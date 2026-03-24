What Is the Most Famous Restaurant in St. Louis? A Deep Look at the City’s Most Iconic Dining Destinations

St. Louis is home to several nationally recognized restaurants, but one stands above the rest in fame and cultural impact.

From historic landmarks to modern culinary icons, the city’s dining scene reflects great local pride and national attention.

Here is a complete breakdown of the most famous restaurants in St. Louis and why they matter.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) When people ask, “What is the most famous restaurant in St. Louis?” the answer is not as simple as naming a single business. St. Louis has a layered food culture built on history, immigrant traditions, regional specialties, and decades of national exposure. Fame in this city can mean different things—tourist recognition, national media coverage, local loyalty, or historical significance.

However, after analyzing visibility, reputation, longevity, and cultural impact, one conclusion becomes clear: St. Louis does not have just one famous restaurant—it has several, each representing a different type of fame. That said, if forced to name the most famous overall food destination, one name consistently rises above the rest: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.

But to truly understand St. Louis dining fame, we need to look deeper.

The Most Famous Overall: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

Ted Drewes is not a traditional sit-down restaurant, yet it may be the single most recognizable food name associated with St. Louis. For decades, it has drawn both locals and tourists, especially during the warmer months when lines stretch down the block.

What makes Ted Drewes so famous is its identity. It is tied to Route 66 nostalgia, American road trip culture, and the signature St. Louis dessert known as the “concrete,” a thick frozen custard served upside down to prove its density. That simple tradition has become a defining symbol of the city.

Its fame goes far beyond local appreciation. Ted Drewes has been featured on national television, highlighted in travel guides, and included in countless “must-visit” lists. For many visitors, stopping at Ted Drewes is not optional—it is part of the St. Louis experience.

More importantly, Ted Drewes represents consistency. It has not tried to reinvent itself to chase trends. Instead, it has remained authentic, which has strengthened its reputation over time. That kind of longevity is rare, and it plays a major role in its fame. Amazingly, they have a Wikipedia page dedicated to them.

The Most Famous Restaurant: Pappy’s Smokehouse

If we narrow the definition to a full-service or fast-casual restaurant, Pappy’s Smokehouse stands out as the most famous restaurant in St. Louis.

Pappy’s has built its reputation on Memphis-style barbecue, particularly its ribs, which are slow-smoked over apple and cherry wood. What started as a local favorite quickly became a national name thanks to television exposure, food rankings, and word-of-mouth from travelers.

The experience at Pappy’s is part of its identity. Lines often form before the doors open, and the restaurant is known for selling out of its most popular items. That demand reinforces its reputation and creates a sense of urgency that attracts even more attention.

Pappy’s success also reflects a broader trend: St. Louis has become a serious contender in the national barbecue conversation. While cities like Kansas City and Memphis often dominate the spotlight, Pappy’s has helped put St. Louis on the map for barbecue lovers across the country.

The Most Historic Landmark: Crown Candy Kitchen

If fame is measured by history and nostalgia, Crown Candy Kitchen is one of the most iconic restaurants in St. Louis.

Established in the early 20th century, Crown Candy is often described as a living time capsule. Walking through its doors feels like stepping into another era, with vintage decor, soda fountain traditions, and classic American menu items.

Its signature dishes, such as the Heart Stopping BLT and towering milkshakes, have become legendary among locals. But beyond the food, Crown Candy represents continuity. It has survived economic changes, shifting neighborhoods, and evolving dining trends while maintaining its original charm. Most impressively, they have a Wikipedia page dedicated to them.

For many St. Louis families, Crown Candy is more than a restaurant—it is a tradition passed down through generations. That emotional connection plays a major role in its enduring fame.

The Most Culturally Recognized: Blueberry Hill

Located in the Delmar Loop, Blueberry Hill is another restaurant that carries a unique type of fame. It is not just a place to eat—it is a cultural landmark.

Blueberry Hill is closely tied to music history, particularly its long-standing association with rock-and-roll legend Chuck Berry, who performed there regularly for years. That connection transformed the restaurant into a destination for both food lovers and music fans.

The interior reflects that identity, filled with memorabilia and collectibles, creating a museum-like atmosphere. Visitors are not just dining—they are experiencing a piece of St. Louis culture.

