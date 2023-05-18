Owner of Siline’s Restaurant to Appear on FOX 2

The owner of Siline’s Restaurant and Bar, Pierre Lamour, is scheduled to appear on FOX 2 tomorrow, Friday, May 19 at noon

BALLWIN, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The owner of Siline’s Restaurant and Bar, Pierre Lamour, is scheduled to appear on FOX 2 tomorrow, Friday, May 19, 2023, at noon, for 3 to 4 minutes to discuss this new restaurant concept and the new changes already being made. Siline’s announced this today on their website.

Additionally, they have a local phone number for your convenience that will make things less confusing.

Siline’s is a new Caribbean restaurant located in Ballwin, Missouri. They opened in January, and customers must love this unique cuisine based on their Google Rating of 4.9 Stars with more than 40 reviews.

Address and phone:

15581 Manchester Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: 636-220-8120

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Update: