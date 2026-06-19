Scrambled Eggs Restaurant, St. Peter’s New Business Hours

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant Announces Updated Business Hours and Continues Serving One of St. Peter’s Favorite Breakfast and Lunch Destinations

ST. PETER’s – June 19, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) Scrambled Eggs Restaurant is pleased to announce that its new business hours have now been published on the restaurant’s website and online ordering platform, making it easy for guests to plan their next visit. Located at 3350 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376, Scrambled Eggs Restaurant has earned a loyal following by serving freshly prepared breakfast and lunch favorites with exceptional customer service in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

The updated hours are now in effect:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Thursday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to reference these newly published hours when planning a dine-in visit, placing a carryout order, or ordering online.

For years, Scrambled Eggs Restaurant has become one of the most popular independently owned restaurants in St. Peters by focusing on what matters most—fresh food, generous portions, friendly hospitality, and outstanding value. Whether guests stop in for a hearty breakfast before work, enjoy a relaxing weekend brunch with family, or gather with friends for lunch, they can expect consistent quality and attentive service every visit.

The restaurant has built an excellent reputation throughout St. Charles County and continues to receive outstanding customer ratings across major review platforms. Guests frequently compliment the restaurant for its welcoming staff, clean dining room, generous portions, affordable prices, and consistently delicious meals. Many reviews note that Scrambled Eggs Restaurant has become their regular breakfast destination for its dependable quality and comfortable neighborhood atmosphere.

Breakfast has always been the heart of the restaurant. The extensive menu offers something for nearly every appetite, from traditional two-egg breakfasts and fluffy pancakes to stuffed omelets, French toast, Belgian waffles, breakfast skillets, biscuits and gravy, crispy hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, and freshly brewed coffee. Every breakfast is prepared to order using quality ingredients, giving guests the fresh flavors that have helped build the restaurant’s outstanding reputation.

Lunch is equally impressive. Customers can choose from an extensive selection of burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, soups, and hearty lunch specials to satisfy both light appetites and those seeking a filling midday meal. Fresh ingredients, careful preparation, and generous serving sizes continue to distinguish Scrambled Eggs Restaurant from ordinary chain restaurants.

In addition to its traditional American breakfast and lunch favorites, the restaurant also offers a variety of Mexican-inspired specialties that reflect the ownership’s commitment to serving flavorful dishes prepared with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients. This unique combination gives customers an even broader selection while maintaining the restaurant’s reputation for quality and value.

One reason guests continue returning is the welcoming atmosphere. Families enjoy bringing children for weekend breakfast, retirees gather for coffee with friends, business professionals meet for breakfast or lunch meetings, and visitors quickly discover why so many residents recommend Scrambled Eggs Restaurant. Every customer is greeted with genuine hospitality, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to creating an enjoyable dining experience.

Convenience has become an important part of today’s dining experience, and Scrambled Eggs Restaurant continues to make ordering simple. Customers can place orders directly through eOrderSTL, the local online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. The platform allows customers to browse the complete menu, customize meals, submit secure online orders, and schedule convenient pickup directly with the restaurant.

Unlike many national ordering services, eOrderSTL was developed specifically to support locally owned restaurants throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. By ordering directly through eOrderSTL, customers support both Scrambled Eggs Restaurant and a locally managed technology platform that provides restaurants with affordable online ordering solutions and delivers an easy-to-use experience for guests.

Online ordering has become an increasingly popular option for busy families, professionals, and anyone looking to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home or at work. Whether ordering breakfast before heading into the office or picking up lunch for the entire staff, eOrderSTL provides a fast, convenient solution that complements the restaurant’s commitment to outstanding customer service.

As Scrambled Eggs Restaurant publishes its updated business hours, management remains focused on the same principles that have helped the restaurant become one of the highest-rated breakfast and lunch destinations in the St. Peters area. Every meal is prepared with care, every customer is welcomed with friendly service, and every visit reflects the restaurant’s dedication to quality and consistency.

The restaurant invites both longtime customers and first-time visitors to stop by, enjoy a freshly prepared meal, and experience why so many residents throughout St. Charles County continue recommending Scrambled Eggs Restaurant to family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

Whether dining inside the comfortable restaurant or placing an online order through eOrderSTL, guests can count on fresh food, generous portions, outstanding hospitality, and the hometown service that has become the hallmark of Scrambled Eggs Restaurant.

Scrambled Eggs Restaurant

3350 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

St. Peters, MO 63376

Business Hours

Monday : Closed

: Closed Tuesday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For fast and convenient online ordering, visit eOrderSTL, owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review, and enjoy one of St. Peter’s favorite locally owned breakfast and lunch restaurants from the comfort of your home or office.