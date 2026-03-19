Update on Illegal Slots in Missouri Bars & Restaurants

The Missouri Attorney General has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal slots.

ST. LOUIS, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) In order to keep restaurant/bar owners informed, we have published this article and video provided by FOX 2 St. Louis. The video was published late on March 19, 2026.

We do not provide legal advice, and our content is intended to inform and protect restaurant and bar owners from prosecution by helping them stay compliant. We remain unbiased and are not taking a legal or political position. Just reporting news that might help local restaurants.

If you still have machines, we recommend having them unplugged and not operating them until they can be removed from the premises.

While some facilities have become accustomed to the income provided by these devices, a federal judge ruled them illegal. Enforcement is coming.

STL.News published an article on this topic.

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