ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) St. Louis has one of the most distinctive food cultures in the country, and pairing that culinary identity with the growing world of digital entertainment has quietly become one of the most enjoyable ways for couples to spend an evening at home. From legendary local dishes to interactive online platforms, the at-home date night in St. Louis has evolved into something genuinely worth planning.

St. Louis Food Culture: Built for Sharing

St. Louis earned its reputation as a food city on the strength of dishes designed to be shared. Toasted ravioli, the breaded, deep-fried pasta appetizer that traces its origins to an accidental kitchen moment in the Hill neighborhood in the early 1940s, arrives with marinara for dipping and Parmesan to sprinkle on top.

St. Louis-style pizza takes a completely different approach: a thin, unleavened cracker-like crust cut into squares and topped with Provel, a processed blend of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone invented in the 1940s specifically for its low melting point. Both dishes are communal by nature, which makes them natural anchors for a relaxed night in.

Charlie Gitto’s: Fine Dining That Travels Well

Charlie Gitto’s has operated on The Hill for over 40 years and is widely regarded as the most publicized restaurant in the St. Louis metropolitan region. Owner Charlie Gitto Jr. built the concept around the idea that fine dining should be approachable, and that philosophy extends to takeout.

The restaurant’s signature toasted ravioli follows a recipe that dates to the same kitchen where the dish was made famous, then known as Angelo’s, where chef Mario Battocletti is said to have accidentally dropped a ravioli into hot oil. Charlie Gitto Jr. inherited that original recipe and continues to serve it today. The restaurant earned DiRoNA Distinguished Restaurants of North America recognition for 2024 and holds a 4.7-star Google rating across more than 2,676 reviews, making it a reliable anchor for a restaurant-quality home evening.

Imo’s Pizza: The Square Beyond Compare at Home

Founded by Ed and Margie Imo in 1964 at the intersection of Thurman Avenue and Shaw Boulevard, Imo’s Pizza was one of the first carryout and delivery pizza parlors west of the Mississippi River.

The chain now operates more than 100 restaurants and stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas, was ranked the 32nd-largest pizza chain in the United States as of November 2015, with gross sales of $93.8 million, and has since significantly expanded its online ordering and third-party delivery availability. Its square-cut style and Provel cheese base have become so identified with the city that April 8th was officially named Imo’s Day in St. Louis.

For couples who want the full St. Louis experience without leaving home, an Imo’s order alongside a side of toasted ravioli represents the city on a plate.

Digital Entertainment as the Natural Complement

The shift toward at-home entertainment has created a strong market for couples who want more than passive streaming. Multiplayer games, interactive platforms, and co-op streaming experiences have all grown substantially as options for a planned evening in.

As couples look to elevate their evenings, many are exploring platforms offering an online casino bonus as part of their digital entertainment lineup, adding an extra layer of excitement to a cozy night in. The appeal is the same quality that makes a shared meal work: it creates a shared experience with built-in stakes, outcomes, and conversation.

What the Numbers Say About U.S. Gaming Engagement

According to the American Gaming Association, online gaming engagement in the U.S. continues to grow year over year, with millions of adults participating in digital casino-style games.

The AGA’s most recent consumer survey found that 57% of U.S. adults engaged in some form of gambling in the past year, the highest level ever recorded, up from 22% in 2021 during the pandemic low.

More than half of American adults, specifically 53%, visited a casino for gambling or other entertainment purposes in the past 12 months, the highest casino visitation level on record. Commercial gaming revenue hit $72.04 billion in 2024, a 7.5% year-over-year increase and the fourth consecutive record-breaking year. The iGaming segment alone generated $8.41 billion in 2024, up 28.7% year-over-year across the seven states where it is legal.

Streaming and Co-Op Games as Part of the Evening

Streaming platforms offer another layer of customization for a date night at home. Choosing a shared watchlist, watching a documentary series, or picking a film that connects to a shared interest can anchor the first part of the evening before moving on to more interactive entertainment.

Co-op multiplayer games have built dedicated audiences among couples specifically because they require coordination, communication, and a shared goal, qualities that make them genuinely engaging compared to sitting side-by-side on separate devices. The combination of structured entertainment and good food from a local institution creates the kind of intentional evening that stands apart from a default night on the couch.

Why St. Louis Is an Ideal City for This Combination

Few American cities offer takeout with the cultural specificity of St. Louis. The food is not just good; it is distinctly local, with origins rooted in immigrant neighborhoods and decades of refinement.

Toasted ravioli has been featured on the Food Network, the Travel Channel, and the TODAY Show, and has spread far enough that fried ravioli meals now appear in Trader Joe’s locations along the East Coast. That cultural identity gives a St. Louis at-home date night a sense of place that a generic delivery order cannot replicate.

Pairing that with digital entertainment that continues to grow in both quality and variety makes for an evening that is easy to plan, easy to enjoy, and harder to replicate anywhere else.

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