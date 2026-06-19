El Maguey Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon Corrects DoorDash Hours After Setup Error, Apologizes to Customers

O’FALLON, MO – June 19, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) – Customers ordering from El Maguey Mexican Restaurant on Highway K in O’Fallon through DoorDash can once again place delivery orders during the restaurant’s regular business hours after an error during the initial setup of its DoorDash account caused incorrect operating hours to appear on the platform.

The restaurant joined DoorDash approximately four weeks ago to expand delivery service for customers throughout O’Fallon and the surrounding St. Charles County communities. Unfortunately, during the DoorDash account creation, the restaurant’s hours of operation were entered incorrectly, causing the listing to show inaccurate availability.

Management says the issue was not discovered immediately because the restaurant was continuing to operate normally for dine-in guests, carryout customers, and orders received through other ordering channels.

The incorrect listing may have prevented some customers from placing delivery orders or caused confusion when DoorDash indicated the restaurant was closed, even though it was open for business.

Restaurant management sincerely apologizes to every customer who may have experienced inconvenience while attempting to order through DoorDash.

“We understand how disappointing it can be when you’re looking forward to ordering your favorite meal only to find that an app says we’re closed when we’re actually open,” management said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience while this issue was being corrected.”

Issue Has Been Fully Corrected

The good news for DoorDash customers is that the problem has now been completely resolved.

DoorDash has updated the restaurant’s account, and the correct business hours now appear on the platform. Customers can confidently place delivery orders during the restaurant’s normal operating hours without worrying that incorrect hours will prevent their orders from being accepted.

The correction ensures customers receive accurate information when browsing the DoorDash app or website and allows the restaurant to serve guests as originally intended when the partnership launched.

Regular Business Hours

Customers can now order through DoorDash, dine inside the restaurant, or place carryout orders during the following business hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Customers ordering through DoorDash should now see these same hours reflected within the app.

Serving One of O’Fallon’s Fastest-Growing Areas

Conveniently located on Highway K, El Maguey Mexican Restaurant has become a popular dining destination for residents throughout O’Fallon and neighboring communities.

Its location offers convenient access for families, professionals, students, and visitors seeking authentic Mexican cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.

Guests regularly visit the restaurant for lunch meetings, family dinners, celebrations, casual evenings out, and weekend gatherings. The spacious dining room and friendly staff have helped establish the restaurant as one of the area’s favorite Mexican dining destinations.

Over the years, the restaurant has earned a loyal following by consistently providing generous portions, freshly prepared meals, attentive service, and a comfortable environment where guests can relax and enjoy traditional Mexican recipes.

A Menu That Continues to Attract Loyal Customers

El Maguey’s extensive menu offers something for nearly every appetite.

Popular selections include sizzling steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served fresh from the grill; traditional enchiladas; oversized burritos; chimichangas; tacos; quesadillas; combination dinners; fresh salads; seafood specialties; and vegetarian options.

Guests also enjoy house-made queso, freshly prepared guacamole, homemade salsas, and a variety of appetizers that make excellent choices for sharing with family and friends.

The restaurant’s full-service bar features handcrafted margaritas, imported Mexican beers, domestic beers, specialty cocktails, and refreshing beverages that complement every meal.

Whether customers are dining with children, enjoying date night, celebrating birthdays, or gathering with coworkers after work, the restaurant strives to provide an enjoyable experience for every guest.

Online Ordering Continues to Grow

The addition of DoorDash marked another step in El Maguey’s ongoing efforts to make ordering more convenient.

Consumer demand for online ordering and delivery continues to increase each year as customers seek flexible dining options that fit busy schedules.

Delivery platforms allow customers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home, at work, during family gatherings, or while hosting special events without leaving their location.

While incorrect operating hours caused an inconvenience during the restaurant’s first few weeks on DoorDash, management says the correction now allows customers to fully benefit from the expanded delivery service.

Commitment to Customer Service

Restaurant management emphasized that providing excellent customer service extends beyond preparing quality food.

Accurate online information has become an important part of the customer experience, and the restaurant regularly reviews its online listings to ensure customers receive correct information regarding menus, pricing, delivery availability, and business hours.

When the incorrect DoorDash hours were identified, management immediately worked with DoorDash representatives to have the listing updated as quickly as possible.

The restaurant appreciates the customers who reported the issue, helping bring attention to the incorrect information so it could be resolved.

Looking Forward

With the hours now corrected, El Maguey expects customers to enjoy a smoother ordering experience through DoorDash.

Whether guests prefer dining in the restaurant, picking up takeout on their way home, or having dinner delivered to their door, the O’Fallon location is ready to serve them during its normal operating hours.

Management hopes customers who may have been unable to place orders during the past several weeks will give DoorDash another try now that the listing accurately reflects the restaurant’s schedule.

The restaurant also encourages anyone experiencing problems with online ordering to contact the restaurant directly so staff members can assist and ensure customers receive the service they expect.

A Sincere Thank You to Customers

Every restaurant occasionally encounters unexpected technical issues when launching new technology platforms, but customer trust remains one of El Maguey’s highest priorities.

Management extends its heartfelt apology to every customer who was inconvenienced by the incorrect DoorDash hours during the first month of service.

“We truly appreciate our customers’ understanding and continued support,” management said. “We’re excited that everything has now been corrected, and we look forward to serving everyone through DoorDash during our regular business hours. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to continue earning your business.”

For customers in O’Fallon and surrounding communities, DoorDash orders from El Maguey Mexican Restaurant on Highway K are now available during the restaurant’s regular hours, making it easier than ever to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine delivered directly to your home or workplace.

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