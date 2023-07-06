Thai Kitchen – Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu – July 9, 2023

Thai Kitchen is to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet on July 9, 2023, with the following menu items, which change weekly.
O’Fallon, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has released the menu for its third Sunday Brunch Buffet, which will be Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. No reservations are required.
They began the buffet to help introduce its comprehensive Thai menu to existing and new customers, hoping to introduce them to new Thai dishes they might enjoy or become addicted to, as many do.
Thai cuisine is among the most popular cuisines worldwide based on a CNN survey, World Food – 50 Best Dishes.
Thai Kitchen ranks among the best Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region based on online customer reviews.
Currently, Thai Kitchen offers four locations:
- Florissant, MO
- O’Fallon, MO
- St. Charles, MO
- Wentzville, MO
- St. Louis, MO – Opening Soon!
- Maryland Heights, MO location is not affiliated with this family chain.
The Sunday Brunch Menu for July 9, 2023, are as follows:
- Bacon
- Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
- Thai Omelet
- Thai Toast
- Wonton Soup
- House Salad with Peanut Dressing
- Chicken Massaman Curry
- Spicy Egg Plant with Pork
- Pineapple Fried Rice
- Thai Kitchen Chicken
- Pad Thai – our hottest-selling item that is popular worldwide
- Khau Noodle
- Nam Prig Oomg – Northern Style Hot Sauce
- Grilled Beef with Sticky Rice
- Crab Rangoon – homemade
- Egg Rolls – homemade
- Thai Dumpling – homemade
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard
Location:
8632 Mexico Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-281-2389