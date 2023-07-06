Thai Kitchen – Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu – July 9, 2023

Thai Kitchen is to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet on July 9, 2023, with the following menu items, which change weekly.

O’Fallon, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has released the menu for its third Sunday Brunch Buffet, which will be Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. No reservations are required.

They began the buffet to help introduce its comprehensive Thai menu to existing and new customers, hoping to introduce them to new Thai dishes they might enjoy or become addicted to, as many do.

Thai cuisine is among the most popular cuisines worldwide based on a CNN survey, World Food – 50 Best Dishes.

Thai Kitchen ranks among the best Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region based on online customer reviews.

Currently, Thai Kitchen offers four locations:

The Sunday Brunch Menu for July 9, 2023, are as follows:

Bacon

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

Thai Omelet

Thai Toast

Wonton Soup

House Salad with Peanut Dressing

Chicken Massaman Curry

Spicy Egg Plant with Pork

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Chicken

Pad Thai – our hottest-selling item that is popular worldwide

Khau Noodle

Nam Prig Oomg – Northern Style Hot Sauce

Grilled Beef with Sticky Rice

Crab Rangoon – homemade

Egg Rolls – homemade

Thai Dumpling – homemade

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard

Location:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: 636-281-2389