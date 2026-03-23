Clementine’s Expands Beyond Scoop Shops with Schnucks Deal Across Missouri and Illinois

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is expanding beyond its scoop shops, bringing its signature ice cream to grocery store shelves across Missouri and Illinois.

The new partnership with Schnucks marks a major milestone for the St. Louis-based brand, signaling its evolution from a local favorite into a regional retail presence.

This move reflects a broader shift in how successful local food brands scale while maintaining their identity.

A St. Louis Brand Reaches a New Level

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has built its reputation as one of the most recognizable dessert brands in the St. Louis region. Known for its small-batch approach and creative flavor profiles, the company has attracted a loyal following through its retail scoop shops.

For years, customers have visited Clementine’s locations to experience its distinctive offerings, which range from classic favorites to bold, inventive flavors. The brand’s identity has been rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and a willingness to push boundaries—particularly with its “naughty” flavors that incorporate alcohol.

Now, the company is taking a significant step forward. By partnering with Schnucks, Clementine’s is moving beyond its traditional retail model and entering the grocery space on a larger scale.

The Schnucks Partnership: A Strategic Expansion

The agreement with Schnucks represents more than just additional distribution—it represents a shift in how Clementine’s reaches its customers. Instead of relying solely on foot traffic at its scoop shops, the brand will now be available in grocery stores across Missouri and Illinois.

This expansion allows Clementine’s to meet customers where they already shop. For many consumers, convenience plays a major role in purchasing decisions. By placing its products in grocery freezers, Clementine’s is making it easier for customers to enjoy its ice cream without making a dedicated trip to one of its retail locations.

The partnership also positions the brand alongside established national and regional competitors, giving it greater visibility and legitimacy in the broader marketplace.

From Local Favorite to Regional Contender

Clementine’s growth reflects a common trajectory for successful local food brands. What begins as a single-location concept can evolve into a multi-unit operation, and eventually into a product that reaches customers through retail channels.

This transition is not always easy. Maintaining quality, consistency, and brand identity becomes more complex as production scales. However, it also opens the door to significant opportunities.

For Clementine’s, the move into grocery stores signals confidence in its ability to operate at a larger scale. It suggests that the company has developed the infrastructure needed to produce its ice cream in greater quantities while maintaining the characteristics that made it popular in the first place.

What Sets Clementine’s Apart

In a crowded ice cream market, differentiation is essential. Clementine’s has carved out a unique position through its focus on small-batch production and creative flavors.

The brand’s “naughty and nice” concept is central to its identity. “Nice” flavors appeal to traditional tastes, while “naughty” options incorporate alcohol, offering a more indulgent experience for adult consumers.

This dual approach allows the company to appeal to a broad audience. Families can enjoy the classic flavors, while adventurous customers can explore more unconventional options.

In addition to flavor innovation, Clementine’s emphasizes quality ingredients and a handcrafted approach. These elements have helped build trust with customers and create a sense of authenticity that distinguishes the brand from mass-produced alternatives.

The Role of Schnucks in Supporting Local Brands

Schnucks has long supported regional food producers, and this partnership continues that tradition. By bringing Clementine’s into its stores, the grocery chain is helping to elevate a local brand to a wider audience.

For Schnucks, offering locally produced items can enhance its appeal to customers who value supporting regional businesses. It also allows the company to differentiate its product selection from competitors.

For Clementine’s, the relationship provides access to an established distribution network and a large customer base. This kind of partnership can accelerate growth in ways that would be difficult to achieve independently.

Challenges of Scaling a Craft Brand

While the expansion into grocery stores presents significant opportunities, it also comes with challenges. Scaling production while maintaining quality is one of the most critical issues for any craft-focused brand.

Customers who have come to expect a certain level of quality from Clementine’s will continue to hold the brand to those standards. Any perceived decline in quality could impact its reputation.

There is also the challenge of maintaining brand identity. As products move into a more mainstream retail environment, it can be difficult to preserve the sense of uniqueness that initially attracted customers.

Clementine’s will need to balance growth with authenticity, ensuring that its expansion does not dilute what makes it special.

A Broader Trend in the Food Industry

Clementine’s expansion reflects a larger trend in the food and beverage industry. Many successful local brands are finding ways to scale beyond their original concepts, often through partnerships with grocery chains.

This approach allows companies to grow their customer base without abandoning their core identity. It also provides consumers with greater access to products they might otherwise only experience in specific locations.

For St. Louis, this trend is particularly significant. The region has a strong culinary identity, and the success of local brands on a larger stage helps to reinforce that reputation.

Impact on the St. Louis Business Community

Clementine’s growth is a positive development for the St. Louis business community. It demonstrates that local companies can compete beyond their immediate market and achieve broader recognition.

This kind of success can inspire other entrepreneurs and contribute to a more dynamic local economy. It also highlights the importance of supporting local businesses, as those businesses can grow into larger enterprises that benefit the region as a whole.

As Clementine’s expands, it may also create additional opportunities for employment, partnerships, and collaboration within the local food industry.

Looking Ahead

The partnership with Schnucks represents just one step in Clementine’s growth journey. If successful, it could pave the way for further expansion into additional markets and retail channels.

The company will likely continue to explore new opportunities while maintaining its focus on quality and innovation. Its ability to adapt while staying true to its roots will be key to its long-term success.

For customers, the expansion means greater access to a brand they already enjoy. For the company, it represents a chance to build on its success and reach new audiences.

Final Thoughts

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has reached an important milestone with its expansion into Schnucks stores across Missouri and Illinois. What began as a local scoop shop concept has evolved into a regional brand with growing influence.

This transition reflects both the company’s strength and the opportunities available to businesses that successfully balance quality, creativity, and strategic growth.

As Clementine’s continues to expand, it will serve as an example of how local brands can scale while maintaining their identity. Its success is not just a story about ice cream—it is a story about entrepreneurship, innovation, and the potential of St. Louis businesses to make an impact beyond their hometown.

For now, customers can enjoy a new level of convenience, finding Clementine’s products not only in scoop shops but also in grocery store freezers. And for the St. Louis region, it is another reminder that local brands have the power to grow, evolve, and thrive on a larger stage.

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