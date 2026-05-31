St. Louis Restaurant Review added multiple Mexican restaurants to the eOrderSTL online ordering platform.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis Restaurant Review is proud to announce that they have added multiple Mexican restaurants to the eOrderSTL online ordering platform. The success of eOrderSTL is largely due to the lower commission rate and the enhanced online visibility provided by the network created and owned by St. Louis Media, LLC, the parent company of St. Louis Restaurant Review.

eOrderSTL launched on March 2, 2021, and has grown to date with no technology failures. The technology and services have improved, as any problems that existed have been addressed, so they are no longer an issue.

The next technology enhancement for eOrderSTL will be the launch of a mobile app that will promote all restaurants featured in St. Louis Restaurant Review.

We have added the following Mexican restaurants to the platform, which include listings on STL.News and STL.Directory, both owned and managed by St. Louis Media LLC:

The Dos Primos restaurants were added to another site owned by St. Louis Media, LLC, which is designed for restaurants outside the St. Louis region.

eOrderSTL offers some features not offered by the major third-party platforms, such as:

Custom-designed website built using AI for maximum effect

Tablet consolidation – one tablet to receive eOrderSTL, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats orders, and one printer

Local Sales and Support

Text Message Marketing to your existing customers

Email Marketing to your existing customers

Listings on our network of news sites, which include STL.News, STL.Directory, USBiz.Directory and more

Our online presence is organic, designed for Google, as Google requests. St. Louis Media does not buy ads to market its customers or their menus. The use of news article directory listings is essential. Now they are optimizing for AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more to help our customers navigate the upcoming AI evolution, which is currently in its creation phase.

They are deeply involved in the evolution of AI and take every aspect of it seriously, as traditional Google search is dying. However, our customers and their online presence have never been stronger, thanks to our advanced network of sites, and they are implementing AI across the board.

Their mission is not to improve our clients’ online orders, but to enhance their dine-in and catering sales as well, and they are doing so by leveraging technology that has been stuck in the same rut for a decade.

Additionally, they are a locally owned and managed technology company that offers personal service. No more talking to support centers located in India. They will call on you personally to fix whatever problem you might encounter. If you prefer speaking to somebody you don’t know and can’t understand, then OK.

The technology offered by eOrderSTL is superior to that of the major third-party delivery providers. St. Louis Media LLC is actually improving its lack of technology enhancement with the tablet consideration and MSP agreement.

There are no contracts that lock you into doing business. If you are not happy, then you are free to leave. However, we don’t expect that to happen with the technology and support we offer; you won’t have any reason to be unhappy.

St. Louis Restaurant Review welcomes its newest partners and looks forward to a successful partnership.

For more information, email Marty@STLMedia.Agency.