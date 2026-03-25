The Piccadilly at Manhattan: The Oldest Restaurant in St. Louis Still Serving Today

The Piccadilly at Manhattan is widely recognized as the oldest restaurant in St. Louis, with roots dating back to 1901.

Known for its comfort food and neighborhood charm, it maintains a strong 4.7-star rating on Google.

Here is a complete look at its history, menu, hours, and what keeps customers coming back.

Introduction: A Restaurant That Has Outlasted Generations

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) In a city filled with iconic dining destinations, The Piccadilly at Manhattan stands in a category of its own. While many restaurants build reputations over years or even decades, Piccadilly has built its legacy over more than a century.

Widely regarded as the oldest restaurant in St. Louis, it represents something increasingly rare in today’s restaurant industry: longevity built on consistency, community, and trust.

This is not a place driven by trends or hype. It is a restaurant that has quietly served generations of customers, adapting just enough to survive while preserving the character that made it special in the first place.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Location, Contact, and Key Details

Address: 7201 Piccadilly Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63143 (map below)

7201 Piccadilly Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63143 (map below) Phone: (314) 646-0016

(314) 646-0016 Cuisine: American comfort food

American comfort food Atmosphere: Casual neighborhood restaurant with indoor dining and patio seating

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Hours of Operation

Tuesday – Thursday : 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday – Saturday : 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM Sunday & Monday: Closed

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Ratings and Customer Feedback

Despite its age, The Piccadilly at Manhattan performs exceptionally well on modern review platforms:

Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

4.7 out of 5 stars Yelp Rating: Approximately 4.0 out of 5 stars

Approximately 4.0 out of 5 stars TripAdvisor Rating: Around 4.5 out of 5 stars

What Customers Consistently Say

Across all platforms, several patterns stand out:

Food is described as consistent and comforting

Service is often called friendly and welcoming

The atmosphere is praised as relaxed and authentic

Many refer to it as a hidden gem in St. Louis

Unlike trend-driven restaurants that rise quickly and fade, Piccadilly’s reputation has been built slowly—and that stability shows in its reviews.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – The History: Dating Back to 1901

The Piccadilly at Manhattan traces its origins to approximately 1901, placing it among the earliest surviving restaurants in St. Louis.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Early 1900s: A Neighborhood Foundation

At the turn of the 20th century, St. Louis was expanding rapidly. Neighborhoods were forming, and small establishments like Piccadilly served as essential community hubs.

Originally, it was not designed to be a destination restaurant. It was a local gathering place, where nearby residents could share meals and conversation. That neighborhood-first identity is still at the core of the restaurant today.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Surviving Change

Over the decades, St. Louis has seen countless restaurants open and close. Economic shifts, changing dining habits, and urban development have reshaped the industry.

Piccadilly survived all of it.

Ownership transitions, menu updates, and renovations helped keep the restaurant relevant, but it never lost its purpose. While other establishments reinvented themselves repeatedly, Piccadilly focused on staying consistent.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Renovation and Modern Era

At one point, the restaurant underwent a major renovation that refreshed the space while preserving its identity. Rather than turning it into something unrecognizable, the updates respected its history.

That decision proved critical. It allowed Piccadilly to appeal to modern diners while maintaining the character that long-time customers value.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – The Atmosphere: Authentic and Unpretentious

Walking into The Piccadilly at Manhattan feels different from most restaurants.

It is not designed to impress with flashy decor or high-end presentation. Instead, it offers a comfortable, welcoming environment where people can relax.

Indoor seating feels warm and familiar

The bar area encourages conversation

The outdoor patio adds a casual, enjoyable option during warmer months

The experience is intentionally unhurried. This is a place where meals are meant to be enjoyed, not rushed.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – The Menu: Classic American Comfort Food

The Piccadilly at Manhattan focuses on traditional American dishes, executed with consistency and care.

Standout Menu Items

Chicken Pot Pie – Rich, creamy, and a customer favorite

– Rich, creamy, and a customer favorite Fried Chicken – Crispy and flavorful

– Crispy and flavorful BBQ Baby Back Ribs – Tender and satisfying

– Tender and satisfying Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes – A classic comfort dish

– A classic comfort dish Smoked Ribeye Sandwich – Hearty and popular

The menu avoids unnecessary complexity. Instead, it delivers familiar dishes that people crave—prepared in a way that keeps them coming back.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – Why It Continues to Earn a 4.7 Google Rating

Maintaining a 4.7-star Google rating over time is not easy, especially for a restaurant that has been around for decades.

Piccadilly achieves this through:

Consistency

Customers know what they are going to get—and the restaurant delivers every time.

Service

Friendly, attentive staff create a welcoming environment that enhances the experience.

Authenticity

Nothing about the restaurant feels forced or artificial. It stays true to what it is.

Community Connection

Many customers are repeat visitors, and that loyalty strengthens its reputation.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – A Hidden Location That Adds to Its Charm

Unlike many well-known restaurants, Piccadilly is not located in a high-traffic tourist district.

Instead, it sits quietly in a residential neighborhood, which adds to its appeal. For many visitors, discovering it feels like finding something special.

That sense of discovery is part of what makes the experience memorable.

The Piccadilly at Manhattan – What Makes It the Oldest Restaurant in St. Louis

The Piccadilly at Manhattan is widely considered the oldest restaurant in St. Louis because of its early founding date and its continued connection to its original location.

While other historic establishments exist, many have closed, relocated, or changed so significantly that they no longer qualify as the same restaurant.

Piccadilly’s ability to maintain continuity over more than a century sets it apart.

What to Expect When You Visit The Piccadilly at Manhattan

Dining Style: Relaxed and unhurried

Relaxed and unhurried Best For: Lunch, casual dinners, small gatherings

Lunch, casual dinners, small gatherings Crowd: A mix of loyal regulars and first-time visitors

A mix of loyal regulars and first-time visitors Peak Times: Evenings and weekends can be busier

This is not fast dining—it is experience-driven dining.

Final Thoughts

The Piccadilly at Manhattan is more than just the oldest restaurant in St. Louis—it is a symbol of endurance in an industry known for constant change.

Its history, strong reviews, and loyal customer base make it one of the most important dining establishments in the region. While newer restaurants may attract attention, Piccadilly offers something deeper: authenticity proven over time.

For anyone looking to experience a true piece of St. Louis history, this restaurant delivers.

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