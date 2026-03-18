Restaurant Survival Is Real: Why eOrderSTL May Be the Lifeline Restaurants Need

Third-party delivery platforms are draining restaurant profits, while alternatives like eOrderSTL offer significantly lower commissions.

eOrderSTL helps restaurants control pricing, build customer relationships, and improve margins through direct ordering.

Integrated marketing and bookkeeping services give restaurants the tools they need to survive—not just operate.

Introduction: Restaurants Need Solutions, Not Just Warnings

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) At St. Louis Restaurant Review, we have been clear about the challenges facing restaurants.

Margins are shrinking. Costs are rising. Labor is tight. And many businesses are operating on the edge.

But warning about the problem is only part of the conversation.

Restaurant owners need solutions.

One of the biggest threats to restaurant profitability today is over-reliance on third-party delivery platforms. And one of the most practical solutions available—especially in the St. Louis market—is eOrderSTL.

This is not just another ordering system. It is a different approach to how restaurants operate, market, and manage their business.

The Core Problem: Delivery Apps Are Killing Margins

Most restaurant owners already know this, but many still feel trapped.

Third-party delivery platforms:

take large commissions (up to 30%, including expensive credit card processing fees, etc.)

control the customer relationship (restaurant owners cannot access customer information)

limit pricing flexibility (third-party providers will bully owners into charging less on menu prices)

reduce overall profitability

Even when sales are strong, profits are weak.

That is not sustainable.

Restaurants need a way to take back control.

eOrderSTL: A Lower Commission, Smarter Model

One of the biggest advantages of eOrderSTL is its substantially lower commission structure.

Unlike traditional delivery platforms:

Commissions are significantly reduced

Pricing flexibility is built into the system

Restaurants can adjust menu pricing for online orders

This allows restaurants to protect their margins rather than sacrifice them.

By adding the commission cost directly into online menu pricing, restaurants can:

maintain profitability

stay competitive

avoid absorbing unnecessary losses

This simple shift alone can make a major financial difference.

Control the Customer Relationship

When customers order through third-party apps, the platform owns the relationship.

Restaurants lose access to:

customer data

communication channels

long-term marketing opportunities

eOrderSTL changes that.

Restaurants gain the ability to:

connect directly with customers

build repeat business

create long-term loyalty

This is critical for survival.

A restaurant that owns its customer base is far more stable than one that depends on outside platforms.

Built-In Marketing That Actually Drives Business

One of the biggest weaknesses of many restaurants is marketing.

Great food is not enough if customers are not consistently reminded to order.

eOrderSTL goes beyond ordering by offering powerful marketing tools, including:

SMS Text Message Marketing

Restaurants can reach customers directly with:

promotions

special offers

reminders

Text messaging has one of the highest engagement rates of any marketing channel.

This creates immediate opportunities to drive sales.

Content Marketing Through Local Media

eOrderSTL is integrated with:

This gives restaurants access to:

professional content creation

online visibility

SEO-driven exposure

Instead of relying only on apps, restaurants can build their presence across multiple platforms.

This helps attract new customers while reinforcing relationships with existing ones.

Bookkeeping Services: The Missing Piece for Most Restaurants

One of the most critical—and overlooked—areas of restaurant success is financial management.

Many restaurant owners struggle with:

tracking food costs

understanding expenses

managing cash flow

analyzing profitability

eOrderSTL addresses this directly by offering bookkeeping services (for an additional fee).

This is a major advantage.

With proper bookkeeping, restaurants can:

Identify where money is being lost

track food and labor costs accurately

make informed business decisions

improve overall financial discipline

Without this level of insight, many restaurants are operating blindly.

And in today’s environment, that is extremely dangerous.

A Complete System—Not Just an Ordering Platform

What makes eOrderSTL different is that it is not just a tool—it is a system.

It combines:

online ordering

marketing

customer engagement

financial tracking

into a single solution.

This gives restaurant owners something they desperately need:

control.

Control over pricing.

Control over customers.

Control over operations.

And ultimately, control over their future.

Why This Matters Right Now

The restaurant industry is not in a normal cycle.

This is a period of structural change.

Restaurants that continue to rely heavily on high-commission platforms without adjusting their strategy are at risk.

The margin pressure is too strong.

The competition is too intense.

And the room for error is too small.

Solutions like eOrderSTL are not just helpful—they may be necessary for survival.

A Message to Restaurant Owners

If you are a restaurant owner, this is the moment to evaluate your business honestly.

Ask yourself:

Are delivery apps costing me too much?

Do I control my customer relationships?

Do I know my true costs?

Am I using effective marketing?

If the answer to any of these is no, changes are needed.

Waiting is not a strategy.

Adapting is.

A Message to Consumers

Customers also play a role in this.

If you want your favorite restaurants to survive:

order directly when possible

support platforms that benefit restaurants

understand the impact of your choices

Convenience is important—but so is sustainability.

Supporting systems that help restaurants stay profitable benefits everyone in the long run.

Conclusion: The Future Belongs to Restaurants That Take Control

At St. Louis Restaurant Review, we believe the restaurant industry is at a turning point.

The old model—high commissions, low margins, and limited control—is not sustainable.

Restaurants need tools that help them:

increase profitability

build customer relationships

manage their finances

eOrderSTL represents a step in that direction.

It is not just about ordering. It is about creating a stronger, more sustainable business model.

Because in today’s environment, survival is not guaranteed.

But with the right tools and the right strategy, it is still possible.

© 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. St. Louis Restaurant Review. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest restaurant news and reviews, head to St. Louis Restaurant Review.