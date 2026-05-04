Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Return: Where to Enjoy the Best Mexican Food and Drinks in St. Louis

Cinco de Mayo is back, bringing vibrant celebrations, bold flavors, and festive energy across the St. Louis region.

Local favorites like El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos are preparing for one of the biggest dining and celebration days of the year.

Discover where to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, refreshing drinks, and a lively atmosphere this Cinco de Mayo.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) As Cinco de Mayo approaches, communities across the United States are preparing to celebrate one of the most recognized cultural holidays tied to Mexican heritage. In the St. Louis region, this annual event has become more than just a date on the calendar—it is a day filled with energy, tradition, and an opportunity to support local restaurants that bring authentic flavors and experiences to the community.

Cinco de Mayo, observed on May 5, commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, it has evolved into a major cultural celebration in the United States, particularly in areas with a strong appreciation for Mexican cuisine and traditions. Restaurants, bars, and local establishments play a central role in bringing this celebration to life.

For residents and visitors in the St. Louis metropolitan area, there is no better way to celebrate than by visiting trusted local favorites known for delivering high-quality food, exceptional service, and a festive atmosphere. This year, El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos are once again positioned to be among the top destinations for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

More specifically, we recommend the following locations:

CLICK to view all of our Mexican restaurant partners. All offer online ordering with delivery optional.

A Celebration of Culture, Community, and Cuisine

Cinco de Mayo has become synonymous with vibrant gatherings, traditional dishes, and refreshing beverages. It is a day when families, friends, and coworkers come together to enjoy bold flavors, music, and a lively environment that reflects the richness of Mexican culture.

Restaurants across the region prepare weeks in advance for the surge in demand. Kitchens are stocked, staff are trained for high-volume service, and menus are fine-tuned to deliver the best possible experience. For many local establishments, Cinco de Mayo is one of the busiest—and most important—days of the year.

El Maguey, El Rancho Nueve, and Dos Primos have built strong reputations for consistency, authenticity, and hospitality. Their locations across the St. Louis region provide convenient access for diners seeking a memorable celebration without compromising on quality.

Why El Maguey and Dos Primos Stand Out

When it comes to Mexican dining in the St. Louis area, El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos have earned loyal followings. Their success is built on a combination of fresh ingredients, traditional recipes, and a commitment to delivering an enjoyable dining experience.

Guests can expect:

Authentic Mexican dishes prepared with bold, traditional flavors

prepared with bold, traditional flavors Generous portions that provide excellent value

that provide excellent value A wide selection of drinks , including margaritas, imported beers, and specialty cocktails

, including margaritas, imported beers, and specialty cocktails Fast and friendly service , even during peak hours

, even during peak hours Festive atmospheres are perfect for celebrating with groups

Whether you are planning a casual lunch, a family dinner, or a larger gathering with friends, these restaurants offer an ideal setting to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style.

Prime Locations Across the St. Louis Region

Convenience plays a major role in choosing where to celebrate, and all three, El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos, offer multiple locations throughout the St. Louis area. From St. Charles County to surrounding communities, diners can find a nearby location ready to deliver a high-energy Cinco de Mayo experience.

These strategically located restaurants make it easy for residents across the region to participate in the celebration without long travel times or complicated planning. Whether you are in Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Peters, St. Charles, Lake St. Louis, or nearby areas, there is likely a location ready to welcome you.

What to Expect This Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is not just another dining day—it is an event. Restaurants typically see a significant increase in traffic, and the atmosphere reflects the excitement.

Guests can expect:

High-energy environments with music and lively crowds

with music and lively crowds Signature drink specials , especially margaritas and tequila-based cocktails

, especially margaritas and tequila-based cocktails Full menus available , featuring customer favorites and traditional dishes

, featuring customer favorites and traditional dishes Faster-paced service designed to accommodate the large number of guests

Planning is key. Arriving early, being patient, and embracing the festive atmosphere will help ensure a positive experience.

Supporting Local Restaurants Matters

Beyond the celebration, Cinco de Mayo is also an opportunity to support local restaurant owners and staff. The restaurant industry continues to face ongoing challenges, including rising costs and staffing pressures. High-volume days like Cinco de Mayo provide critical revenue that helps sustain operations throughout the year.

Choosing to dine at established local favorites like El Maguey and Dos Primos directly supports the local economy and the hardworking teams behind the scenes.

Tips for the Best Experience

To make the most of your Cinco de Mayo celebration, consider the following:

Arrive early or plan for off-peak hours to avoid long wait times

to avoid long wait times Dine with a group to enhance the festive experience

to enhance the festive experience Try something new from the menu to fully embrace the occasion

from the menu to fully embrace the occasion Enjoy responsibly , especially when consuming alcoholic beverages

, especially when consuming alcoholic beverages Be patient and appreciative of staff working during one of the busiest days of the year

These simple steps can turn a busy dining day into a memorable and enjoyable celebration.

A Tradition Worth Celebrating

Cinco de Mayo continues to grow in popularity across the United States, and the St. Louis region is no exception. It is a day that brings people together, celebrates culture, and highlights the importance of community-driven businesses.

El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos have become integral parts of this tradition, offering reliable, high-quality dining experiences that keep customers coming back year after year. Their ability to handle large crowds while maintaining food quality and service standards makes them standout choices for the holiday.

Final Thoughts: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the Right Way

Cinco de Mayo is more than just a reason to go out—it is an opportunity to enjoy great food, connect with others, and support local businesses that play a vital role in the community.

If you are looking for the best Mexican food, drinks, and overall celebration experience in the St. Louis region, El Maguey, El Rancho Nuevo, and Dos Primos should be at the top of your list.

Make plans now, gather your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate one of the most exciting dining days of the year.

More Restaurant News published on St. Louis Restaurant Review – STLRR:

© 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. St. Louis Restaurant Review. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest restaurant news and reviews, head to St. Louis Restaurant Review.