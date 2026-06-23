ST. LOUIS, MO – June 23, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) Summer 2026 is here, and the world’s biggest game is now officially on in Missouri. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being the top headline event, St. Louis has proved that it deserves its nickname as “America’s Soccer Capital.” The atmosphere on the street is buzzing, the kits are out, and watch parties across the city are drawing in thousands upon thousands of fans each night.

Whether you’re seeking large, festival-like plazas with enormous screens set outdoors or local neighborhood taverns with the finest craft beers in the city, St. Louis has something for every type of soccer fan. Grab your scarves, wear your jerseys, and tuck into the very best spots in the Gateway City for some landmark matches this summer:

The Epicenter at Energizer Park

St. Louis CITY SC has really done their part to establish its stadium as the official home of the tournament festivities. They’ve been putting on large, free watch parties that really emulate an exciting match day at a stadium, with main matches held on a giant outdoor Lou Fusz Plaza turned into a sea of red, white, and blue.

As a top betting operator might note from the surging local fan engagement, the crowd energy here is a major factor. These pre-game festival-atmosphere events begin several hours before the actual match, with local bands performing live music, skills activities for fans, former national heroes making an appearance, and the club’s personnel involved with the current team.

During group stages, these matches are screened inside the club’s premium ULTRA Club, where groups can enjoy superb views overlooking the main pitch whilst watching. The club also has live trivia, special prizes and awards for fans, and a top post-match analysis from one of the club’s personnel.

Ballpark Village Takes the Field

Just across from Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is bringing its legendary sports-watching architecture directly to the beautiful game. This whole venue is one large soccer compound, one of the hottest places to watch morning and afternoon games. The main gathering place is the Together Credit Union Plaza, where you can enjoy massive outdoor screens showing all the action to a throng of loud, screaming fans.

If you want to watch inside at Sports & Social, there are more than 20 high-definition LED screens and also giant beer towers to supply the thirsty spectators with drinks throughout overtime. Those looking for delicious food won’t be disappointed, as award-winning tacos can be ordered from Condado Tacos, authentic St. Louis-style barbecue from Salt + Smoke, and family-style artisan pizzas from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria while monitoring every single tackle.

Historic Vibes at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

If you’re seeking a soccer watch party that is tied closely to local history, you’re in luck! Anheuser-Busch Biergarten will open its doors to soccer fans at its iconic brewery. Complete with beautiful brick buildings as a backdrop and a state-of-the-art festival stage, it makes for one of the most amazing settings to watch the world’s greatest international teams compete.

Fans will have the opportunity to gather outside, drink cold, fresh draft beer, eat enormous pretzel platters, and chant along with local supporter groups. The brewery’s grounds create one of the most intimate, community-centric environments where new friends are easily made over a shared appreciation for the sport.

Local Neighborhood Pubs and CITY on Tap Partners

For an authentic neighborhood locals feel during the tournament, finding “CITY on Tap” partner pubs is your most reliable move. These fan-favorite neighborhood watering holes, dotted throughout St. Louis, provide an intimate, high-adrenaline viewing atmosphere.

Traditional Irish pubs and neighborhood sports bars throughout the city are opening their doors early to accommodate early kick-off times, offering hearty breakfast spreads as well as early pints. It’s wall-to-wall television screens with the volume cranked up, and local conversation remains high-quality from the first second to the last.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to buy tickets for the Energizer Park watch parties?

No, the main watch party celebrations held at Lou Fusz Plaza are completely free and open to fans of all ages. However, certain indoor club viewings may require you to claim a free ticket in advance due to capacity limits.

Are these viewing locations family-friendly?

Yes, the major fan zones at Energizer Park and Ballpark Village feature plenty of dedicated youth activities, interactive games, and community coaches leading skills drills, making them perfect for families.

Will venues be open for early morning international matches?

Many of the official local soccer pubs and sports bars are adjusting their operational hours to open early for matches kicking off across different time zones.

Final Whistle

From roaring fans in the plazas outside the stadium to packed bars throughout the city, St. Louis is giving the global game a world-class stage to be watched. The celebration that rings out after every goal sends tremors across the Mississippi River, establishing St. Louis as a truly exceptional soccer hotbed.

And for fans looking to increase their viewing excitement, considering recent odds from the best betting provider will make watching even the tightest matches more thrilling as they root for their nation.