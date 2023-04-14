Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine added to restaurant directory

Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine was added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

HAZELWOOD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine is a locally owned restaurant in Hazelwood, Missouri, that is backed by high online reviews.

They were added to the restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review due to their high rankings and length of time serving the community. Its employees have been working for the restaurant for an average of 6.5 years. In this economic and social environment, that says a lot about the restaurant’s management.

Additionally, they were added to the following directories:

Kaslik has served the St. Louis region’s award-winning Mediterranean cuisine for over ten years.

Its addition to the directory listings is not paid or sponsored. Additionally, it is anticipated that a restaurant review will be published soon.

