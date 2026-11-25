OVERLAND, MO — November 25, 2026 — St. Louis Restaurant Review — J. Cho Korean Kitchen has added a new option for diners seeking Korean street food in central St. Louis County. The independent restaurant at 10094 Page Avenue offers a casual dining experience built around Korean rice rolls, noodle soups, and shaved-milk desserts. The opening, covered by St. Louis Magazine in early November, represents an expansion by the family behind nearby Sides of Seoul. It shows how an established local food business can broaden its offerings without abandoning the concept that originally brought customers through its doors.

AI-generated illustration of Korean street food, not a photograph of the restaurant or its dishes.

J. Cho Korean Kitchen brings a different dining format

J. Cho Korean Kitchen is located in the former O! Wing Plus storefront. Owners Jaeyeon and Youni Cho developed a 24-seat dining room, giving their family another way to serve customers beyond the carryout format of their existing shop.

The new business should not be confused with a relocation of Sides of Seoul. Rather, the two addresses provide distinct experiences within the same neighborhood. For diners who want to explore Korean food without committing to a lengthy restaurant meal, a smaller dining room and a focused selection of dishes may offer a convenient introduction.

4 Korean food favorites at J. Cho Korean Kitchen

The Korean term bunsik refers to a category of casual foods commonly associated with snack shops and inexpensive everyday meals in South Korea. Although English speakers often use the phrase street food, people enjoy these dishes indoors as well as at markets and outdoor stalls. They are not limited to snacks: combinations of rice, noodles, vegetables, and protein can become a substantial lunch or dinner.

This style of eating offers a different perspective on Korean cuisine than the barbecue restaurants that many American diners first encounter. It emphasizes familiar everyday foods rather than a single ceremonial or elaborate dining format. The opportunity to order several contrasting dishes also lets diners explore a variety of textures and flavors in one visit.

1. Kimbop: Korean rice rolls

Kimbop, also written as gimbap or kimbap, combines rice and fillings inside sheets of dried seaweed. The rolls are typically sliced into individual pieces, making them easy to share or eat on the go. Although they may remind American diners of Japanese sushi rolls, Korean rice rolls have their own culinary traditions.

Sesame oil is commonly associated with their preparation, and they often use cooked or pickled ingredients. Customers unfamiliar with Korean cooking may find this category approachable because the ingredients are presented together in a compact, recognizable form. The balance between soft rice, crisp vegetables, and savory fillings is part of the appeal.

2. Ramyun: Korean noodle soup

Korean ramyun is a popular noodle soup that can be prepared with a variety of additions. The broth and seasonings provide its central flavor, while vegetables, eggs, or other ingredients can make it a more substantial meal.

3. Tteokbokki: Korean rice cakes

Another traditional casual food is tteokbokki, which features chewy rice cakes and is commonly prepared with a seasoned sauce. Spicy versions are particularly well known, but recipes differ between households and restaurants. These foods demonstrate the importance of texture in Korean cooking.

A bowl of noodles and an order of rice cakes offer different eating experiences, even when both use familiar savory or spicy seasonings. Diners who are sensitive to heat should ask about spice levels before ordering.

4. Bingsu: Korean shaved-milk dessert

Bingsu is a Korean shaved-ice dessert with a long culinary tradition. Modern versions often use very finely shaved frozen milk, creating a soft texture that differs from the coarse ice found in many snow cones. Toppings can range from traditional sweetened beans to fruit and contemporary dessert ingredients.

The dessert is frequently shared, making it a natural complement to a casual meal. J. Cho Korean Kitchen features bingsu as a significant part of its concept, with equipment imported from South Korea according to the opening coverage.

A dessert designed to be enjoyed immediately also illustrates why adding a dining room can make sense for a business that previously concentrated on carryout. Frozen desserts are particularly susceptible to texture changes during transportation.

Why the family-business expansion matters

For J. Cho Korean Kitchen, opening a second concept near an existing operation is a different strategy from pursuing a distant location or building a broad restaurant chain. It can allow an operator to build on neighborhood awareness and existing culinary experience while developing a separate identity.

Proximity may also make it easier for returning customers to discover the additional business. That does not establish that the two restaurants share staff, suppliers, or operating expenses; those arrangements have not been independently confirmed. Nevertheless, the expansion demonstrates a practical distinction between growing by replicating an existing restaurant and growing by introducing a complementary dining format.

According to the opening coverage, the family’s earlier operation has served the community since 2018.

Overland adds to the diversity of St. Louis County dining

J. Cho Korean Kitchen’s location along the Page Avenue corridor offers an opportunity to explore restaurants beyond the better-known entertainment districts of metropolitan St. Louis.

Neighborhood dining establishments contribute to the variety of choices available to residents, workers, and visitors. Independent businesses can introduce regional cooking traditions that are not always represented on mainstream American menus. Korean cuisine is especially broad, encompassing soups, fermented foods, grilled meats, rice dishes, and desserts.

A restaurant specializing in one segment of that tradition can complement, rather than duplicate, other Asian dining options. Readers can follow additional openings and business developments through our St. Louis restaurant news coverage.

What customers should know before visiting

J. Cho Korean Kitchen is intended for casual dining rather than a formal multicourse experience. Guests unfamiliar with the menu may benefit from asking staff about ingredients, serving sizes, and recommended combinations.

People with food allergies should confirm preparation methods directly with the restaurant, since Korean recipes may incorporate sesame, soy, wheat, dairy, eggs, seafood, or other allergens. Menu availability and prices can change, particularly at a newer business. Published hours also vary across listings, so calling ahead is advisable, especially during Thanksgiving week.

No holiday operating schedule has been independently confirmed. This report is an opening news feature, not an assessment based on an in-person meal or a claim about service quality.

J. Cho Korean Kitchen location and contact information

J. Cho Korean Kitchen is located at 10094 Page Avenue, Overland, MO 63132. The published telephone number is 314-279-1642.

For directions, use Google Maps. The establishment was reported open by early November; an exact grand-opening date has not been verified. Additional details appeared in Hoodline’s November 2 coverage, which also references the original local reporting.

For additional dining coverage, explore our St. Louis restaurant history feature. For more information about our publication, visit About St. Louis Restaurant.

NOTE: Featured image: AI-generated editorial illustration of Korean street food, not a photograph of the restaurant or its actual dishes.

Frequently asked questions about J. Cho Korean Kitchen

Where is J. Cho Korean Kitchen located?

The restaurant is at 10094 Page Avenue in Overland, Missouri, in central St. Louis County. Call 314-279-1642 to confirm current operating hours before traveling.

What type of food does the restaurant serve?

The concept focuses on casual Korean cuisine, including rice rolls, noodle dishes, rice cakes, and shaved-milk desserts. Diners can ask the restaurant about current menu selections, ingredients, and prices.

Is the restaurant connected to Sides of Seoul?

Yes. The family behind Sides of Seoul operates the new dining concept. It offers a separate dining experience rather than replacing the established carryout business.