The former California Pizza Kitchen property is being adapted to accommodate a substantially different culinary concept, operating model, and dining experience. For Creve Coeur Pavilion, the project represents an opportunity to return an established commercial restaurant space to productive use.

What Makes Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Different?

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill operates within the upscale-casual segment of the restaurant industry. Its business model combines characteristics of traditional steakhouses with the accessibility and flexibility of a contemporary American restaurant.

Wood-fired cooking is central to the company’s culinary identity, helping distinguish its menu from conventional casual-dining chains. The brand emphasizes aged steaks prepared using a wood-burning grill, along with seafood, burgers, salads, and other American restaurant favorites.

The concept also incorporates a scratch-kitchen approach and a dining environment designed to accommodate several types of restaurant occasions. Customers might visit for a business lunch, family gathering, birthday celebration, date night, or an informal dinner with friends.

That versatility matters because restaurants that appeal to multiple dining occasions can attract customers throughout different parts of the day. A restaurant that relies almost exclusively on special-occasion dinner traffic may face different financial constraints than one that can attract lunch customers, evening diners, and group celebrations.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill seeks to occupy a position between everyday dining and premium steakhouse experiences.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Menu: Steaks and American Cuisine

One of the strongest elements of the Firebirds brand is its emphasis on steakhouse-style dining. The company’s broader restaurant concept includes hand-cut steaks, seafood preparations, grilled chicken, sandwiches, substantial salads, and traditional steakhouse accompaniments.

Depending on the location and current menu, guests may find selections such as filet mignon, ribeye steaks, sirloin, grilled salmon, and steak-and-seafood combinations.

The variety allows customers with different dining preferences to visit the same restaurant without requiring everyone to order a traditional steakhouse entrée. A customer interested in a premium steak dinner can potentially dine alongside someone seeking a lighter salad, seafood dish or sandwich.

That menu flexibility can also appeal to families and groups with different spending preferences. The final Creve Coeur menu, individual item availability, and prices should be confirmed directly with the restaurant when operations begin.

A broad menu does not necessarily guarantee success, but it provides opportunities to serve different customer segments and dining occasions.

Upscale-Casual Dining Offers a Different Market Position

The expansion provides an opportunity to examine the distinction between luxury fine dining and upscale-casual restaurants. Traditional fine dining generally emphasizes premium ingredients, more formal service, elaborate culinary presentations, and higher average spending.

Upscale-casual establishments typically attempt to deliver a refined atmosphere and recognizable quality without requiring the same level of formality or expense. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill operates within this middle ground.

The company’s restaurant positioning emphasizes quality food, comfortable surroundings, and attentive service while maintaining a more approachable environment than many luxury steakhouses.

This positioning can attract consumers interested in special dining experiences who are also mindful of household budgets. However, delivering perceived value involves more than offering lower prices than competitors.

Consumers consider portion sizes, food quality, consistency, atmosphere, convenience, and customer service when determining whether a restaurant experience justifies its cost. Restaurants that effectively balance these factors may have stronger opportunities to attract repeat customers.

The Creve Coeur location will give Firebirds another opportunity to demonstrate how its concept performs in a suburban St. Louis County market.

Why Creve Coeur Is an Attractive Restaurant Market

Creve Coeur has long served as an important commercial and residential community within the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Olive Boulevard corridor connects numerous neighborhoods, office developments, retail centers, and healthcare facilities.

Its accessibility makes the community a potential destination for customers from beyond its municipal boundaries. For full-service restaurants, a location near employment centers may help attract business lunches, professional meetings, and after-work gatherings.

Nearby residential communities can support evening meals, weekend dining and family celebrations. The area’s established restaurant community also shows customers have many alternatives when choosing where to dine.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will therefore enter a competitive market rather than an underserved dining environment. Its success will depend on its ability to differentiate itself through its menu, atmosphere, pricing, and service.

Competition can challenge new restaurants, but it can also strengthen an area’s reputation as a dining destination. Consumers frequently appreciate commercial districts that provide multiple restaurant choices within convenient driving distance.

For more on local dining developments, readers can explore our coverage of new St. Louis restaurants.

Second Location Strengthens the Company’s Regional Presence

Operating multiple restaurants within a metropolitan area can create strategic opportunities for established restaurant companies. A recognizable brand can benefit from regional advertising, customer familiarity, and operational experience gained through its existing locations.

Multiple restaurants may also help a company reach customers who are unlikely to travel significant distances for routine dining occasions. St. Charles and Creve Coeur are connected through the broader metropolitan transportation network, but they serve different immediate residential and commercial markets.

Adding a St. Louis County restaurant could expand the company’s geographic reach without requiring an entirely unfamiliar regional market. It may also create opportunities to develop local supplier relationships, recruit employees, and build management resources.

These are general benefits associated with regional restaurant expansion, not confirmed financial projections from Firebirds. Opening another location still introduces considerable expenses, including construction, equipment, staffing, training and ongoing operating costs.

The development illustrates how established restaurant operators evaluate growth opportunities while navigating the same broader economic conditions affecting other hospitality businesses.

