Candicci’s Offers Family Value Specials

Candicci’s Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, offers Family Value Specials.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Candicci’s is a brand known by most residents who have lived in the St. Louis region for a few years because Candicci’s has been serving its authentic Italian cuisine to the area for over 40 years.

Their new location focuses on pickup, delivery, and catering. This concept was adopted by them shortly after the pandemic, when hiring staff became a significant problem, and inflation began raising the prices of products and triple net cost on leases, which made it challenging to overcome the social and economic issues created.

After closing the large restaurant in July 2024, they began developing this new concept, which opened in September 2024.

Candicci’s Catering & Express Family Specials are as follows:

Football Special – Two 14-inch pizzas and 12 wings for FREE – $39.99 Pasta, Salad, and Bread – Your choice of: Pasta Con Broccoli, Fettuccini with Chicken, Pasta Primavera, or Spaghetti with Meatballs. Limit of 2! $39.99 Pasta, Salad, and Bread – Your choice of: Pasta Con Broccoli, Fettuccini with Chicken, Pasta Primavera, or Spaghetti with Meatballs. Limit of 2! $39.99 Two 14″ Cheese Pizzas & get a FREE Toasted Beef Ravioli – Two 14″ cheese pizzas and a FREE Mama Angie’s Toasted Beef Ravioli – $39.99 CLICK to order online for pickup or delivery! Call-in orders are always welcome. Phone: 636-220-8989

NOTE: The Football Special (option number 1) was announced by STL.News on August 31, 2025, for the upcoming season.

Candicci’s offers catering. Call the restaurant directly or visit them on ezcater.com.

For over 40 years, Candicci’s has provided catering services to some of the most recognizable and respected companies, universities, and institutions across the St. Louis region. They have a 4.1 Google Rating and a 4.9 Star Rating on ezcater with hundreds of online reviews. The reviews speak for themselves.

As the holidays approach, consider a well-established catering company that has a significant record to ensure your event is a success.

Catering has always been a significant portion of Candicci’s revenue. With this new business model, catering is at the top of their list of priorities, guaranteeing even more customer satisfaction.

Visit Candicci’s at STL.News – STL.Directory – Candiccis.net.

