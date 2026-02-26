Best BBQ in St. Louis for 2026: Top 10 Smokehouses Ranked by Diners

Searching for the best BBQ in St. Louis in 2026? From legendary dry-rub ribs to tender brisket and slow-smoked pulled pork, these top 10 smokehouses consistently earn top ratings. Here’s where to go, what to order, and why each restaurant stands out.

Best BBQ in St. Louis: The Ultimate 2026 Guide

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Barbecue is more than food in St. Louis — it’s tradition, competition, neighborhood pride, and culinary craftsmanship. While Kansas City and Memphis often dominate national BBQ headlines, the Gateway City has quietly built a powerful reputation of its own. With spring sneaking up on us, we offer the following recommendations.

If you’re searching for the best BBQ in St. Louis, this in-depth 2026 guide explores the top 10 smokehouses based on online ratings, consistency, community reputation, and overall dining experience.

1. Pappy’s Smokehouse

No conversation about the best BBQ in St. Louis starts without Pappy’s. Known nationally for its Memphis-style dry-rub ribs, this Midtown institution slow-smokes meats over apple and cherry wood for up to 14 hours.

The ribs arrive with a bark that locks in flavor and moisture. Unlike many barbecue joints, sauce is not applied during cooking. Instead, guests choose from multiple house-made sauces at the table.

Top Picks:

Dry-rub ribs

Beef brisket

Pulled pork

Sweet potato fries

The restaurant often sells out before closing, which only reinforces its reputation. Lines before opening are common — and worth it.

2. Bogart’s Smokehouse

1627 S 9th St, St. Louis, MO 63104

4.7/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Located in Soulard, Bogart’s has become Pappy’s strongest rival. The ribs here often feature a subtle glaze that enhances the smoke flavor without overpowering it.

Their brisket is juicy and deeply seasoned, and burnt ends regularly receive high praise from returning customers.

Top Picks:

Apricot-glazed ribs

Burnt ends

Brisket

Deviled egg potato salad

Bogart’s smaller footprint creates a cozy, neighborhood feel, and many locals argue it deserves the top spot.

3. Salt + Smoke (Delmar Loop)

6525 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130

4.4/5 (700+ reviews)

Salt + Smoke brings a modern approach to traditional barbecue. Located in the vibrant Delmar Loop, it attracts families, professionals, and visitors alike.

The brisket is moist and flavorful, while the white cheddar cracker mac has become one of the most talked-about side dishes in the city.

Top Picks:

Smoked brisket

Ribs

White cheddar cracker mac

Smoked wings

The energy here feels lively and contemporary — perfect for group dinners or casual nights out.

4. Sugarfire Smoke House

605 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101

4.4/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Sugarfire has grown into a recognizable barbecue brand in the St. Louis metro area. It balances traditional smoked meats with creative daily specials and inventive sandwich combinations.

Top Picks:

Brisket

Pulled pork

Smoked turkey

Specialty sandwiches

With multiple locations, Sugarfire is often the most accessible option for visitors staying downtown.

5. Adam’s Smokehouse

2819 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63139

4.7/5 (Hundreds of reviews)

Adam’s Smokehouse is frequently described as a hidden treasure. The focus here is straightforward: smoke quality meats daily and serve them fresh.

There’s no flashy branding — just consistently tender brisket, flavorful ribs, and hearty sides.

Top Picks:

Brisket

Ribs

Smoked sausage

Green beans

It’s the kind of place where regulars are greeted by name.

6. The Shaved Duck

2900 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

4.4/5 (700+ reviews)

The Shaved Duck blends barbecue with Southern-inspired comfort dishes. It offers more variety than traditional smokehouses, making it ideal for mixed groups.

Top Picks:

Smoked ribs

Brisket

Southern sides

Comfort-style entrées

The atmosphere feels welcoming and slightly eclectic, giving it a broader appeal beyond pure BBQ enthusiasts.

7. Roper’s Ribs

6929 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63136

4.6/5 (150+ reviews)

Roper’s Ribs is often called one of the city’s most underrated smokehouses. The focus is simple: flavorful ribs and smoked chicken prepared with traditional methods.

Top Picks:

Rib tips

Smoked chicken

Classic sides

This is authentic, no-frills barbecue backed by strong local loyalty.

8. The Stellar Hog

5623 Leona St, St. Louis, MO 63116

4.6/5 (Highly rated locally)

The Stellar Hog has developed a dedicated neighborhood following. Known for consistent smoke flavor and friendly service, it’s a dependable choice in South St. Louis.

Top Picks:

Pulled pork

Ribs

Brisket

The relaxed setting makes it ideal for casual family meals.

9. Salt + Smoke (Hampton)

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63109

4.2/5 (100+ reviews)

This South City location carries the same quality and menu consistency as the Delmar branch, with a slightly more neighborhood-focused feel.

Top Picks:

Brisket sandwich

Ribs

Smoked wings

It remains one of the most dependable barbecue brands in the metro area.

10. BEAST Craft BBQ Co.

20 S Belt W, Belleville, IL 62220

4.5/5 (400+ reviews)

Although technically across the river in Illinois, BEAST Craft BBQ frequently appears in regional “best of” conversations.

Their craft smoking techniques and bold flavor combinations elevate the barbecue experience.

Top Picks:

Brisket

Specialty smoked meats

Rotating chef creations

For serious barbecue fans, the short drive is worth it.

What Makes St. Louis-Style Barbecue Unique?

St. Louis-style ribs are trimmed into a rectangular cut, removing cartilage and creating uniform cooking. The emphasis on dry rub seasoning and long smoke times allows the meat’s natural flavor to shine.

Unlike heavily sauced styles elsewhere, St. Louis barbecue often presents sauce on the side. This approach preserves the bark — the flavorful crust formed during smoking — and lets diners customize their experience.

The Competitive Edge of St. Louis BBQ

What makes the best BBQ in St. Louis special isn’t just tradition — it’s competition. With multiple nationally recognized smokehouses within a short drive of each other, pitmasters constantly refine techniques and flavor profiles.

That competition benefits diners. Quality remains high, and innovation continues without abandoning tradition.

Final Thoughts: Choosing the Best BBQ in St. Louis

There is no single definitive answer to the best BBQ in St. Louis — and that’s a good thing.

Some diners prioritize ribs. Others search for perfectly sliced brisket. Some want burnt ends; others focus on sides. The good news is that St. Louis offers exceptional options across neighborhoods and price points.

If you’re exploring the region in 2026, visiting these ten smokehouses will give you a comprehensive taste of the city’s barbecue culture.

© 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. St. Louis Restaurant Review. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest restaurant news and reviews, head to St. Louis Restaurant Review.