Asian Corner, an award-winning Thai and Asian restaurant in Valley Park, Missouri, officially reopened on July 21, 2026, following a well-deserved family vacation. The highly rated eatery has resumed its normal business hours from Tuesday through Saturday. Customers can once again enjoy their favorite authentic dishes with full access to dine-in service, convenient online ordering, and comprehensive delivery options. This reopening marks the return of top-tier Asian cuisine to the St. Louis area, continuing the restaurant’s tradition of exceptional food quality, high health inspection standards, and outstanding customer service.

Download eOrderSTL Android Mobile App

VALLEY PARK, MO – July 21, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) — Food lovers and dedicated patrons in the St. Louis region can officially celebrate. Asian Corner, widely recognized as one of the top-rated Thai and Asian restaurants in the metropolitan area, has reopened its doors today. After a brief temporary closure for their annual summer family vacation—which began on July 4—the beloved establishment is back in action. Located at 204 Meramec Valley Plaza in Valley Park, Missouri, the restaurant is fully operational once again and ready to serve its award-winning cuisine to a community that has eagerly awaited its return.

Whether you are looking to enjoy a relaxing meal in their comfortable dining room, pick up a quick carryout order on your way home, or take advantage of their online ordering with delivery, Asian Corner is fully equipped to meet your dining needs.

Asian Corner – The Return of Valley Park’s Premier Asian and Thai Destination

For regular customers, the temporary summer closure was a minor pause in their routine of enjoying high-quality, authentic Asian food. Now that the doors are open, the kitchen is once again firing up the woks and preparing the fresh ingredients that have made Asian Corner a staple in the local dining scene.

Finding a restaurant that consistently delivers fresh, homemade sauces, perfectly balanced spices, and an authentic dining experience is no small feat. Asian Corner has mastered this delicate balance, earning it the status of the highest-rated Thai and Asian restaurant in the region, according to numerous online reviews and platforms. The reopening signifies more than just a return to business; it represents the revival of a local culinary treasure that prioritizes quality above all else.

The Importance of Family Vacation for Local Businesses

In an industry known for its grueling hours and demanding schedules, family-owned and operated businesses must take time to recharge. Asian Corner has built its impeccable reputation on the hard work, dedication, and culinary expertise of its owners and staff. By taking this scheduled time off from July 4 through July 20, the team was able to rest, spend time with loved ones, and return with a renewed passion for the hospitality industry.

Customers who appreciate the warm, attentive service at Asian Corner understand that a well-rested staff translates directly into a superior dining experience. The temporary pause allowed the management to maintain their extraordinarily high standards, ensuring that burnout never compromises the quality of the food or the friendliness of the service. Now feeling refreshed and ready to go, the team is thrilled to welcome back their loyal patrons.

Dine-In, Online Ordering, and Delivery Restored

Asian Corner is excited to offer a full range of dining options when it reopens.

Dine-In Service: For those who missed the comfortable and welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant, the dining room is open. Enjoy the ambiance, the attentive table service, and the immediate delivery of piping hot dishes straight from the kitchen to your table.

For those who missed the comfortable and welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant, the dining room is open. Enjoy the ambiance, the attentive table service, and the immediate delivery of piping hot dishes straight from the kitchen to your table. Online Ordering: Convenience is paramount, and Asian Corner’s digital storefront is back online. Customers can easily browse the menu, customize their orders, and select a pickup time that fits their busy schedules.

Convenience is paramount, and Asian Corner’s digital storefront is back online. Customers can easily browse the menu, customize their orders, and select a pickup time that fits their busy schedules. Delivery Options: For nights when cooking is out of the question and leaving the house isn’t on the agenda, delivery services have resumed. You can enjoy the restaurant’s award-winning flavors from the comfort of your own home, ensuring that Valley Park residents and surrounding neighborhoods never have to go without their favorite Pad Thai or curry dishes.

Award-Winning Quality and Consistent Excellence

What keeps customers returning to Asian Corner time and time again? It is their unwavering commitment to culinary excellence. The restaurant doesn’t just serve food; they craft experiences using fresh ingredients prepared daily. Their homemade sauces elevate standard Asian fare into memorable, crave-worthy meals.

The St. Louis Restaurant Review has highly praised Asian Corner and has recognized it as a regional destination restaurant. Their online reviews consistently highlight the flawless execution of classic Thai dishes, the generous portion sizes, and the highly reasonable prices. Furthermore, the establishment takes great pride in its cleanliness and operational standards, with a recent health inspection score of 99%, reflecting rigorous food safety protocols and kitchen management.

Menu Highlights: What to Order Upon Their Return

If you are planning your first meal back at Asian Corner, the menu offers a diverse selection of Thai classics and Asian favorites. While every dish is prepared with the utmost care, a few standout items regularly draw crowds:

Pad Thai: A quintessential Thai dish, Asian Corner’s version is celebrated for its perfect balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, featuring fresh noodles, crunchy peanuts, and perfectly cooked proteins.

A quintessential Thai dish, Asian Corner’s version is celebrated for its perfect balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, featuring fresh noodles, crunchy peanuts, and perfectly cooked proteins. Curries: Whether you prefer the rich complexity of a Panang curry or the vibrant heat of a green curry, the kitchen’s homemade curry pastes make all the difference.

Whether you prefer the rich complexity of a Panang curry or the vibrant heat of a green curry, the kitchen’s homemade curry pastes make all the difference. Appetizers: Do not skip the starters. From crispy spring rolls to tender dumplings, the appetizers are the perfect way to begin your dining experience.

Supporting the St. Louis Local Economy

By choosing to dine at or order from Asian Corner, patrons are doing more than just satisfying their cravings; they are actively supporting the local economy. Independent, family-owned restaurants are the backbone of the St. Louis metropolitan culinary scene. Their success contributes directly to the vibrancy of neighborhoods like Valley Park.

When the community rallies around local businesses, especially as they reopen after a seasonal break, it reinforces the strong bond between local entrepreneurs and the neighborhoods they serve. Your patronage ensures that highly-rated, independent establishments can continue to thrive against larger corporate chains.

Normal Business Hours Resumed

The restaurant has immediately resumed its standard operating schedule. Customers are encouraged to plan, especially during peak dinner hours, as the reopening is expected to draw large crowds of regulars eager for their first taste in weeks.

Asian Corner Business Hours:

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

11:30 AM – 8:00 PM Wednesday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

11:30 AM – 8:00 PM Thursday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

11:30 AM – 8:00 PM Friday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

11:30 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Lunch specials are traditionally available from Tuesday through Friday between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM.

Business Structure and Location Details (NAP)

Here is the complete contact and location information for the restaurant.

Legal Name: J & P Charoen, LLC d.b.a. Asian Corner

J & P Charoen, LLC d.b.a. Asian Corner Address: 204 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park, Missouri 63088

204 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park, Missouri 63088 Phone: +1 636-825-9424

+1 636-825-9424 Email: AsianCornerSTL@gmail.com

AsianCornerSTL@gmail.com Website: AsianCornerSTL.com

Welcome Back to Valley Park

The reopening of Asian Corner is fantastic news for the St. Louis restaurant community. The staff is rested, the kitchen is prepped, and the doors are officially open. Whether you have been dining with them for years or are looking to try the region’s highest-rated Thai and Asian restaurant for the very first time, there is no better time than today to place an order.

Welcome back, Asian Corner! The Valley Park community and the greater St. Louis area have certainly missed you, and we look forward to many more outstanding meals throughout the rest of the year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>