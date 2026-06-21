BJ’s Bar and Restaurant in Florissant Closes After 70 Years, Leaving Behind a Remarkable Legacy

BJ’s Bar and Restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, is closing at the end of June 2026 after nearly 70 years in business. Known for its St. Louis-style pizza, neighborhood atmosphere, and generations of loyal customers, the longtime local favorite leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of North St. Louis County’s most beloved independent restaurants

FLORISSANT, MO – June 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) – For nearly seven decades, BJ’s Bar and Restaurant has been a familiar gathering place in Old Town Florissant. After serving generations of customers since opening in 1955, the longtime neighborhood establishment is expected to close at the end of June 2026, bringing an end to one of the oldest continuously operating bars and restaurants in North St. Louis County.

Known for its thin-crust St. Louis-style pizza, burgers, cold beer, and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, BJ’s has earned a loyal following that spans multiple generations. While many restaurants have come and gone over the past 70 years, BJ’s has remained a constant in the Florissant dining scene, becoming part of the community’s history.

A History Dating Back to 1955

BJ’s Bar and Restaurant was founded in 1955 by James C. “Jay” Russell Sr. and his wife, Delphie Russell. At the time, Florissant was experiencing significant residential growth as families moved into North St. Louis County, creating demand for locally owned restaurants and neighborhood gathering places.

The restaurant was established at 184 West Washington Street in the heart of Old Town Florissant, where it has remained ever since.

James Russell would later become well known beyond the restaurant industry, serving in the Missouri House of Representatives for more than three decades while continuing his connection to the business. His involvement in both public service and the local business community made BJ’s a recognizable name throughout the region.

Over the years, ownership remained closely associated with the Russell family, allowing the restaurant to preserve the neighborhood character that customers had come to appreciate.

A Restaurant Built on Consistency

Unlike many restaurants that continually reinvent themselves, BJ’s built its reputation through consistency.

Customers returned because they knew what to expect—a casual atmosphere, friendly service, familiar faces, and comfort food prepared much the same way year after year.

The restaurant never tried to become a trendy destination. Instead, it focused on serving the local community, creating an environment where regular customers often knew both the staff and each other.

That neighborhood atmosphere became one of BJ’s defining characteristics.

Menu Favorites That Built a Loyal Following

Throughout its history, BJ’s has developed a reputation for serving classic American tavern fare with a distinctly St. Louis flavor.

Among the menu items most frequently praised by customers were:

Thin-crust St. Louis-style pizza

Cheeseburgers

Toasted ravioli

Fried mushrooms

Sandwiches

Cold draft beer

The menu remained approachable and affordable, appealing to families, couples, and groups of friends looking for dependable food in a relaxed setting.

What Customers Had to Say

Customer reviews over many years consistently reflected appreciation for both the food and the atmosphere.

Reviewers frequently described BJ’s as:

A neighborhood favorite

A hidden gem in Old Town Florissant

A great place for pizza

Friendly and welcoming

A classic local bar

Many customers commented that the restaurant offered a nostalgic experience reminiscent of traditional neighborhood taverns, which have become increasingly uncommon.

Others praised the value, noting generous portions and reasonable prices.

Perhaps most telling were the reviews from longtime patrons who wrote about returning year after year, often bringing children and grandchildren to experience the same restaurant they had enjoyed decades earlier.

More Than a Place to Eat

Neighborhood restaurants often become community gathering places, and BJ’s was no exception.

Residents met friends there after work.

Families gathered for celebrations.

Sports fans watched Cardinals and Blues games together.

Neighbors caught up over pizza and drinks.

These everyday experiences helped establish BJ’s as more than simply another restaurant. It became part of the social fabric of Old Town Florissant.

While these moments rarely make headlines, they often become the memories customers cherish most.

Surviving Seven Decades of Change

Remaining in business for nearly 70 years is an accomplishment few independent restaurants achieve.

During its lifetime, BJ’s operated amid changing economic conditions, evolving consumer tastes, increasing competition from national restaurant chains, rising operating costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation affecting restaurants nationwide.

Despite these challenges, the restaurant continued serving customers from the same location for generations.

Its longevity speaks not only to dedicated ownership but also to the loyalty of customers who continued supporting a locally owned business.

Independent Restaurants Are Part of Local History

Every community has restaurants that become landmarks rather than simply businesses.

They are remembered not for serving elaborate meals but for becoming part of people’s lives.

Independent establishments such as BJ’s help define a community’s identity by creating places where neighbors meet, friendships grow, and traditions continue across generations.

As longtime neighborhood restaurants close, communities lose pieces of their local history that cannot easily be replaced.

The End of an Era

The expected closing of BJ’s marks another reminder of the challenges facing independently owned restaurants.

Across the country, many longtime operators have retired, while rising costs and changing business conditions have made it increasingly difficult for neighborhood establishments to continue operating after decades of service.

Although restaurants open every year, few remain successful long enough to become part of a city’s history.

BJ’s accomplished that distinction.

A Lasting Legacy

For nearly 70 years, BJ’s Bar and Restaurant served far more than food.

It provided a place where neighbors gathered, friendships formed, families celebrated milestones, and countless memories were created.

Its legacy extends beyond its menu to the role it played in the everyday lives of Florissant residents.

As the restaurant prepares to close its doors, many longtime customers will undoubtedly make one final visit—not simply for the pizza or a favorite sandwich, but to say goodbye to a place that has been part of the community since 1955.

Few restaurants earn that kind of loyalty.

BJ’s Bar and Restaurant did, and its place in the history of Florissant’s dining scene is secure.