Its location in one of the city’s most vibrant entertainment districts further amplifies its visibility. For many visitors, Blueberry Hill is part of a broader St. Louis experience that includes nightlife, live music, and local flavor.

Blueberry Hill has a Wikipedia page dedicated to it as well.

The Most Award-Winning Sandwich Shop: Gioia’s Deli

Another name that deserves recognition in the conversation is Gioia’s Deli, a cornerstone of The Hill neighborhood.

Gioia’s is best known for its hot salami sandwich, a regional specialty that has gained national attention. Unlike some of the more tourist-driven destinations, Gioia’s fame is rooted in authenticity and culinary recognition.

Its reputation grew steadily over time, driven by consistent quality rather than aggressive marketing. Today, it is considered one of the best sandwich shops in the country and a must-visit for anyone exploring St. Louis’ food scene. Gioia’s has a Wikipedia page as well, but it needs to be expanded.

Gioia’s represents a different kind of fame—one built on craftsmanship and tradition rather than spectacle.

The Role of Reviews and Rankings in Defining Fame

In today’s digital world, platforms like review sites and travel rankings play a major role in shaping what is considered “famous.” Restaurants with thousands of reviews and high ratings naturally gain more visibility.

Pappy’s Smokehouse, for example, has accumulated an enormous number of reviews, making it one of the most talked-about restaurants in the city. That level of engagement suggests not only popularity but also a steady stream of visitors.

At the same time, newer restaurants occasionally rise to prominence through these platforms, earning recognition for innovation or unique dining experiences. However, while these spots may be highly rated, they often lack the long-term cultural impact needed to be considered truly famous.

Fame, especially in a city like St. Louis, requires more than just good reviews—it requires staying power.

What Makes a Restaurant “Famous” in St. Louis?

To understand why certain restaurants stand out, it is important to define what fame actually means in this context. In St. Louis, a famous restaurant typically meets several key criteria:

Longevity: Restaurants that have been around for decades tend to carry more weight.

Restaurants that have been around for decades tend to carry more weight. Cultural significance: Places tied to local traditions or history gain deeper recognition.

Places tied to local traditions or history gain deeper recognition. National exposure: Television features, travel guides, and awards increase visibility.

Television features, travel guides, and awards increase visibility. Local loyalty: A strong base of repeat customers reinforces a restaurant’s reputation.

A strong base of repeat customers reinforces a restaurant’s reputation. Tourist appeal: Restaurants that visitors seek out become part of the city’s identity.

Ted Drewes, Pappy’s, Crown Candy Kitchen, and Blueberry Hill all meet these criteria in different ways, which is why they consistently appear in discussions about the city’s most famous dining destinations.

When you get a dedicated Wikipedia page, you are no longer a restaurant but an iconic, historic destination that is no longer a physical location but one generations rely on for stability, comfort, and satisfaction. It is a big responsibility, and they have obviously taken it seriously.

Why There Is No Single Definitive Answer

Unlike cities with one globally dominant restaurant, St. Louis spreads its fame across multiple establishments. This diversity reflects the city’s broader identity—one that values tradition, neighborhood culture, and culinary variety.

A visitor looking for a quick answer might be satisfied with Ted Drewes or Pappy’s. But a deeper exploration reveals that St. Louis dining fame is not concentrated in one place. Instead, it is shared among several institutions that collectively define the city’s food scene.

This is actually a strength. It means that St. Louis offers multiple iconic experiences rather than relying on a single flagship destination.

The Final Answer

So, what is the most famous restaurant in St. Louis?

If you include all food destinations, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard is the most famous overall.

If you focus strictly on restaurants, Pappy’s Smokehouse is the most famous restaurant.

However, Crown Candy Kitchen, Blueberry Hill, and Gioia’s Deli are equally important in understanding the full picture of St. Louis culinary fame.

A City Defined by Its Food Identity

St. Louis is not just a city with great restaurants—it is a city where food tells a story. Each of its most famous establishments reflects a different chapter in that story, from early 20th-century soda fountains to modern barbecue success.

What makes St. Louis unique is that its most famous restaurants are not interchangeable. Each one offers something distinct, whether it is nostalgia, innovation, or cultural significance.

For locals, these places are part of everyday life. For visitors, they are essential stops that define the St. Louis experience.

And that is the real answer: the most famous restaurant in St. Louis is not just about one name—it is about the collective identity of a city that takes pride in its food, its history, and its traditions.

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