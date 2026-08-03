Salt + Smoke has closed its Hampton and Ellisville restaurants while continuing to operate six locations across the St. Louis region. Company leaders say the decision was part of a strategic effort to improve consistency, quality, and long-term sustainability rather than a sign of broader financial trouble. Here’s what is known, what led to the closures, and what it could mean for the future of one of St. Louis’ most recognizable barbecue brands.

Why Salt + Smoke Closed Two Restaurants While Growing Elsewhere

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 3, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) – The decision by Salt + Smoke to close two of its eight restaurants surprised many loyal customers across the St. Louis area. For more than a decade, the locally founded barbecue brand has built a reputation for smoked meats, Southern-inspired sides and a growing footprint throughout the region. Seeing two locations close while the company continues operating elsewhere naturally raised questions about the chain’s future.

However, the available evidence suggests the closures are less about a struggling company and more about a business refining its strategy after years of expansion.

The Hampton and Ellisville restaurants served their final customers on August 1 after Salt + Smoke announced the decision publicly on July 27. Rather than describing the move as a financial crisis, company leadership emphasized the importance of focusing resources on the restaurants best positioned for long-term success.

A Growing Brand Faces Difficult Decisions

Salt + Smoke opened its first restaurant in the Delmar Loop in 2014 and quickly became one of the area’s most recognizable independent barbecue brands. Known for smoked brisket, ribs, pork steaks and house-made sides, the restaurant developed a loyal following that encouraged expansion.

Over the next 12 years, the company grew to eight locations across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Rapid growth, however, often creates challenges that smaller restaurant operations never encounter.

Managing multiple kitchens, maintaining consistent food quality, training employees, overseeing supply chains, and adapting to changing customer habits all become increasingly complex as a restaurant group expands.

In announcing the closures, Salt + Smoke acknowledged those realities, saying growth had brought valuable opportunities but also difficult lessons.

The company stated that narrowing its focus would allow leadership to improve consistency, service and overall guest experience across its remaining restaurants.

The Closures Were Not Identical

Although both restaurants closed simultaneously, the reasons behind each location’s performance were different.

Owner Tom Schmidt later explained that the Ellisville restaurant encountered operational challenges almost immediately after opening in March 2024.

According to Schmidt, customer demand leaned heavily toward carryout orders rather than traditional dine-in service. While strong demand might seem positive, the unexpected ordering patterns created operational difficulties that management was unable to fully resolve despite making multiple adjustments.

Ultimately, the restaurant never reached the level of performance the company expected.

The Hampton location presented a different challenge.

For years, delivery and carryout sales represented a significant portion of that restaurant’s revenue. As Salt + Smoke expanded into additional neighborhoods, those off-premises sales became divided among newer locations closer to customers.

Rather than generating additional overall demand, the newer restaurants redistributed some of the Hampton location’s existing business.

As a result, the location gradually became less sustainable despite maintaining loyal customers.

Not a Company-Wide Financial Crisis

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding restaurant closures is that they automatically signal a company’s financial distress.

In this case, Salt + Smoke has publicly indicated the opposite.

Company leadership said the business remains financially healthy overall and continues operating six locations throughout the St. Louis region.

Those restaurants include:

Delmar Loop

Kirkwood

Ballpark Village

South County

St. Charles

Edwardsville

Instead of dramatically reducing the company’s regional presence, the closures appear designed to strengthen operations by concentrating staff, management attention, and financial resources on locations producing stronger long-term results.

This type of restructuring is relatively common within the restaurant industry.

Successful restaurant groups frequently evaluate individual restaurant performance rather than viewing every location equally. Closing underperforming restaurants can sometimes improve the financial health of the overall business while allowing investment in stronger operations.

Restaurant Expansion Is More Complex Than It Appears

Consumers often see a restaurant opening as a sign of success.

While that is frequently true, expansion also increases risk.

Every new restaurant requires substantial investment in construction, equipment, staffing, marketing, and inventory. Each additional location introduces new operational variables that can affect consistency across the entire brand.

Maintaining quality becomes increasingly difficult when multiple kitchens prepare food simultaneously every day.

Restaurant operators must also recruit experienced managers capable of maintaining company standards while adapting to local customer preferences.

In today’s restaurant industry, businesses also face persistent challenges including:

Higher labor costs

Rising food prices

Increased insurance expenses

Greater competition

Changing consumer dining habits

Growth in delivery and online ordering

Many restaurant companies have discovered that maximizing the number of locations is not always the best long-term strategy.

Instead, maintaining fewer high-performing restaurants often produces stronger financial results and higher customer satisfaction.

The Shift in Customer Behavior

One important aspect of Salt + Smoke’s explanation involves changing customer habits.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, carryout and third-party delivery have become permanent parts of the restaurant business.

Many customers now choose convenience over traditional dine-in experiences.

While those sales create opportunities, they also reshape how restaurants perform geographically.

Opening additional restaurants closer to residential neighborhoods naturally redistributes delivery orders that once traveled farther distances.

For Salt + Smoke, leadership indicated this changing pattern reduced the Hampton restaurant’s carryout volume enough to affect its long-term viability.

The experience highlights how consumer behavior continues evolving even years after the pandemic transformed the hospitality industry.

What Happens to Employees?

Restaurant closures often raise concerns about workers losing their jobs.

Salt + Smoke said it intended to transfer as many employees as possible into positions at its remaining restaurants.

Because the company continues operating six locations across the region, many staff members may have opportunities to remain with the organization rather than seeking employment elsewhere.

Retaining experienced employees also supports the company’s stated goal of improving consistency and customer service.

What This Means for St. Louis Dining

The closures should not be interpreted as evidence that independent restaurants cannot succeed in St. Louis.

Instead, they demonstrate the importance of adapting business strategies as markets evolve.

The St. Louis restaurant industry remains highly competitive.

New restaurants continue to open throughout the metropolitan area, while established operators regularly update menus, renovate dining rooms, and refine operations to meet changing customer expectations.

For locally owned restaurant groups especially, disciplined growth often proves more sustainable than expanding as quickly as possible.

Salt + Smoke’s decision reflects a willingness to make difficult operational choices before larger problems develop.

Many successful restaurant companies across the country have followed similar paths by closing select locations while strengthening the overall brand.

Lessons for Restaurant Owners

The Salt + Smoke story offers several valuable lessons for restaurant operators throughout the St. Louis region.

First, expansion alone should never be viewed as the ultimate measure of success.

Long-term profitability depends on operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and consistent execution across every location.

Second, consumer behavior continues changing rapidly.

Restaurants must regularly evaluate how delivery services, carryout orders, and shifting neighborhood demographics affect individual locations.

Finally, making difficult decisions early can sometimes preserve the long-term strength of an entire company.

Closing two restaurants is never easy, particularly for a locally owned business with strong community connections. Yet management appears to have concluded that concentrating resources would better position Salt + Smoke for future success.

Looking Ahead

While two restaurants have closed, Salt + Smoke remains one of the St. Louis area’s best-known barbecue brands.

Its remaining six locations continue serving customers across Missouri and Illinois, and company leadership has emphasized that improving quality, consistency and guest experience is now the primary focus.

Whether that strategy ultimately leads to future expansion remains to be seen.

For now, the company’s message is clear: the recent closures represent a strategic business decision rather than a retreat from the St. Louis market.

As independent restaurants continue navigating higher operating costs, changing customer expectations, and intense competition, Salt + Smoke’s experience may become an important case study in sustainable growth. Sometimes, protecting a successful brand means making difficult choices today to ensure it remains strong tomorrow.