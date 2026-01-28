A Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders: St. Louis Restaurant Review Introduces Unified Ordering Solutions with eOrderSTL and Figure POS

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) The restaurant industry did not become complicated overnight, but online ordering has accelerated the problem. What started as a single delivery tablet has become four, five, or more devices competing for counter space, staff attention, and kitchen efficiency. Each platform operates in its own silo, leaving restaurant owners to act as traffic controllers during peak hours.

St. Louis Restaurant Review is introducing a Unified Online Ordering Management Solution designed to eliminate this chaos. Offered as a paid service or included free with eOrderSTL, this solution gives restaurants two powerful options depending on how they operate today:

A unified order management platform that consolidates third-party delivery orders into a single system A fully integrated POS solution using Figure POS, which eliminates tablets entirely by pulling all online orders directly into the POS

Both options are designed to do the same thing: restore control to the restaurant.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – The Reality Restaurants Are Facing

Independent restaurants didn’t ask to become technology companies. Yet many now manage:

Multiple delivery apps

Multiple tablets

Multiple menus

Multiple reports that never align

During a lunch or dinner rush, staff must listen for alerts from multiple devices, manually confirm orders, and determine which printer corresponds to which platform. Managers later discover menu prices were outdated on one app, items were oversold, or payouts don’t match deposits.

This is not sustainable.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Two Paths to One Goal: Simplified Operations

St. Louis Restaurant Review and St. Louis Media, LLC recognize that restaurants operate differently. Some want minimal disruption. Others want a clean break from tablet dependency altogether. That’s why this service is offered in two strategic configurations.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Option One: Unified Online Ordering Management (Tablet Consolidation)

This option is ideal for restaurants that want immediate relief without changing their POS system.

Using a GoTabless-style platform, all third-party online orders flow into one centralized dashboard. Orders are automatically confirmed and sent to the kitchen in a standardized format.

Key benefits include:

One system instead of multiple tablets

Unified order flow into the kitchen

Centralized menu management

Faster prep times

Fewer missed or delayed orders

This option reduces friction without forcing restaurants to replace existing systems.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Option Two: Figure POS – Eliminate Tablets Completely

For restaurants ready to modernize fully, Figure POS offers a more powerful alternative.

St. Louis Media, LLC is an authorized distributor of Figure POS, a restaurant-focused point-of-sale system that integrates all third-party online ordering platforms directly into the POS. No tablets. No extra apps. No juggling systems.

Online orders appear in the POS just like in-house orders.

This approach:

Eliminates tablets entirely

Routes all orders through one POS system

Synchronizes menus automatically

Simplifies training and workflows

Improves reporting accuracy

For many operators, this is the cleanest long-term solution.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Why POS-Integrated Ordering Matters

When third-party orders live outside the POS, problems follow:

Sales data doesn’t match

Inventory tracking breaks down

Accounting becomes messy

Staff training becomes inconsistent

With Figure POS:

Online and in-house orders share the same workflow

Sales data is unified

Reporting is cleaner

Reconciliation is easier

Managers gain real-time visibility

This creates operational discipline instead of constant patchwork fixes.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – How eOrderSTL Fits into Both Options

Regardless of which option a restaurant chooses, eOrderSTL remains the foundation.

eOrderSTL allows restaurants to:

Accept direct online orders

Build customer loyalty

Reduce dependency on third-party commissions

Control branding and customer data

Restaurants that sign up for eOrderSTL may receive the unified ordering service at no additional cost, making it a powerful incentive to invest in direct ordering.

When paired with Figure POS, eOrderSTL becomes part of a fully integrated ecosystem where:

Direct orders

Third-party orders

In-house orders

All flows through one system.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Menu Management Without the Guesswork

Menu mismatches are one of the most common causes of customer complaints and refunds. This solution eliminates that risk.

Whether using unified order management or Figure POS:

Menu updates are made once

Prices stay consistent

Items can be paused instantly

Photos and descriptions stay aligned

Restaurants regain confidence that what customers see is what the kitchen can deliver.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Designed for Kitchens, Not Just Management

Technology often fails because it ignores kitchen reality. This system is designed for speed, clarity, and consistency.

Orders:

Print cleanly

Route to the correct prep stations

Follow a predictable format

Reduce verbal confusion

Staff no longer ask which tablet the order came from. They just cook.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Reporting That Finally Makes Sense

Reconciling delivery sales is one of the most painful tasks in restaurant accounting. With unified systems:

Sales data is centralized

Platform performance is visible

Trends are easier to spot

Bookkeeping becomes simpler

This matters not just to owners but also to accountants, bookkeepers, and tax professionals who are trying to keep restaurants compliant and profitable.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Paid or Free: Flexible Pricing That Rewards Smart Choices

St. Louis Restaurant Review understands that restaurants are under financial pressure. That’s why this solution is flexible.

Restaurants can:

Purchase the service as a standalone solution

Receive it free when enrolling in eOrderSTL

Upgrade to Figure POS when ready to eliminate tablets entirely

This allows operators to move at their own pace without locking themselves into rigid contracts.

Smarter Way to Manage Online Orders – Built for Independent Restaurants

This solution was designed specifically for local, independent restaurants, not national chains with IT departments.

Setup is guided. Support is local. Training is practical. This is not software sold and forgotten. It is a service designed to work in real kitchens with real people.

A Competitive Advantage in a Tough Market

Restaurants that simplify operations gain leverage:

Faster service

Fewer mistakes

Better data

Happier staff

Better guest experiences

In a competitive market, efficiency is not optional. It is survival.

The Bottom Line

Online ordering is here to stay. Chaos is not.

By offering unified order management, Figure POS integration, and eOrderSTL direct ordering, St. Louis Restaurant Review and St. Louis Media, LLC are giving restaurants practical tools to operate smarter, not harder.

One system. One workflow. One clear path forward.

Related restaurant business news stories published on St. Louis Restaurant Review:

© 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. St. Louis Restaurant Review. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest restaurant news and reviews, head to St. Louis Restaurant Review.