Restaurant Expansion Continues Despite Industry Challenges

The planned Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opening comes amid a period of considerable change in the St. Louis restaurant community. Restaurant operators continue to face challenges involving ingredient costs, employee compensation, insurance, commercial rent, utilities, and consumer spending decisions.

Some businesses have determined that continued operations are no longer financially sustainable. Others are adjusting their menus, introducing different pricing strategies or modifying their hours to better accommodate changing customer behavior.

Meanwhile, selected restaurant companies continue opening additional locations. St. Louis Restaurant Review recently covered the planned Modern Brewery expansion into downtown Kirkwood, another example of investment in the regional hospitality industry.

The Firebirds development demonstrates that restaurant closures and expansions can occur simultaneously within the same metropolitan economy. One company’s decision to expand does not establish that the restaurant industry is experiencing a comprehensive recovery.

Likewise, individual restaurant closures do not necessarily indicate that every dining concept faces identical economic circumstances. Restaurant performance depends on numerous factors, including market positioning, financial resources, consumer demand, operating efficiency, and location.

Established companies may also have resources less accessible to individual independent restaurant operators. Understanding these differences is essential when evaluating the overall health of the hospitality industry.

Redeveloping Existing Restaurant Properties

An important aspect of the Firebirds project is its reuse of an existing restaurant building. Throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area, restaurant closures can leave commercial landlords searching for businesses that can occupy properties designed for food-service operations.

Restaurant buildings often contain specialized infrastructure that may make them attractive to another hospitality operator. However, existing kitchens, ventilation systems, seating arrangements, and utility connections may require extensive modifications before accommodating a new concept.

A pizza restaurant and a wood-fired steakhouse have different equipment requirements, production methods and customer service considerations. Firebirds’ renovation plans illustrate the extent of investment that can be necessary when adapting a commercial property to a different restaurant format.

For the shopping center, returning a vacant restaurant property to active use may generate additional customer visits and contribute to the surrounding commercial environment. For the local community, the development creates potential employment opportunities and another dining option.

The project’s long-term economic impact will depend on the restaurant’s eventual performance.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Creve Coeur Location Information

Proposed restaurant: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Address: 10590 Old Olive Street Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

10590 Old Olive Street Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141 Shopping center: Creve Coeur Pavilion

Creve Coeur Pavilion Former occupant: California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen Cuisine: American, steakhouse and seafood

American, steakhouse and seafood Dining concept: Upscale-casual restaurant

Upscale-casual restaurant Anticipated opening: Late November 2026, according to regional reporting

Late November 2026, according to regional reporting Existing regional location: 1501 Beale Street, St. Charles, Missouri 63303

1501 Beale Street, St. Charles, Missouri 63303 Official website: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill — Creve Coeur

Customers should confirm the restaurant’s opening status, operating hours, menu, and reservation information directly before visiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Creve Coeur?

The restaurant is located at 10590 Old Olive Street Road within Creve Coeur Pavilion, occupying the former California Pizza Kitchen property.

When will Firebirds Wood Fired Grill open in Creve Coeur?

Regional restaurant reporting identifies late November 2026 as the anticipated opening period. No independent source has confirmed an exact opening date.

Is this the second Firebirds location in St. Louis?

Yes. The company’s existing metropolitan area restaurant operates at The Streets of St. Charles.

What type of food does Firebirds serve?

Firebirds specializes in wood-fired steaks, seafood, and contemporary American cuisine, with additional menu categories that can include salads, chicken, sandwiches, and traditional steakhouse side dishes.

Will the Creve Coeur restaurant have outdoor seating?

Construction documents include plans for a covered patio. Confirm final seating arrangements and availability with the restaurant.

Is Firebirds a fine-dining restaurant?

The company is generally positioned within the upscale-casual restaurant segment, combining steakhouse-style food with a contemporary, approachable dining environment.

Another Significant Investment in St. Louis County Dining

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s second metropolitan area location represents another substantial investment in the St. Louis restaurant market. The decision to expand into Creve Coeur shows that established restaurant companies continue to identify development opportunities despite challenges affecting parts of the hospitality industry.

Its combination of wood-fired cooking, steakhouse specialties, seafood, and contemporary American cuisine will introduce another dining concept to the Olive Boulevard commercial corridor. The redevelopment of the former California Pizza Kitchen property also demonstrates how established commercial restaurant spaces can find new purposes when businesses identify opportunities that fit their operating strategies.

For St. Louis County residents, the expansion will provide another restaurant option closer to home. For the regional hospitality industry, it offers another example of selective growth during a period when restaurant operators are carefully evaluating costs, consumer demand, and opportunities for continued investment.

St. Louis Restaurant Review will continue monitoring the opening and other significant restaurant developments throughout the metropolitan area.

Editor’s note: Development information was obtained from the company’s official location page, Creve Coeur Ordinance No. 5966, commercial construction documents, and regional restaurant reporting updated November 16, 2026. Opening schedules, menus, and operational details remain subject to change. The featured image is an editorial illustration.