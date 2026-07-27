Jekyll & Hyde Brings Duality, Drama, and Culinary Intrigue to the Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS, MO – July 27, 2026 (StLouisRestaurantReview) The St. Louis dining scene has always thrived on character, but few neighborhoods possess the restless, ever-evolving creative energy of the Delmar Loop. Stretching across the border of St. Louis and University City, the Loop is a legendary cultural corridor where art, music, independent retail, and diverse culinary traditions collide. In an ecosystem known for rewarding bold concepts, a new heavyweight has emerged on the corner of 6100 Delmar Boulevard: Jekyll & Hyde.

Taking over the prominent high-visibility space previously occupied by Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge, Jekyll & Hyde has rapidly captured the attention of local food critics, neighborhood regulars, and weekend visitors alike. Following its strategic soft opening phase and subsequent grand debut, this concept—brought to life by the hospitality group behind adjacent neighborhood favorite Amigo Sole—has proven that modern restaurant success relies on much more than just a menu. It requires an immersive atmosphere, a distinct point of view, an innate understanding of what contemporary diners crave, and an uncompromising commitment to guest satisfaction that is already reflected in its stellar digital reputation.

Jekyll & Hyde – A Prime Corner Revitalized

For anyone familiar with the eastern stretch of the Delmar Loop, 6100 Delmar Blvd is a landmark anchor location. When the space became vacant, speculation naturally swirled regarding what kind of concept could successfully command such a high-profile footprint. Enter the creative team behind Amigo Sole, who recognized an opportunity to stretch their culinary muscles and add a completely different tier of experiential dining to the strip.

Rather than playing it safe with a carbon-copy concept, the ownership group leaned into a theatrical premise. The name Jekyll & Hyde immediately evokes themes of duality, contrast, and dramatic transformation—motifs that have been cleverly woven into every facet of the restaurant’s physical layout, service style, and menu architecture.

Stepping through the doors, guests are greeted by an interior design scheme that breaks away from monotonous corporate uniformity. Moody, sophisticated lighting accents striking architectural details, creating an environment that feels simultaneously upscale and mysteriously inviting. It is a space designed to transition seamlessly from an early evening dinner spot into a vibrant, high-energy nighttime destination as the weekend sets in.

A Menu of Duality: Where Steakhouse Tradition Meets Latin Flair

The true brilliance of Jekyll & Hyde’s strong opening lies in its kitchen execution. Crafting a menu that successfully bridges two distinct culinary worlds is no small feat, yet the kitchen team has managed to strike a harmonious, exciting balance.

The concept plays on its namesake by offering a menu split between two compelling identities:

The “Jekyll” Side of the Ledger: Represents refined comfort and classic indulgence. Here, guests find premium, expertly charred steakhouse cuts, rich preparations, and comforting culinary touchstones executed with precision and high-grade ingredients.

Represents refined comfort and classic indulgence. Here, guests find premium, expertly charred steakhouse cuts, rich preparations, and comforting culinary touchstones executed with precision and high-grade ingredients. The “Hyde” Side of the Ledger: Introduces a wilder, more adventurous streak featuring vibrant Latin, Spanish, and Mexican-inspired flavor profiles, creative plate compositions, and complex spice pairings that command attention.

Dishes like their signature plates—including inventive comforting mains like Arroz Con Puerco—demonstrate a kitchen unafraid of bold seasoning and deep, layered flavors. This duality ensures that a table of four can sit down and experience entirely different dimensions of the culinary spectrum, whether they are leaning toward a decadent, traditional steak dinner or exploring dynamic, globally inspired plates.

The beverage program mirrors this dual identity. Behind the bar, skilled mixologists are slinging everything from meticulously crafted classic cocktails to inventive house signatures featuring artisanal spirits, fresh citrus, and house-made infusions designed to complement the kitchen’s robust flavor profiles.

Jekyll & Hide – Instant Acclaim: Exceptional Community Response

It is rare for a new concept to build significant momentum right out of the gate, but Jekyll & Hyde has secured its footing as one of the top destination restaurants to watch in the St. Louis metropolitan area. In a regional landscape featuring heavy competition across St. Louis City, Clayton, and the surrounding counties, standing out requires genuine innovation and immediate validation from the dining public.

Diners have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, propelling the restaurant to an extraordinary 4.9-star Google rating backed by more than 100 customer reviews. In an industry where early-stage operations frequently experience growing pains, maintaining a near-perfect score across a triple-digit review volume speaks volumes about the consistency of the kitchen, the warmth of the front-of-house staff, and the overall guest experience.

Industry insiders note that the restaurant’s success stems from a comprehensive approach to hospitality. Front-of-house and back-of-house operations have hit the ground running, maintaining high service standards even during peak weekend rushes when the Delmar corridor draws heavy foot traffic from nearby entertainment venues, the MetroLink station, and the Pageant.

Furthermore, the restaurant’s integration into the existing fabric of the Loop has been seamless. By sitting right next door to its sibling concept, Amigo Sole, the ownership group has effectively turned that corner of Delmar into a dynamic culinary hub, offering two entirely distinct styles of dining just steps apart.

Jekyll & Hyde – The Verdict: A Welcome Evolution for the Loop

The St. Louis restaurant community is notoriously discerning. Diners here appreciate authenticity, value creativity, and are quick to support local operators who invest heavily in their craft. Jekyll & Hyde has checked all of these boxes during its inaugural months, proving that theatrical dining concepts can thrive when backed by serious culinary execution, professional management, and an engaged community eager to give praise.

Whether you are looking to settle into a plush booth for an exceptional cut of steak, explore bold Latin-influenced plates, or simply soak in the electric atmosphere of one of the Loop’s most exciting new rooms, Jekyll & Hyde has firmly established that it is more than just a clever name—it is a formidable new staple of the St. Louis dining scene.

Jekyll & Hyde is located at 6100 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112. Operating hours typically span Tuesday through Sunday evenings. Reservations and inquiries can be made by contacting the restaurant directly.

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