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Chili Mac’s Diner: A Downtown Icon Ranked #1 in St. Louis with Roots Back to 1904
Chili Mac’s Diner is ranked the #1 restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, on TripAdvisor.
Serving the city since 1904, it is one of the oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis.
Here is a complete guide to its history, menu, ratings, and why it remains a local favorite.
Introduction: A Historic Diner Still Leading the City
ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) In a city known for deep culinary roots and historic restaurants, Chili Mac’s Diner stands out for a rare reason—it combines over a century of history with modern-day popularity.
Recognized as the #1 restaurant in St. Louis on TripAdvisor, Chili Mac’s is more than just a top-rated diner. According to historical records, it has been serving customers since 1904, making it one of the second- or third-oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis.
That combination—longevity and current relevance—is what truly sets it apart.
Chili Mac’s Diner – Location, Contact, and Key Details
- Address: 510 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
- Phone: (314) 421-9040
- Cuisine: American diner, breakfast, comfort food
- Atmosphere: Classic downtown diner with a casual, welcoming feel
Chili Mac’s Diner – Hours of Operation
- Monday – Friday: 5:30 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Chili Mac’s operates primarily as a weekday breakfast and lunch destination, making it especially popular with downtown professionals and early-morning diners.
Chili Mac’s Diner – A History Dating Back to 1904
Chili Mac’s is not just a popular restaurant—it is part of St. Louis history.
Chili Mac’s Diner – Early Beginnings
Founded in 1904, Chili Mac’s began as a simple downtown eatery at a time when St. Louis was rapidly becoming a major American city. Restaurants at that time were built around practicality, serving workers, travelers, and local residents with quick, filling meals.
From the beginning, Chili Mac’s focused on hearty, affordable food served efficiently—a philosophy that still defines it today.
Surviving More Than a Century
Few restaurants survive more than 100 years. Chili Mac’s has done just that, enduring:
- Economic downturns
- Changes in downtown development
- Shifting dining trends
- Generational ownership transitions
While many historic restaurants have closed or been reinvented, Chili Mac’s has remained true to its original purpose.
Chili Mac’s Diner – One of the Oldest in St. Louis
Based on its 1904 origin, Chili Mac’s is widely considered among the second- or third-oldest operating restaurants in St. Louis, depending on how continuity is defined.
That places it in rare company, alongside only a handful of establishments that have maintained operations for over a century.
Chili Mac’s Diner – Rankings and Reputation
Chili Mac’s Diner has achieved something that most historic restaurants do not—it remains highly competitive in today’s review-driven dining landscape.
- TripAdvisor: Ranked #1 restaurant in St. Louis
- Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
- Yelp Rating: Approximately 4.0 out of 5 stars
What This Means
Earning the #1 spot on TripAdvisor in a major city is not easy. It reflects:
- Consistently strong customer feedback
- High levels of satisfaction
- Repeat visits and recommendations
For a restaurant with more than a century of history, maintaining that level of performance is even more impressive.
Chili Mac’s Diner – The Menu: A St. Louis Classic
Chili Mac’s keeps its menu focused on traditional American diner food, emphasizing speed, flavor, and value.
Signature Dishes
- The Slinger – A St. Louis staple featuring eggs, hash browns, meat, chili, and cheese
- Chili and Tamales – A classic combination that defines the diner’s identity
- Breakfast Plates – Eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns served quickly
- Burgers and Sandwiches – Simple, satisfying lunch options
The slinger is the standout item, offering a uniquely local experience that draws both visitors and longtime residents.
Chili Mac’s Diner – The Atmosphere: Old-School and Authentic
Chili Mac’s delivers a true diner experience that has largely disappeared from modern restaurant culture.
- Compact, efficient seating
- A mix of tables and counter space
- A fast-paced but friendly environment
The focus is on food and function, not presentation. That authenticity is a major part of its appeal.
Why It Continues to Thrive
Chili Mac’s success comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well.
Consistency
Customers know what they are getting every time they visit.
Speed
Meals are prepared and served quickly, making it ideal for busy mornings.
Value
Prices remain affordable, even as costs rise across the industry.
Authenticity
The diner has not tried to reinvent itself—it stays true to its roots.
Chili Mac’s Diner – A Downtown Staple
Located in the heart of downtown St. Louis, Chili Mac’s has become a daily destination for:
- Office workers
- Early-morning commuters
- Tourists looking for a local experience
Its hours reflect its purpose: serving breakfast and lunch to people who need a reliable, satisfying meal.
Chili Mac’s Diner – What Customers Are Saying
Across reviews, several themes appear consistently:
- “Best breakfast in downtown St. Louis”
- “A must-visit spot for authentic diner food”
- “Fast, friendly, and affordable.”
- “One of the best slingers in the city”
These reviews reinforce what Chili Mac’s has built over decades—trust and reliability.
Chili Mac’s Diner – A Rare Combination: History and Modern Success
Many historic restaurants rely on nostalgia. Chili Mac’s does something different—it pairs its history with strong current performance.
Being in business since 1904 is impressive. Being ranked #1 on TripAdvisor today is even more remarkable.
That combination is what makes Chili Mac’s unique.
Chili Mac’s Diner – What to Expect When You Visit
- Best Time to Go: Early morning or mid-morning on weekdays
- Crowd: A mix of locals, workers, and visitors
- Wait Times: Can increase during peak breakfast hours
- Dining Style: Quick, casual, and efficient
This is not a slow dining experience—it is built for speed and satisfaction.
Final Thoughts
Chili Mac’s Diner is more than just a top-rated restaurant—it is a piece of St. Louis history that continues to deliver today.
With roots dating back to 1904, it is one of the city’s oldest operating restaurants and has earned recognition as the #1 restaurant in St. Louis on TripAdvisor.
That balance of history, quality, and consistency is what keeps customers coming back.
Visit Chili Mac’s Diner listing on STL.Directory – also ranked a 5 Star.
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