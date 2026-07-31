Chef Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box and Telva at the Ridge has been named the winner of the 2026 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Midwest. This historic victory—marking the first regional win for a St. Louis-based chef since 2017—has sparked a massive wave of new patrons, national culinary tourism, and well-deserved acclaim for her Webster Groves establishments.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – July 31, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) Loryn Nalic – The quiet, tree-lined streets of Webster Groves have long been celebrated for their historic charm, community spirit, and thriving local business districts. However, over the past few weeks, the hum of excitement has reached a fever pitch. At the prestigious 2026 James Beard Foundation Awards, Chef Loryn Nalic—co-owner alongside her husband, Edo Nalic—captured the coveted title of Best Chef: Midwest. Her historic victory has not only crowned years of relentless dedication and culinary craftsmanship but has also ignited a powerful surge of new patrons, regional food enthusiasts, and national media attention directed straight to her celebrated Webster Groves concepts.

The 2026 James Beard Foundation Award winners were announced and presented on Monday, June 15, 2026, during the annual Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

A Monumental Milestone for St. Louis Dining

For the St. Louis metropolitan food scene, Nalic’s win is nothing short of historic. The James Beard Foundation Awards, widely considered the highest honor in the American culinary industry and often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world,” recognize culinary excellence, exceptional hospitality, sustainable practices, and profound community impact across the United States.

The Midwest category is fiercely competitive, encompassing top-tier culinary talent across multiple states, including Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Securing the Best Chef: Midwest medallion is a testament to extraordinary skill, consistency, and a distinct point of view. Notably, Nalic’s victory represents the first time a St. Louis-area chef has claimed the regional Best Chef honor since 2017, breaking a nearly decade-long drought for the gateway city on the national James Beard stage and placing St. Louis firmly back in the national spotlight as an elite culinary destination.

“Winning a James Beard Award changes the trajectory of a restaurant overnight. For Loryn and Edo Nalic, this recognition validates years of introducing unfamiliar, deeply traditional Balkan flavors to American diners with uncompromising authenticity and heart.”

Understanding the James Beard Foundation Awards

Established in 1990 and named in honor of the pioneering American cook, teacher, and author James Beard, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across various disciplines. The nomination and voting process is rigorous, conducted by an independent panel of more than 600 judges nationwide, comprising prominent food writers, culinary educators, regional restaurant critics, and past award winners.

Nominees and winners are evaluated on a holistic set of criteria, including:

Culinary Excellence: Consistently exceptional food quality, technical mastery, and creative execution.

Consistently exceptional food quality, technical mastery, and creative execution. Hospitality & Atmosphere: Cultivating a welcoming, memorable dining environment for every guest.

Cultivating a welcoming, memorable dining environment for every guest. Community Leadership: Demonstrating positive contributions to the local community, ethical employment practices, and industry mentorship.

Demonstrating positive contributions to the local community, ethical employment practices, and industry mentorship. Regional Representation: Championing local sourcing, heritage ingredients, and cultural storytelling through food.

From Humble Mobile Beginnings to National Stardom

Loryn Nalic’s journey to the James Beard podium is a classic American culinary success story defined by passion, persistence, and wood smoke. Long before brick-and-mortar acclaim, the Nalics introduced St. Louis diners to the vibrant, aromatic flavors of the Balkans through their pioneering mobile food truck operation. Serving up blistering-hot, wood-fired specialties baked in custom-built brick ovens, they quickly cultivated a fiercely loyal following.

That mobile momentum paved the way for their permanent culinary anchors in Webster Groves:

Balkan Treat Box (8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO) – The acclaimed flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant renowned nationwide. Patrons line up daily for wood-fired Balkan breads, freshly baked lahmacun, savory pide, and distinctive regional dishes prepared with traditional technique and modern precision. Its Google Rating is 4.8 stars with more than 1760 online customer reviews.

– The acclaimed flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant renowned nationwide. Patrons line up daily for wood-fired Balkan breads, freshly baked lahmacun, savory pide, and distinctive regional dishes prepared with traditional technique and modern precision. Its Google Rating is 4.8 stars with more than 1760 online customer reviews. Telva at the Ridge (60 N. Gore Ave, Webster Groves, MO) – A charming counter-service Balkan cafe and coffee shop that expands on the Nalics’ culinary repertoire. Telva treats guests to intricate regional pastries, expertly brewed coffees, and delightful daytime fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Its Google Rating is an amazing 4.9 Stars with more than 460 online customer reviews.

The Post-Award Surge: A Welcome Flood of New Patrons

In the wake of the James Beard announcement, both Balkan Treat Box and Telva at the Ridge have experienced an unprecedented influx of visitors. Food lovers from across Missouri, neighboring states, and cross-country culinary tourists are making the pilgrimage to Webster Groves to experience award-winning regional Balkan cuisine firsthand.

While long lines and packed dining rooms are nothing new for the popular establishments, the current wave brings a renewed energy. Diners are eager to experience the legendary hospitality, the hypnotic crackle of the wood-fired ovens, and the unmistakable aromatic spices that define Loryn Nalic’s cooking.

Contextualizing the Triumph: Past Midwest Recipients

To fully appreciate the magnitude of Loryn Nalic’s win, it is helpful to look at the historical context of the Best Chef: Midwest category. The region has historically seen powerhouse culinary representation from major metropolitan food hubs like Minneapolis-St. Paul, Kansas City, and Chicago.

Year Winner Restaurant / Concept City / State 2026 Loryn Nalic Balkan Treat Box Webster Groves, MO 2025 Karyn Tomlinson Myriel St. Paul, MN 2024 Christina Nguyen Hai Hai Minneapolis, MN 2023 Natalia Rosario Indaco / Regional Concept Omaha, NE 2017 Kevin Nashan Sydney Street Cafe St. Louis, MO 2015 Gerard Craft Niche St. Louis, MO

As illustrated by past regional titans like Gerard Craft (2015) and Kevin Nashan (2017), a James Beard win serves as a permanent badge of honor that elevates not only the winning chef and their restaurants but the entire regional dining ecosystem. By bringing home the 2026 award, Loryn Nalic cements her legacy alongside St. Louis culinary royalty while forging an entirely unique path defined by Balkan heritage.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Webster Groves

For residents of Webster Groves and longtime patrons of Balkan Treat Box and Telva at the Ridge, the national recognition feels deeply personal. It celebrates a local team that stayed true to their vision, honored authentic cultural traditions, and invested deeply in their community.

As the summer of 2026 unfolds, the ovens are fired up, the lines are wrapping around the corner, and Chef Loryn Nalic stands proudly at the helm of a culinary movement—proving that world-class cuisine can flourish right in the heart of St. Louis County.

Article published by St. Louis Restaurant Review Editorial Staff.