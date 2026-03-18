Dao Tien Express in Florissant Ends DoorDash and Grubhub Orders, Shifts to Direct and eOrderSTL Delivery

Dao Tien Express, a highly rated Vietnamese restaurant in Florissant with a 4.8-star Google rating, has ended DoorDash and Grubhub services.

Customers can now order directly or use eOrderSTL for delivery with reduced commission costs.

The move reflects a growing trend among top local restaurants to protect margins and maintain long-term sustainability.

Introduction: A Bold Move by One of St. Louis’ Top Vietnamese Restaurants

FLORISSANT, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri—widely recognized as one of the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the St. Louis region—has made a major operational change.

The restaurant, which holds an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google, has officially discontinued its DoorDash and Grubhub services, effective immediately.

This decision reflects a growing shift among successful, locally owned restaurants that prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term convenience.

Rather than relying on high-commission delivery platforms, Dao Tien Express is encouraging customers to order directly or use eOrderSTL for delivery.

Why a Top-Rated Restaurant Is Making This Change

For many customers, Dao Tien Express has become a go-to destination for Vietnamese cuisine in the Florissant area and beyond.

Its strong reputation, consistent quality, and high customer ratings have positioned it as one of the top choices in the region.

But even highly rated restaurants are not immune to the financial pressures facing the industry.

Rising food costs, increasing labor expenses, and high third-party delivery commissions have made it more difficult to maintain healthy margins.

By stepping away from DoorDash and Grubhub, Dao Tien Express is taking a proactive approach to protect its business.

This is not a sign of weakness—it is a strategic decision made by a restaurant that understands the importance of sustainability.

What Customers Need to Know

Customers who previously relied on DoorDash or Grubhub to order from Dao Tien Express will now have new options.

The restaurant continues to offer:

direct online ordering through its own system

convenient carryout options

delivery through eOrderSTL

These alternatives ensure that customers can still enjoy their favorite dishes while supporting the restaurant more effectively.

Ordering directly helps the restaurant retain more revenue, which is essential for maintaining quality and operations.

eOrderSTL: Delivery Without the Heavy Cost

For those who prefer delivery, eOrderSTL provides a strong alternative.

Unlike traditional delivery platforms, eOrderSTL uses a reduced commission model, allowing restaurants like Dao Tien Express to keep more of their earnings.

Delivery is still handled through third-party drivers, ensuring reliable service and convenience for customers.

The key difference is that the financial structure is designed to benefit the restaurant, not just the platform.

This allows Dao Tien Express to continue offering delivery without sacrificing its margins.

Protecting Quality and Consistency

As one of the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the St. Louis area, Dao Tien Express has built its reputation on quality and consistency.

By reducing reliance on high-commission platforms, the restaurant can focus more on:

sourcing quality ingredients

maintaining consistent preparation

delivering a better overall customer experience

When restaurants retain more of their revenue, they are better positioned to invest in what matters most.

This ultimately benefits the customer.

A Growing Trend Among Top Restaurants

Dao Tien Express is part of a larger movement among independent restaurants—especially those with strong reputations and loyal customer bases.

Many top-performing restaurants are choosing to:

Reduce dependency on third-party delivery apps

Prioritize direct ordering

Adopt more sustainable business models

This trend reflects a deeper understanding of how critical margins are to long-term success.

Even highly rated restaurants must make smart business decisions to remain viable.

The Role of Customer Support

For a restaurant like Dao Tien Express, customer support plays a key role in the success of this transition.

Customers who value the restaurant’s quality and reputation can help by:

ordering directly whenever possible

choosing carryout over third-party delivery apps

using eOrderSTL for delivery

These choices allow the restaurant to maintain its standards while continuing to serve the community.

A Message to the Florissant Community

Dao Tien Express has earned its place as one of the most respected Vietnamese restaurants in the region.

Its 4.8-star rating reflects the trust and satisfaction of its customers.

This decision to move away from DoorDash and Grubhub is about preserving that reputation and ensuring the restaurant can continue operating at a high level.

The restaurant is asking for the community’s understanding and support as it transitions.

Looking Ahead

The future of the restaurant industry is changing, and businesses that adapt are more likely to succeed.

Dao Tien Express is taking a forward-thinking approach by focusing on:

sustainable delivery solutions

direct customer relationships

improved financial stability

These changes position the restaurant for continued success in a challenging environment.

Conclusion: A Smart Move by a Top Local Restaurant

Dao Tien Express has built a strong reputation as one of the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurants in the St. Louis region.

With a 4.8-star Google rating and a loyal customer base, the restaurant has proven its commitment to quality.

Now, by stepping away from DoorDash and Grubhub and embracing direct ordering and eOrderSTL delivery, it is making a strategic move to protect its future.

For customers, the message is simple:

You can still enjoy the same great food—now in a way that better supports the restaurant behind it.

And in today’s environment, that support matters more than ever.

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