Why Dining Quality Matters in St. Louis Nursing Homes

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Aging is an inevitability in life. One that comes to everyone (sooner or later). Most people, over time, end up unable to take care of themselves, and most households, due to increasing, specialized needs, demanding schedules, or other reasons, end up unable to take care of their families.

Or, at the very least, give them the care that they need. It’s in those situations that nursing homes come into play.

And while nursing homes are all about nursing home staff members monitoring and caring for their residents, this article will focus on the community and dining experience, which rarely gets any attention/coverage.

Meals are often among the primary social moments of the day for the typical nursing home resident.

Because of this, choosing a nursing home becomes a key decision for St. Louis families. After all, entrusting your loved one to someone else – a stranger at that – to care for them and watch them is not a decision that is made lightly. As a result, most people take extra care when researching and vetting nursing homes.

And there are a lot of factors to consider, such as daily living, comfort, medical care, and overall quality of life. Dining quality, as well as the overall community atmosphere that comes with it, is also an integral part of the whole experience.

Dining, Care, and Community in St. Louis Nursing Homes

St. Louis alone is home to an impressive number of nursing home facilities and other types of long-term care facilities – all of which have their own kitchens/restaurants for their residents – while Missouri has over 480-490 skilled nursing facilities and about 1,100 total long-term care facilities in the state (including assisted living and residential care).

The facilities are regulated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Each of these facilities must follow a strict and regulated set of federal standards that are made with the intent of providing the best possible care and transparency.

Across the state, nursing homes provide structured care, including bathing, dressing, medication management, and more, for seniors who struggle to do these tasks themselves.

The facilities also help individuals recovering from injury or illness who are not yet ready to return home. But it isn’t all cold and clinical. Nursing homes are also about building a sense of community. Residents eat together, enjoy a variety of recreational activities, and participate in social programs that foster interaction.

This provides the residents with social structure as well as proper nutrition. It’s a win-win moment.

The community aspect is important; it helps residents avoid loneliness and has a meaningful impact on their mental/emotional health.

What Dining and Daily Life Look Like for Residents

Most nursing homes have different daily schedules.

But all of them have a fixed and structured routine. One of the routines is that meals are typically served at set times (with special attention given to dietary needs and nutrition).

Meals can be served separately, but most nursing facilities in St. Louis offer the option of communal dining to promote social interaction.

This is also why, in most nursing homes, dining areas are designed to feel welcoming and to promote social interaction, rather than being sterile and clinical. This way, the dining moment becomes one of the most consistent social parts of their day.

Daily assistance is available from nurses, aides, or therapists (dependent on the care plan). Most nursing homes across St. Louis offer recreational activities such as light exercise, games, and music programs.

Family visits are available – and encouraged. A good relationship with a loved one is a strong factor in most seniors’ emotional and mental well-being.

Choosing the Right Nursing Home in St. Louis

When it comes to choosing the right nursing home, careful research and personal visits are the way to go.

In fact, it is better to visit facilities multiple times to best familiarize yourself with both their way of administering medical care and the general quality of life factors they offer:

Staff availability and their response times

Cleanliness

The quality of meals and the quality of the dietary accommodations

Social and recreational activities

Communication quality between staff and families

Inspection history

Visiting at different times of the day can also help you get a better perspective and review the institution’s capabilities and qualities.

The Importance of Staying Involved

Staying involved is the key to ensuring a positive experience for both your loved ones and for keeping an eye on the quality of care. It doesn’t always have to be a visit; sometimes something as simple as a phone call can make all the difference in the world.

Every interaction helps.

There are cases where, in St. Louis, families have questions/concerns about care or communication, meal quality, or the overall treatment of residents.

Most of these can be addressed directly with the administrators, but more complex situations sometimes require outside guidance, such as speaking with a Missouri nursing home abuse attorney. This is not something most families will need, yet there are always situations that can arise.

Another important reason to stay involved.

Conclusion

Nursing homes play a key role in senior care. Each one is different, and so are people’s experiences with them.

It’s hard to know anything for sure; the quality depends on many factors, not just the facility, but also on who works there and even the seniors and their families. Not every problem can be mitigated through research and empathy, but most can, and it’s, without a doubt, a step in the right direction.

And when it comes to those closest to us, we have to make sure to take as many right steps as we possibly can.