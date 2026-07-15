Pizzeria da Gloria, 2024 Marconi Avenue, St. Louis, MO, is a top-rated pizza restaurant with a Google Rating of 4.7 stars, with more than 620 online reviews.

Introduction: A New Paradigm of Wood-Fired Excellence on The Hill

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Tucked away on Marconi Avenue, between the historic St. Ambrose Church and the neighborhood landmark Milo’s, sits Pizzeria da Gloria. While the historic St. Louis neighborhood of “The Hill” has long been celebrated for its red-sauce institutions, white-tablecloth mainstays, and classic St. Louis-style thin crusts, Pizzeria da Gloria introduces an entirely refreshed narrative to the local culinary landscape. Opened in late 2020 by owner and head pizzaiolo Joe Kurowski, this establishment bridges the rich, generational heritage of Italian-American dining with a deeply disciplined, artisan approach to wood-fired pizza. Named in loving memory of Kurowski’s grandmother, the pizzeria is built on a simple foundation: do one thing, and do it with uncompromising perfection. By focusing strictly on scratch-made pies, vibrant salads, and intentional appetizers, Pizzeria da Gloria bypasses standard Italian-American staples like toasted ravioli or chicken cutlets to protect the integrity of its oven-centric mission.

Pizzeria da Gloria – The Culinary Journey Behind the Dough

The soul of Pizzeria da Gloria is rooted in a global journey of culinary education. Before lighting the ovens on Marconi Avenue, Joe Kurowski immersed himself in the mechanics of dough fermentation across New York and Italy, stepping away from a career in law to pursue his passion. A pivotal masterclass in Rome with Gabriele Bonci—the revolutionary figure often dubbed the “Michelangelo of dough”—fundamentally shifted Kurowski’s perspective on hydration and dough manipulation.

This educational path wound through an apprenticeship at the acclaimed Fornino in Brooklyn, a stint running the intense line at Danny Meyer’s Roman-style concept Marta in Manhattan, and hands-on training in the heart of Naples at Pizzeria dal Presidente under world-champion hands. Kurowski absorbed the instincts of old-world masters who measured nothing by modern scales but calculated proofing times by pure touch, temperature, and seasoned experience. While his training covered everything from Rome’s famed pan pizza to traditional Neapolitan methods, the resulting product served at Pizzeria da Gloria is a round, wood-fired, Neapolitan-adjacent pie. It boasts a beautifully blistered char yet maintains a structurally sound, crispy undercarriage that prevents the center from collapsing, preserving a light, pillowy chew.

A Hyper-Focused, Seasonally Driven Menu

The kitchen operates with an intense respect for both classic Roman tradition and Midwestern seasonality. Every component, from the house-whisked dressings to the hand-stretched cheeses, is prepared completely from scratch using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Artisan Pizzas

The pizza lineup strikes a deliberate balance between timeless simplicity and bold, modern flavor profiles.

The Classics: The Margherita is an exercise in restraint, highlighting house-made fresh mozzarella, a perfectly bright tomato sauce, fresh basil, and a dusting of sharp Pecorino-Romano. For purists, the Marinara features thinly sliced garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil layered over a robust tomato base.

The is an exercise in restraint, highlighting house-made fresh mozzarella, a perfectly bright tomato sauce, fresh basil, and a dusting of sharp Pecorino-Romano. For purists, the features thinly sliced garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil layered over a robust tomato base. Elevated Varieties: The Pepperoni elevates a crowd favorite by combining cup-and-char pepperoni with house-pickled jalapeños, introducing a balanced acidity and heat that cuts beautifully through the rich mozzarella. The Mushroom pie bypasses red sauce entirely, opting for a luxurious white wine lemon cream combined with both fresh and low-moisture mozzarella, topped with roasted cremini and oyster mushrooms, cracked black pepper, and fresh parsley.

The elevates a crowd favorite by combining cup-and-char pepperoni with house-pickled jalapeños, introducing a balanced acidity and heat that cuts beautifully through the rich mozzarella. The pie bypasses red sauce entirely, opting for a luxurious white wine lemon cream combined with both fresh and low-moisture mozzarella, topped with roasted cremini and oyster mushrooms, cracked black pepper, and fresh parsley. Regional Tributes: The Bonci —named after Kurowski’s Roman mentor—is a unique, sauce-free creation featuring thinly sliced roasted eggplant, savory garlic-chili oil, kosher salt, and parsley. The Amatriciana brings the depth of the classic Roman pasta sauce to a pizza format, pairing guanciale (cured pork cheek) and red onions with a fermented jalapeño chili paste.

