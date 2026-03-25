Chili Mac’s Diner: A Downtown Icon Ranked #1 in St. Louis with Roots Back to 1904

Chili Mac’s Diner is ranked the #1 restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, on TripAdvisor.

Serving the city since 1904, it is one of the oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis.

Here is a complete guide to its history, menu, ratings, and why it remains a local favorite.

Introduction: A Historic Diner Still Leading the City

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) In a city known for deep culinary roots and historic restaurants, Chili Mac’s Diner stands out for a rare reason—it combines over a century of history with modern-day popularity.

Recognized as the #1 restaurant in St. Louis on TripAdvisor, Chili Mac’s is more than just a top-rated diner. According to historical records, it has been serving customers since 1904, making it one of the second- or third-oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis.

That combination—longevity and current relevance—is what truly sets it apart.

Chili Mac’s Diner – Location, Contact, and Key Details

Address: 510 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

510 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63101 Phone: (314) 421-9040

(314) 421-9040 Cuisine: American diner, breakfast, comfort food

American diner, breakfast, comfort food Atmosphere: Classic downtown diner with a casual, welcoming feel

Chili Mac’s Diner – Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday : 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM

: 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Chili Mac’s operates primarily as a weekday breakfast and lunch destination, making it especially popular with downtown professionals and early-morning diners.

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Chili Mac’s Diner – A History Dating Back to 1904

Chili Mac’s is not just a popular restaurant—it is part of St. Louis history.

Chili Mac’s Diner – Early Beginnings

Founded in 1904, Chili Mac’s began as a simple downtown eatery at a time when St. Louis was rapidly becoming a major American city. Restaurants at that time were built around practicality, serving workers, travelers, and local residents with quick, filling meals.

From the beginning, Chili Mac’s focused on hearty, affordable food served efficiently—a philosophy that still defines it today.

Surviving More Than a Century

Few restaurants survive more than 100 years. Chili Mac’s has done just that, enduring:

Economic downturns

Changes in downtown development

Shifting dining trends

Generational ownership transitions

While many historic restaurants have closed or been reinvented, Chili Mac’s has remained true to its original purpose.

Chili Mac’s Diner – One of the Oldest in St. Louis

Based on its 1904 origin, Chili Mac’s is widely considered among the second- or third-oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis, depending on how continuity is defined.

That places it in rare company, alongside only a handful of establishments that have maintained operations for over a century.

Chili Mac’s Diner – Rankings and Reputation

Chili Mac’s Diner has achieved something that most historic restaurants do not—it remains highly competitive in today’s review-driven dining landscape.

TripAdvisor: Ranked #1 restaurant in St. Louis

Ranked Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

4.6 out of 5 stars Yelp Rating: Approximately 4.0 out of 5 stars

What This Means

Earning the #1 spot on TripAdvisor in a major city is not easy. It reflects:

Consistently strong customer feedback

High levels of satisfaction

Repeat visits and recommendations

For a restaurant with more than a century of history, maintaining that level of performance is even more impressive.

Chili Mac’s Diner – The Menu: A St. Louis Classic

Chili Mac’s keeps its menu focused on traditional American diner food, emphasizing speed, flavor, and value.

Signature Dishes

The Slinger – A St. Louis staple featuring eggs, hash browns, meat, chili, and cheese

– A St. Louis staple featuring eggs, hash browns, meat, chili, and cheese Chili and Tamales – A classic combination that defines the diner’s identity

– A classic combination that defines the diner’s identity Breakfast Plates – Eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns served quickly

– Eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns served quickly Burgers and Sandwiches – Simple, satisfying lunch options

The slinger is the standout item, offering a uniquely local experience that draws both visitors and longtime residents.

Chili Mac’s Diner – The Atmosphere: Old-School and Authentic

Chili Mac’s delivers a true diner experience that has largely disappeared from modern restaurant culture.

Compact, efficient seating

A mix of tables and counter space

A fast-paced but friendly environment

The focus is on food and function, not presentation. That authenticity is a major part of its appeal.

Why It Continues to Thrive

Chili Mac’s success comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well.

Consistency

Customers know what they are getting every time they visit.

Speed

Meals are prepared and served quickly, making it ideal for busy mornings.

Value

Prices remain affordable, even as costs rise across the industry.

Authenticity

The diner has not tried to reinvent itself—it stays true to its roots.

Chili Mac’s Diner – A Downtown Staple

Located in the heart of downtown St. Louis, Chili Mac’s has become a daily destination for:

Office workers

Early-morning commuters

Tourists looking for a local experience

Its hours reflect its purpose: serving breakfast and lunch to people who need a reliable, satisfying meal.

Chili Mac’s Diner – What Customers Are Saying

Across reviews, several themes appear consistently:

“Best breakfast in downtown St. Louis”

“A must-visit spot for authentic diner food”

“Fast, friendly, and affordable.”

“One of the best slingers in the city”

These reviews reinforce what Chili Mac’s has built over decades—trust and reliability.

Chili Mac’s Diner – A Rare Combination: History and Modern Success

Many historic restaurants rely on nostalgia. Chili Mac’s does something different—it pairs its history with strong current performance.

Being in business since 1904 is impressive. Being ranked #1 on TripAdvisor today is even more remarkable.

That combination is what makes Chili Mac’s unique.

Chili Mac’s Diner – What to Expect When You Visit

Best Time to Go: Early morning or mid-morning on weekdays

Early morning or mid-morning on weekdays Crowd: A mix of locals, workers, and visitors

A mix of locals, workers, and visitors Wait Times: Can increase during peak breakfast hours

Can increase during peak breakfast hours Dining Style: Quick, casual, and efficient

This is not a slow dining experience—it is built for speed and satisfaction.

Final Thoughts

Chili Mac’s Diner is more than just a top-rated restaurant—it is a piece of St. Louis history that continues to deliver today.

With roots dating back to 1904, it is one of the city’s oldest operating restaurants and has earned recognition as the #1 restaurant in St. Louis on TripAdvisor.

That balance of history, quality, and consistency is what keeps customers coming back.

Visit Chili Mac’s Diner listing on STL.Directory – also ranked a 5 Star.

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