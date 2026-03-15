St. Louis Restaurant Review Announces New Mobile App Launch for Online Ordering and Restaurant News

St. Louis Restaurant Review is preparing to launch a new mobile application featuring restaurant news, dining content, and online ordering via eOrderSTL.

The new platform aims to make it easier for St. Louis residents to discover restaurants and place orders directly from their phones.

Future updates will include exclusive specials, discounts, and a loyalty program designed to support local restaurants.

A New Digital Experience for St. Louis Diners

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis Restaurant Review has announced it is preparing to launch a new mobile application that brings restaurant news, dining information, and online ordering together on a single convenient platform. The upcoming mobile app will allow residents across the St. Louis region to stay connected to the latest restaurant industry news and order directly from restaurants participating in eOrderSTL.

The new mobile platform represents a significant step forward in the way consumers interact with local restaurants. Instead of switching between multiple apps and websites, users will soon be able to read restaurant news, discover new dining options, and place orders from participating restaurants all within a single application.

While the official launch announcement is expected soon, St. Louis Restaurant Review confirmed that the mobile app is nearing completion and will be available to the public in the coming days.

The goal of the new platform is simple: make it easier for residents to support local restaurants while enjoying a streamlined digital experience.

Bringing Restaurant News and Ordering Together

For many years, St. Louis Restaurant Review has served as a trusted source of news and information about the restaurant industry across the St. Louis region. The website has published stories about local dining trends, restaurant openings, culinary traditions, and the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

The upcoming mobile app will now extend that experience to smartphones and tablets.

Users will be able to:

Read the latest restaurant news articles

Discover new restaurants in the region

Access information about restaurant members

Order food online directly through participating restaurants

This integration of news and ordering is designed to create a more engaging digital experience for food lovers and restaurant supporters alike.

Instead of simply reading about a restaurant, users will be able to take immediate action and place an order directly from their phones.

Powered by the eOrderSTL Platform

One of the most important components of the new mobile app will be its integration with eOrderSTL, a growing online ordering platform designed specifically to support independent restaurants.

The system allows restaurants to offer online ordering to customers while also benefiting from advanced digital marketing services that help drive more business to local establishments.

Through the new mobile application, diners will be able to:

Browse restaurants that are members of eOrderSTL

Place pickup or delivery orders

Discover restaurants they may not have tried before

Support locally owned dining establishments

The platform was designed with local businesses in mind, recognizing that many restaurants struggle with the high commissions charged by large national delivery platforms.

By connecting diners directly with participating restaurants, the mobile app aims to strengthen the local restaurant economy and improve the ordering experience for customers.

Supporting Locally Owned Restaurants

Independent restaurants remain a vital part of the culture and economy of the St. Louis region. From family-owned diners to ethnic restaurants serving authentic international cuisine, these establishments contribute to the city’s unique identity.

However, the restaurant industry has faced enormous challenges in recent years.

Many businesses continue to deal with:

Rising food costs

Labor shortages

Increased operating expenses

Competition from large delivery platforms

The new St. Louis Restaurant Review mobile app was created to help local restaurants remain visible and competitive in a digital-first marketplace.

By combining news coverage, restaurant listings, and online ordering, the app provides a powerful marketing and customer engagement tool for participating restaurants.

For diners, the platform offers a convenient way to discover restaurants while supporting businesses that are essential to the community.

A Simple and Convenient Ordering Experience

Ease of use is a central feature of the upcoming mobile application.

Once installed, users will be able to browse restaurants, explore menus, and place orders in just a few steps.

The interface has been designed to ensure that customers can quickly find what they are looking for without unnecessary complexity.

Some of the anticipated features include:

Restaurant discovery and listings

Menu browsing

Online ordering through eOrderSTL

Restaurant news and articles

Mobile-friendly navigation

The goal is to create a seamless experience that connects food lovers with restaurants as efficiently as possible.

Whether someone is searching for lunch, dinner, or catering options, the new app will provide an easy way to connect with local dining establishments.

Future Features Already in Development

While the initial launch of the mobile app will focus on news and ordering functionality, several additional features are already planned for future updates.

St. Louis Restaurant Review has confirmed that new enhancements will be introduced over time, creating even more value for both diners and restaurants.

Planned future features include:

Restaurant Specials and Promotions

Participating restaurants will be able to offer exclusive specials and promotions through the mobile app. This will allow restaurants to promote limited-time deals and attract new customers.

Mobile Loyalty Program

A loyalty program is also being developed that will allow customers to earn rewards when ordering from participating restaurants.

This feature is expected to encourage repeat business while giving diners additional incentives to support local establishments.

Exclusive Discounts

The platform will also introduce discount offers available only to mobile app users, creating added value for customers who choose to order through the system.

Expanded Restaurant Listings

As more restaurants join eOrderSTL, the number of dining options available through the app will continue to grow.

The long-term goal is to create one of the most comprehensive restaurant discovery and ordering platforms in the St. Louis region.

Designed for the Future of Dining

The restaurant industry continues to evolve rapidly as consumer habits change and digital technology becomes increasingly central to the dining experience.

Online ordering, mobile browsing, and digital restaurant discovery have become a normal part of how people choose where to eat.

The new St. Louis Restaurant Review mobile app reflects these changes by bringing together journalism, restaurant discovery, and ordering technology into one integrated platform.

For diners, the app offers convenience and new ways to discover local restaurants.

For restaurants, it offers a powerful digital presence and marketing opportunity to attract new customers.

A Growing Platform for Restaurant News

In addition to ordering capabilities, the mobile app will continue to showcase the editorial work that St. Louis Restaurant Review has become known for.

Readers will be able to access:

Restaurant news

Dining guides

Culinary history articles

Local food trends

Features about St. Louis restaurants

This combination of journalism and technology helps position the app as more than just another ordering platform.

Instead, it becomes a hub for the restaurant community in St. Louis, connecting diners, restaurant owners, and industry professionals.

Launch Announcement Coming Soon

While the mobile application is nearly ready for release, St. Louis Restaurant Review has indicated that a full launch announcement will be made within the next few days.

Additional details about:

App availability

Download instructions

Participating restaurants

Future features

will be released soon.

Residents who enjoy discovering new restaurants and supporting local businesses are encouraged to stay tuned for the official announcement.