The —named after Kurowski’s Roman mentor—is a unique, sauce-free creation featuring thinly sliced roasted eggplant, savory garlic-chili oil, kosher salt, and parsley. The brings the depth of the classic Roman pasta sauce to a pizza format, pairing guanciale (cured pork cheek) and red onions with a fermented jalapeño chili paste. Innovative Seasonality: The menu regularly rotates to highlight creative, unexpected pairings, such as the Blackberry Jam & Cheddar pie, which layers rich mozzarella and sharp Prairie Breeze white cheddar with fresh sage and sweet blackberry jam.

Starters and Salads

Before the main course arrives, the appetizers set a high benchmark for texturally contrasting, savory bites. The house Meatballs are rolled from locally sourced brisket, braised slowly in rich tomato sauce, nestled in a dollop of fresh ricotta, and finished with a crunch of toasted breadcrumbs. For a lighter start, the Pane e Formaggio pairs freshly baked fougasse bread with whipped stracchino cheese, a vibrant salsa verde, radish, and pickled celery. The salad program is equally intentional, highlighted by a classic Caesar tossed with grated Pecorino-Romano and house-toasted breadcrumbs; a Wedge Salad featuring Atidi Farms lettuce, crispy pancetta, pistachios, almonds, and a creamy gorgonzola dressing; and a Creamy Italian Salad tossed in an olive-and-mushroom miso vinaigrette.

The Beverage Program: Natural Wines and Crafted Pairings

To complement the intense heat and char of the wood-fired kitchen, Pizzeria da Gloria curates a sophisticated beverage menu designed for casual pairing. The wine program places a heavy emphasis on natural, low-intervention, and organic European selections, offering rotating glass and bottle options that lean into bright acidities and effervescence—perfect counterpoints to rich cheeses and cured meats. Guests can explore curated wine flights or sample a concise, thoughtful list of craft beers and classic Italian aperitifs, including refreshing spritzers. For non-alcoholic choices, the restaurant features premium imported Italian sodas like A’ Siciliana Aranciata and Limonata, alongside St. Louis’ own Fitz’s root beer.

Soulful Ambiance and Community Spirit

Pizzeria da Gloria offers an environment that feels simultaneously urban, intimate, and deeply residential. The indoor dining room features a cozy, warm layout centered on an open kitchen. This architectural choice allows the sights, sounds, and incredible aromas of the wood-fired oven to fill the room, drawing guests into the pizzaioli’s active craft.

Step outside, and you will find one of the most celebrated patio spaces in the St. Louis dining scene. Flanked by beautiful brick walls and string lights, the courtyard patio captures the true neighborhood magic of The Hill. Designed to adapt seamlessly across the seasons, the outdoor space features protective climate walls and heaters during the cooler months, allowing diners to enjoy an open-air meal almost year-round. Whether meeting friends for a casual midweek lunch special, enjoying a romantic date night over natural wine, or picking up a quick weekend carryout order via the Slice platform, Pizzeria da Gloria balances elite culinary execution with the approachable, welcoming hospitality of a true neighborhood staple.

Pizzeria da Gloria online reviews as of July 15, 2026, are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 621 online reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars with 100% recommended – more than 3.5K followers

– 5 Stars with 100% recommended – more than 3.5K followers Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 299 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 299 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.3 Bubbles with 15 reviews – rated #351 out of 2840 restaurants in St. Louis

– 4.3 Bubbles with 15 reviews – rated #351 out of 2840 restaurants in St. Louis STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one review

Business hours as of July 15, 2026:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

– 11:00 – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Wednesday – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

– 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Thursday – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

– 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Friday – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

– 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Saturday – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.

Business structure as of July 15, 2026:

Legal Name : Pizzeria da Gloria LLC

: Pizzeria da Gloria LLC Charter Number : LC001607397

: LC001607397 Status : Active

: Active Date Formed : August 30, 2028

: August 30, 2028 Duration : Perpetual

: Perpetual Registered Agent : Joseph Kurowski

: Joseph Kurowski Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Pizzeria da Gloria

2024 Marconi Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: 314-833-3734

Website: PizzeriadaGloria.com

Service Options: Happy hour food – Great cocktails – Vegan options

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional resources: