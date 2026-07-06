Chimi’s Fresh-Mex – Cottleville, MO

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex, at 6111 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, MO 63304, serves award-winning Mexican cuisine to the community.

COTTLEVILLE, MO (StLouisRestaurantReview) Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Cottleville has become a popular destination for guests seeking fresh Mexican cuisine, generous portions, and friendly service in a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re dining with family, meeting friends for lunch, or picking up dinner after work, this location offers an enjoyable dining experience along with the convenience of direct online ordering.

Located in the heart of Cottleville, Chimi’s Fresh-Mex serves a menu filled with traditional Mexican favorites and Fresh-Mex specialties prepared using quality ingredients. Every dish is made to order, allowing guests to enjoy flavorful meals that combine authentic recipes with fresh ingredients and careful preparation.

For customers who prefer to enjoy their meals at home, at work, or anywhere in between, the restaurant’s online ordering system provides a fast, secure, and convenient way to place orders directly.

A Menu Designed for Every Appetite

One of the biggest reasons customers continue returning to Chimi’s Fresh-Mex is the extensive variety offered throughout the menu. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch, a hearty dinner, or a meal to share with family and friends, you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your appetite.

Guests can choose from flavorful tacos, handcrafted burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, sizzling fajitas, quesadillas, fresh salads, rice bowls, nachos, soups, combination dinners, and other customer favorites. Every meal is prepared fresh and can often be customized to match individual preferences.

The menu includes selections featuring grilled chicken, seasoned beef, steak, pork, seafood, and vegetarian options, making it easy for everyone in your group to find something they’ll enjoy.

Fresh Ingredients Make the Difference

Quality ingredients are the foundation of every meal prepared at Chimi’s Fresh-Mex. Fresh vegetables, carefully seasoned meats, flavorful sauces, crisp toppings, and authentic seasonings work together to create the bold flavors guests have come to expect.

Every order is prepared with attention to detail to ensure consistency and freshness from the first bite to the last. Whether you’re ordering a quick lunch or dinner for the entire family, you’ll enjoy meals made with ingredients selected for quality and flavor.

Order Online Directly

Ordering directly from Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Cottleville is simple and convenient. The online ordering platform allows customers to browse the complete menu, customize many menu items, review their selections, and schedule pickup in just a few minutes.

Benefits of ordering online include:

Browse the complete menu anytime

Customize many menu selections

Add appetizers, beverages, desserts, and sides

Review your order before checkout

Select a convenient pickup time

Secure online ordering

Fast and convenient pickup

Direct online ordering makes it easier than ever to enjoy freshly prepared Mexican food without unnecessary waiting.

Perfect for Lunch, Dinner, and Family Meals

Whether you’re taking a lunch break, feeding the family after a busy day, or planning dinner with friends, Chimi’s Fresh-Mex offers menu options for nearly every occasion.

Busy professionals appreciate the convenience of ordering ahead for pickup. Families enjoy the flexibility of selecting everyone’s favorite meals in a single order. Students, couples, and groups can all enjoy generous portions and a wide variety of menu choices designed to satisfy different tastes.

Adding chips, salsa, queso, guacamole, desserts, and refreshing beverages helps complete the meal for any occasion.

Freshly Prepared Every Day

Every online order is prepared after it’s received, helping ensure customers enjoy meals made fresh for pickup. The kitchen focuses on consistency, quality, and careful preparation while maintaining the bold flavors that have made Chimi’s Fresh-Mex a favorite among many local diners.

Whether you’re ordering one entrée or several meals for the family, every order receives the same attention and care.

Convenient for Busy Lifestyles

Online ordering has become one of the easiest ways to enjoy restaurant-quality meals while saving valuable time. Instead of spending time grocery shopping, preparing ingredients, cooking dinner, and cleaning the kitchen, customers can simply place an online order and pick up freshly prepared food when it’s ready.

This convenient option is ideal for:

Business lunches

Family dinners

Weeknight meals

Weekend gatherings

Date nights

Office lunches

Game day meals

Small celebrations

Last-minute dinner plans

Easy Ordering from Any Device

Customers can place their order using a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. The easy-to-navigate online ordering system allows guests to browse menu categories, customize meals, and securely complete their order from virtually anywhere.

Ordering ahead also helps reduce wait times during busy lunch and dinner hours, making pickup fast and convenient.

A Favorite Mexican Restaurant in Cottleville

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex continues to earn loyal customers by combining fresh ingredients, flavorful recipes, generous portions, and dependable service. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, enjoying dinner with family, or ordering takeout after a long day, you’ll find a menu filled with satisfying Fresh-Mex favorites prepared with care.

The welcoming atmosphere and commitment to quality have made this Cottleville location a popular choice for local residents and visitors alike.

Order Online Today

When you’re ready for fresh Mexican cuisine in Cottleville, ordering online from Chimi’s Fresh-Mex is quick, convenient, and easy. Browse the menu, customize your favorites, schedule pickup, and enjoy freshly prepared meals made with quality ingredients and bold flavors.

Whether you’re ordering for yourself, your family, or a group of friends, Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Cottleville makes it easy to enjoy delicious Mexican food while saving time with convenient online ordering.

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex in Cottleville, MO, business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Chimi’s Fresh-Mex

6111 Mid Rivers Mall Dr

Cottleville, Missouri 63304

Phone: 636-317-1399

Website: ChimisFreshMex.com

Locations: View all Locations

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