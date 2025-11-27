Wonton King Open on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Wonton King Open on Thanksgiving Day: A Long-Standing St. Louis Tradition Continues

(StLouisRestaurantReview) For decades, Wonton King has been a beloved culinary landmark in the St. Louis region, known for its authentic Chinese cuisine, generous portions, and a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home for thousands of families. Today, that tradition continues as Wonton King officially opens its doors on Thanksgiving Day, offering guests a warm, freshly prepared meal without the stress of holiday cooking. With business hours running from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., the restaurant is ready to serve both new visitors and loyal customers seeking a dependable dining option during one of the busiest holidays of the year.

Wonton King’s decision to open on Thanksgiving is not a new concept. It’s a continuation of a philosophy that has guided the restaurant since its earliest days: feed the community, be reliably available, and treat every guest like family, in a region where many restaurants close for the holiday, Wonton King stands out as a dependable option year after year, offering comfort, convenience, and the familiar flavors that so many St. Louis residents have grown to love.

A Restaurant That Has Served St. Louis Families for Generations

Wonton King is more than just a restaurant — it’s a lasting part of local culture. The establishment has served the St. Louis region for decades, consistently delivering high-quality Chinese cuisine prepared with recipes refined over generations. Generations of customers have celebrated birthdays, holidays, and family gatherings inside its dining room or through carryout meals brought home to share with loved ones.

This longevity is no accident. Wonton King has built a reputation for reliability, consistency, and genuine hospitality. They are known for staying open during key holidays, helping families and travelers who seek a dependable meal when many other options are unavailable. Thanksgiving Day is one of those peak moments, and year after year, Wonton King remains committed to keeping its doors open to serve the community.

Today’s opening continues this legacy, reinforcing the restaurant’s role as a trusted dining destination for residents across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Open Today from 11 AM to 9 PM

Wonton King will maintain normal business hours today, operating from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This full schedule allows guests to enjoy lunch, dinner, or early-evening meals without having to rush or adjust plans due to limited holiday hours.

Whether guests choose dine-in service or prefer carryout, the restaurant is fully staffed and ready to meet demand. Early ordering is encouraged due to the holiday crowd, especially for families planning to pick up larger meals.

Authentic Chinese Cuisine That Appeals to Every Palate

One of the reasons Wonton King has maintained its popularity for decades is its diverse and approachable menu. Guests can expect a wide selection of traditional Chinese favorites prepared with fresh ingredients and time-honored techniques. From their signature wonton soup — a dish many customers call the best in the region — to flavorful entrées like General Tso’s Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Roast Duck, and sizzling hot pot selections, the menu offers something for everyone.

Vegetarian options, seafood specialties, family-style platters, and customizable meals also make the restaurant an ideal choice for groups with varied tastes. Large families dining together on Thanksgiving will find that Wonton King’s variety and portion sizes create an enjoyable, shareable dining experience that feels festive and satisfying.

A Top-Rated Restaurant With Strong Community Support

Wonton King has earned strong ratings across major review platforms for many years — another sign of the quality and consistency that guests have come to expect. Customers frequently praise the restaurant for:

Authentic flavors that stand out from other Chinese restaurants

that stand out from other Chinese restaurants Large portion sizes offering great value

offering great value Friendly and attentive service

Fast carryout preparation

A clean, welcoming dining atmosphere

Consistency — dishes taste the same visit after visit

This long-term customer satisfaction has helped build a loyal following across the entire St. Louis region.

Recognized by TripAdvisor as One of the Top 10 Chinese Restaurants in St. Louis

One of Wonton King’s most notable achievements is its recognition by TripAdvisor as one of the Top 10 Chinese Restaurants in the St. Louis metropolitan area. This ranking reflects years of positive customer feedback — not just occasional visitors but long-time regulars who appreciate the restaurant’s authenticity and reliability.

TripAdvisor rankings are driven by real diners sharing real experiences, which makes this recognition particularly meaningful. Wonton King stands among the area’s highly trusted establishments known for delivering consistently excellent meals and service. Being recognized as a Top 10 Chinese restaurant in a region with countless dining options reinforces Wonton King’s reputation as a staple of the local culinary landscape.

Holiday Dining Without the Stress

While Thanksgiving is traditionally centered around turkey, stuffing, and home-cooked meals, many families prefer a simpler, more relaxing holiday. For those who do not want to spend hours preparing large dishes or navigating the stress of crowded grocery stores, Wonton King offers the perfect solution.

Guests can enjoy a freshly prepared meal without the hassle of extensive cooking or cleanup. Whether dining in or ordering carryout, Wonton King lets families focus on spending time together rather than on cooking.

This convenience is especially important for:

Families hosting guests from out of town

Individuals who prefer non-traditional Thanksgiving meals

Seniors and couples who want a comfortable alternative to home cooking

Busy professionals who appreciate the break from meal preparation

Anyone craving warm, flavorful Chinese cuisine rather than holiday staples

By staying open on Thanksgiving, Wonton King ensures that every guest — regardless of their preferences or circumstances — has access to a delicious, dependable meal.

A Tradition Rooted in Community Service

Wonton King’s long-standing practice of opening on major holidays has helped solidify its place in the St. Louis community. Generations of residents recall visiting the restaurant during holidays, winter gatherings, and family celebrations, creating memories deeply woven into the local dining culture.

This commitment reflects a broader philosophy: food brings people together, especially during holidays. For Wonton King, keeping its doors open today is not simply about business — it is about serving the community that has supported the restaurant for decades.

Order Early Through eOrderSTL

To make Thanksgiving as smooth as possible, customers can place their orders online through eOrderSTL, the restaurant’s preferred online ordering platform. eOrderSTL offers:

Fast ordering

Accurate menu listings

Easy customization

Reliable pickup times

A streamlined, user-friendly checkout process

Guests who prefer not to dine in can enjoy quick, convenient, and dependable carryout service — a major advantage on a holiday when demand is typically higher.

A Thanksgiving Option the Community Can Count On

As St. Louis continues to evolve, one thing remains consistent: Wonton King’s commitment to feeding families with high-quality, authentic Chinese cuisine. Their decision to open today continues a tradition that spans decades and helps residents celebrate the holiday in comfort.

With strong ratings, TripAdvisor recognition, dependable service, and a welcoming staff, Wonton King remains one of the most respected Chinese restaurants in the region.

For anyone seeking a delicious, stress-free Thanksgiving meal, Wonton King stands ready to serve the community once again — just as it has for so many years.

Open Today: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Order Online: eOrderSTL (preferred)

Dine-In & Carryout Available

Additional resources:

