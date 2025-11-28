Black and Gold Party Napkins – Celebrate in Style Every Time

If you want to elevate the look of your event instantly, Black and gold party napkins are the perfect addition to your table décor. These luxurious napkins add elegance, charm and celebration energy to birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, cocktail parties and every special moment in between. With their eye-catching colors and premium 3-ply thickness, Black and gold party napkins are designed to impress guests while giving you convenience and effortless clean-up.

Elegant Design for Every Celebration

Whether you’re hosting an 80th birthday, a glamorous cocktail night or a milestone anniversary, Black and gold party napkins bring the perfect balance of style and practicality. The bold black background paired with shimmering gold accents makes every drink and appetizer look more festive. These napkins suit both casual gatherings and formal events, making them a versatile must-have for any celebration.

Features

Feature Details Product Name Black and Gold Party Napkins Quantity 50 Pack Ply 3-Ply Size 5 x 5 inches Colors Black & Gold Material Premium disposable paper Ideal For Birthday, wedding, anniversary, cocktail party Design Style Elegant, festive, modern Use Beverage & appetizer napkins

Premium Quality You Can Trust

Each pack includes 50 strong, absorbent and soft napkins. With 3-ply construction, Black and gold party napkins won’t tear easily and provide a comfortable experience for guests holding beverages or enjoying appetizers. The 5×5 inch size is ideal for cocktail glasses, snack plates and dessert tables.

Why Hosts Love These Napkins

Event planners, party hosts and families love Black and gold party napkins because they blend beautiful design with true convenience. Their disposable nature saves time and eliminates post-party cleaning stress. Guests instantly notice the stylish accent they bring to your theme, making the celebration feel more polished and memorable.

Perfect Match for Milestone Events

Planning a milestone birthday such as 50 years, 60 years or 80 years? Celebrating a wedding anniversary? Hosting a themed dinner? Black and gold party napkins add luxury to every setting and are an easy way to enhance your décor without extra expense or effort.

Customer Reviews

Beautiful and thick! These napkins made our anniversary table look stunning.

Perfect match for my black and gold birthday theme. Everyone loved them.

Great value and amazing quality. Will reorder for my next event.

FAQ

Q1: How many napkins come in a pack?

A: Each pack contains 50 premium 3-ply napkins.

Q2: Are they suitable for weddings?

A: Yes! Their elegant black and gold design is perfect for weddings.

Q3: Are these napkins thick?

A: Yes, they are high-quality 3-ply napkins made for durability.

Q4: What size are they?

A: Each napkin is 5×5 inches, ideal for cocktails and snacks.