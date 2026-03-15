St. Louis Restaurant Review Announces New Mobile App

A New Way to Discover and Support St. Louis Restaurants
The upcoming mobile app represents an exciting new chapter for St. Louis Restaurant Review and the local restaurant community.
By bringing together restaurant journalism, discovery tools, and online ordering through eOrderSTL, the platform aims to make it easier than ever for residents to connect with local dining establishments.
As the launch approaches, anticipation continues to build among restaurant owners and diners alike.
With the promise of new features such as loyalty rewards, exclusive discounts, and restaurant specials on the horizon, the mobile app is poised to become an important new resource for food lovers throughout the St. Louis region.
More information about the official launch will be announced soon.
More restaurant news articles published on St. Louis Restaurant Review – STLRR:
- Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Restaurants in St. Louis
- Ballpark Village in St. Louis: A Downtown Entertainment Destination
- 15 Must-Try Dishes in St. Louis
- Why Local Restaurants Need Community Support More Than Ever
- 10 Iconic St. Louis Restaurants Everyone Should Visit
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Martin Smith is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of St. Louis Restaurant Review, STL.News, USPress.News, and STL.Directory. He is a member of the United States Press Agency (ID: 31659) and the US Press Agency.